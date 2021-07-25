×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Top 5 Final Round Performance

Top 5 Final Round Performance

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 62.1

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Billy Andrade 23 100.0 1
T1 T1 Olin Browne 26 100.0 1
T1 T1 John Daly 23 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jeff Maggert 26 100.0 1
T1 T1 Rocco Mediate 22 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kenny Perry 23 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kirk Triplett 26 100.0 1
T1 T1 Chris DiMarco 25 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ernie Els 26 100.0 4
T1 T1 Vijay Singh 22 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brandt Jobe 24 100.0 1
T1 T1 Paul Goydos 22 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brett Quigley 25 100.0 3
T1 T1 Tim Herron 24 100.0 1
15 T16 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 87.5 7
16 T16 Mike Weir 20 85.7 6
17 T1 Jerry Kelly 27 83.3 5
T18 T18 Kevin Sutherland 22 80.0 4
T18 T18 Retief Goosen 26 80.0 4
T20 T20 Robert Karlsson 23 75.0 3
T20 T20 David Toms 24 75.0 3
T20 T20 Scott Parel 28 75.0 3
T20 T20 Tim Petrovic 23 75.0 3
T20 T20 Woody Austin 27 75.0 3
T25 T25 Stephen Ames 23 66.7 2
T25 T28 Paul Broadhurst 28 66.7 2
T25 T25 Colin Montgomerie 27 66.7 2
28 27 Bernhard Langer 28 63.6 7
T29 T28 Shane Bertsch 22 50.0 1
T29 T28 Doug Barron 27 50.0 1
T29 T28 Stephen Leaney 22 50.0 1
32 33 Darren Clarke 23 42.9 3
33 32 Wes Short, Jr. 28 40.0 2
T34 T34 Scott McCarron 26 25.0 1
T34 T34 Rod Pampling 24 25.0 1
T36 T36 Ken Duke 26 .0 0
T36 T36 Kent Jones 24 .0 0
T36 T36 Glen Day 26 .0 0
T36 T36 Steve Flesch 26 .0 0
T36 T36 Marco Dawson 26 .0 0
T36 T36 Ken Tanigawa 28 .0 0
T36 T36 Tom Lehman 22 .0 0
T36 T36 Corey Pavin 23 .0 0
T36 T36 Fred Funk 26 .0 0
T36 T36 Tom Byrum 24 .0 0
T36 T36 Gene Sauers 26 .0 0
T36 T36 Scott Verplank 21 .0 0

This is the percent of time aplayer improves his finish position in the final round when he begins the final round in the Top 5. For all completed rounds, [# of Times improved / #of Times he goes in to the final round in the top 5]. (309)