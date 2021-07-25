×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Front 9 Lowest Round

Front 9 Lowest Round

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME LOW RND
T1 T1 Tom Byrum 29
T1 T1 Duffy Waldorf 29
T1 T1 Marco Dawson 29
T1 T1 Paul Broadhurst 29
T1 Stephen Dodd 29
T1 T1 Ken Duke 29
T7 T6 Retief Goosen 30
T7 T6 David Morland IV 30
T7 T6 Scott McCarron 30
T7 T6 David McKenzie 30
T7 T6 Steve Flesch 30
T7 T6 Scott Dunlap 30
T7 T6 Michael Allen 30
T7 T6 Bob May 30
T7 T6 José María Olazábal 30
T7 T6 Brandt Jobe 30
T7 T6 Fred Couples 30
T7 T6 John Daly 30
T7 T6 Fred Funk 30
T7 T6 Tom Lehman 30
T7 T6 Rocco Mediate 30
T7 T6 Kenny Perry 30
T23 T22 Tim Petrovic 31
T23 T22 Corey Pavin 31
T23 T22 Phil Mickelson 31
T23 T22 Larry Mize 31
T23 T22 Bernhard Langer 31
T23 T22 Jeff Maggert 31
T23 T22 Brad Faxon 31
T23 T22 Dan Forsman 31
T23 T22 Jay Haas 31
T23 T22 Billy Andrade 31
T23 T22 Olin Browne 31
T23 T22 Bart Bryant 31
T23 T22 Dudley Hart 31
T23 T22 Ernie Els 31
T23 T22 Steve Stricker 31
T23 T22 Vijay Singh 31
T23 T22 Chris DiMarco 31
T23 T22 Jeffrey Wilson 31
T23 T22 Esteban Toledo 31
T23 T22 Stephen Ames 31
T23 T22 Gene Sauers 31
T23 T22 David Toms 31
T23 T22 Kirk Triplett 31
T23 T22 Brett Quigley 31
T23 T22 Woody Austin 31
T23 T22 Gibby Gilbert III 31
T23 T22 Kevin Sutherland 31
T23 T22 Joe Durant 31
T23 T22 Paul Goydos 31
T23 T22 Wes Short, Jr. 31
T23 Michael Long 31
T23 T22 Rod Pampling 31
T23 T22 Doug Barron 31
T23 T22 Stephen Leaney 31
T23 Emanuele Canonica 31
T23 T22 Ángel Cabrera 31
T23 T127 Ricardo Gonzalez 31
T23 T22 Scott Parel 31
T23 T99 Rich Beem 31
T23 T22 K.J. Choi 31
T23 T22 Shane Bertsch 31
T23 T22 Mike Weir 31
T23 T22 Glen Day 31
T23 T22 Jim Furyk 31
T23 T151 Thomas Bjørn 31
T23 T22 Darren Clarke 31
T23 T22 Miguel Angel Jiménez 31
T23 T22 Robert Karlsson 31
T23 T99 Roger Chapman 31
T23 Rupert Kellock31
T73 T65 Kevin Baker 32
T73 T65 Tim Herron 32
T73 T65 Carlos Franco 32
T73 T65 Cameron Beckman 32
T73 T65 Jesper Parnevik 32
T73 Peter Baker 32
T73 T65 Kent Jones 32
T73 T65 Colin Montgomerie 32
T73 T65 Tom Gillis 32
T73 T65 Matt Gogel 32
T73 T65 Dicky Pride 32
T73 T65 Jerry Kelly 32
T73 T65 James Kingston 32
T73 T127 Phillip Price 32
T73 T65 Robin Byrd 32
T73 T65 Craig Bowden 32
T73 T65 Ken Tanigawa 32
T73 T65 Scott Verplank 32
T73 T65 Greg Kraft 32
T73 T65 Willie Wood 32
T73 T65 Tommy Armour III 32
T73 T175 Clark Dennis 32
T73 T65 Mark Calcavecchia 32
T73 T65 Scott Hoch 32
T73 T65 John Huston 32
T73 T65 Russ Cochran 32
T73 T65 John Cook 32
T73 T65 Bob Estes 32
T73 T65 David Frost 32
T73 T175 Miguel Angel Martin 32
T73 T65 Davis Love III 32
T73 T65 Billy Mayfair 32
T73 T65 Mike Goodes 32
T73 T65 Lee Janzen 32
T73 T65 Mark O'Meara 32
T73 T65 Tom Pernice Jr. 32
T73 T65 John Riegger 32
T73 T65 Loren Roberts 32
T73 T127 Fran Quinn 32
T112 T99 Steve Jones 33
T112 T99 Tom Kite 33
T112 T99 Blaine McCallister 33
T112 T99 Sandy Lyle 33
T112 T99 Dick Mast 33
T112 T99 Peter Fowler 33
T112 T99 Gary Hallberg 33
T112 T151 Ian Woosnam 33
T112 T99 Steve Pate 33
T112 T99 Tom Watson 33
T112 T99 Scott Simpson 33
T112 T99 Joey Sindelar 33
T112 T99 Jeff Sluman 33
T112 T99 Jerry Smith 33
T112 T99 Tommy Tolles 33
T112 T273 Walt Chapman 33
T112 T99 Gary Nicklaus 33
T112 T99 Paul Stankowski 33
T112 T151 Mauricio Molina 33
T112 Simon Brown 33
T112 Philip Golding 33
T112 Stephen Bennett 33
T112 T99 John Senden 33
T112 Andrew Crerar 33
T112 T99 Alex Cejka 33
T112 T99 Jean-Francois Remesy 33
T112 T99 Alan Morin 33
T112 T99 Thongchai Jaidee 33
T112 Steven Green 33
T112 Yoshinobu Tsukada 33
T112 Masayoshi Nakayama 33
T112 T175 Andrew Raitt 33
T112 T99 Frank Bensel, Jr. 33
T112 T99 David Shacklady 33
T112 T127 Harry Rudolph 33
T112 T127 Frank Lickliter II 33
T112 T99 Bob Sowards 33
T112 T99 Barry Lane 33
T112 T127 Paul McGinley 33
T112 Clinton Whitelaw 33
T112 T99 John Harris 33
T112 Thomas Levet 33
T112 T233 José Coceres 33
T112 Mark Ridley 33
T112 Roger Tuddenham33
T157 Bernard White34
T157 Andy Oates34
T157 Martin Young34
T157 T127 Kevin Kraft 34
T157 David Copsey34
T157 Trevor Foster 34
T157 Sion Bebb 34
T157 T127 Todd Fischer 34
T157 T127 Marcus Meloan 34
T157 T127 Cliff Kresge 34
T157 Dean Wilson 34
T157 T127 Paul Claxton 34
T157 T127 Joakim Haeggman 34
T157 T127 Bobby Cochran 34
T157 T127 Mark Mielke 34
T157 Gary Wolstenholme 34
T157 Liam Bond 34
T157 T175 Paul Streeter 34
T157 Simon McGreal 34
T157 T127 Jesús Rivas 34
T157 John Kemp 34
T157 Jason Proctor 34
T157 T127 Paul Eales 34
T157 Gary Orr 34
T157 T127 Jarmo Sandelin 34
T157 John Bickerton 34
T157 Chris Williams 34
T157 Scott Henderson 34
T157 T127 Markus Brier 34
T157 T127 Steve Schneiter 34
T157 T127 Mike Small 34
T157 T127 Shaun Micheel 34
T157 T127 Brad Bryant 34
T157 T127 Mark Brooks 34
T157 T127 Massy Kuramoto 34
T157 T151 Skip Kendall 34
T157 Mark Mouland 34
T194 T151 Andy North 35
T194 Mark James 35
T194 T151 Len Mattiace 35
T194 T151 Jerry Haas 35
T194 T151 Hale Irwin 35
T194 T151 Robert Gamez 35
T194 T151 Gene Fieger 35
T194 T208 Dan Olsen 35
T194 T151 Spike McRoy 35
T194 T151 Omar Uresti 35
T194 T151 Ted Tryba 35
T194 T151 Jim Schuman 35
T194 T151 Bobby Gage 35
T194 T151 Gus Ulrich 35
T194 T151 Jody Bellflower 35
T194 Bob Cameron 35
T194 Jonathan Cheetham 35
T194 Steve Cipa 35
T194 Jay Williamson 35
T194 David Gilford 35
T194 Robert Allenby 35
T194 T151 Todd Bailey 35
T194 Malcolm MacKenzie 35
T194 T151 William Mitchell 35
T194 John King 35
T194 John Aber 35
T194 Andy Oldcorn 35
T194 Craig Davis 35
T194 T151 John Smoltz 35
T194 T151 Chad Sorensen 35
T194 T151 Ken Crawford 35
T194 T151 Brian Lovett 35
T194 T151 William Smith 35
T194 Hugo Mazzalupi35
T228 Ian Clarke36
T228 T175 John Bearrie 36
T228 T175 Mark Strickland 36
T228 Stephen Gromett36
T228 T175 Chad Frank 36
T228 T175 Jon Lindstrom 36
T228 Euan McIntosh 36
T228 T175 Michael McCoy 36
T228 T175 Robert Funk 36
T228 T175 Roger Newsom 36
T228 Jim Payne 36
T228 T175 Todd White 36
T228 Magnus Persson 36
T228 Paul Lawrie 36
T228 T175 Mario Tiziani 36
T228 T175 Steve Runge 36
T228 T175 Bob Royak 36
T228 T175 Frank Esposito 36
T228 T175 Scott Hebert 36
T228 Adrian Hill 36
T228 Neil Cheetham 36
T228 T175 Judd Gibb 36
T228 T175 Neil Thompson 36
T228 Richard O'Hanlon 36
T228 T233 Rafael Gómez 36
T228 Michael Campbell 36
T228 T175 Craig Vanhorn 36
T228 Andre Bossert 36
T228 Timothy Spence 36
T228 T175 Bobby Wadkins 36
T228 T175 Denis Watson 36
T228 T175 Brian Cooper 36
T228 T175 Jeff Schmid 36
T228 T175 Craig Kanada 36
T228 T175 Michael Ketcham 36
T228 T175 Henrik Simonsen 36
T228 T175 Peter Jacobsen 36
T228 T175 Michael Bradley 36
T228 T175 Jim Carter 36
T228 T175 Jerry Pate 36
T228 T175 Brent Murray 36
T228 T175 Sam Randolph 36
T270 T208 Jeff Hart 37
T270 T208 Jay Don Blake 37
T270 T208 Hugh Royer III 37
T270 T208 Tim Hogarth 37
T270 T208 Jeff Roth 37
T270 T208 Geoffrey Sisk 37
T270 T208 Neal Lancaster 37
T270 Jean Van de Velde 37
T270 Martyn Proctor 37
T270 T208 Alan McLean 37
T270 Gary Emerson 37
T270 T208 Chad Proehl 37
T270 Stuart Little 37
T270 T208 Mark Brown 37
T270 Marc Farry 37
T270 T208 Chris Hunsucker 37
T270 T208 Bill Breen 37
T270 T208 Eric Bogar 37
T270 Santiago Luna 37
T270 T208 Tom Werkmeister 37
T270 T208 Jeff Whitfield 37
T270 T208 Christopher Williams 37
T270 T208 Yong Lee 37
T270 T208 Dean Channell 37
T270 T208 Doug Clapp 37
T270 T208 Colt Ford 37
T270 T208 Ricky Bell 37
T270 T208 Neal Hendee 37
T270 T208 Eric Veilleux 37
T270 T208 Terry Walsh 37
T270 Anthony Lawrence37
T270 Thomas Burley37
T302 Max Newman38
T302 T233 Tim Cobb 38
T302 T233 Drew Forrester 38
T302 T233 Sean Crowley 38
T302 T233 Buck Brittain 38
T302 T233 Stuart Smith 38
T302 T233 Ron Beurmann 38
T302 T233 Claud Cooper 38
T302 Mark Booth 38
T302 T233 David McNabb 38
T302 Ricky Willison 38
T302 T233 Ray Franz, Jr. 38
T302 T233 Brian Cairns 38
T302 T233 Cary Cozby 38
T302 T233 Brad Burns 38
T302 Mark Davis 38
T302 T233 Travis Steed 38
T302 T233 Jim McGovern 38
T302 Guy Boros 38
T302 T233 Chris Starkjohann 38
T302 T233 Brad Klapprott 38
T302 T233 Anthony Smith 38
T302 T233 Charles Bolling 38
T302 T233 David Eger 38
T302 T233 Todd Hamilton 38
T302 T233 Kenny Knox 38
T328 T256 Barry Cheesman 39
T328 T256 Keith Decker 39
T328 T256 Sonny Skinner 39
T328 David Ray 39
T328 Neil Turley 39
T328 T256 John Pillar 39
T328 T256 Eric Rustand 39
T328 T256 Steve Isley 39
T328 T256 John Ogden 39
T328 Simon Wilkinson39
T338 T263 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 40
T338 T263 Greg Davies 40
T338 T263 Sal Felice II 40
T338 T263 Chris Jorgensen 40
T338 Peter Cherry 40
T343 Leon Stanford 41
T343 T267 Lionel Kunka 41
T343 T267 Kelly Grunewald 41
T343 T267 Greg Daggett 41
T343 T267 Wade Weems 41
T343 T267 Jim Patterson 41
T343 T267 Scott Lorenz 41
T350 T273 Chad Ibbotson 42
T350 T273 Mike Laudien 42
352 276 Stan Souza 43

The lowest front 9 score YTD. (301)