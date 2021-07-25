×
Lowest Round

Lowest Round

Season
Time Period
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS VALUE TOURN/COURSE ROUND
T1 T1 Phil Mickelson 9 61 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T1 T1 David Morland IV 19 61 Hoag Classic/Ne 1
T3 T3 Darren Clarke 74 62 TimberTech Cham 2
T3 Stephen Dodd 4 62 The Senior Open 3
T3 T3 Retief Goosen 82 62 Mitsubishi/Hual 1
T3 T3 David McKenzie 76 62 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T3 T3 Scott Parel 89 62 Sanford Int/Min 3
T3 T3 Steve Flesch 79 62 CSS Ozark Natl/ 3
T9 T8 Paul Broadhurst 87 63 Charles Schwab/ 3
T9 T8 Steve Stricker 37 63 SENIOR PLAYERS/ 1
T9 T8 Kevin Sutherland 68 63 CSS Ozark Natl/ 3
T9 T8 Stephen Ames 69 63 Morocco/Samanah 1
T9 T8 Jeff Maggert 80 63 CSS Ozark Natl/ 3
T9 T8 Tom Lehman 70 63 Chubb Classic/T 3
T9 T8 Tom Byrum 73 63 CSS at Bass Pro 3
T9 T8 Fred Couples 51 63 Chubb Classic/T 1
T9 T8 Rod Pampling 76 63 Sanford Int/Min 2
T9 T8 Ken Duke 79 63 Hoag Classic/Ne 1
T9 T8 Scott McCarron 79 63 Hoag Classic/Ne 1
T9 T8 Mike Weir 64 63 Dominion/The Co 2
T9 T8 Tim Herron 76 63 Principal/Wakon 2
T22 T21 Carlos Franco 46 64 Ally Challenge/ 2
T22 T21 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 64 Mitsubishi/Hual 1
T22 T21 Doug Barron 85 64 Chubb Classic/T 1
T22 T21 Robert Karlsson 73 64 Tradition/Greys 3
T22 T21 Jerry Kelly 86 64 Mitsubishi/Hual 1
T22 T21 Tom Gillis 57 64 Sanford Int/Min 3
T22 T21 Glen Day 83 64 Sanford Int/Min 2
T22 T21 Shane Bertsch 68 64 Sanford Int/Min 3
T22 T21 Jim Furyk 54 64 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T22 T21 K.J. Choi 32 64 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T22 T21 John Daly 61 64 TimberTech Cham 1
T22 T21 Bob Estes 53 64 Chubb Classic/T 3
T22 T21 Bernhard Langer 89 64 Charles Schwab/ 3
T22 T21 Rocco Mediate 70 64 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T22 T21 Kenny Perry 71 64 Dominion/The Co 3
T22 T21 Tim Petrovic 70 64 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T22 T21 Scott Dunlap 68 64 Hoag Classic/Ne 3
T22 T21 Michael Allen 62 64 Sanford Int/Min 2
T22 T21 Chris DiMarco 75 64 Chubb Classic/T 2
T22 T21 Ernie Els 83 64 Hoag Classic/Ne 2
T22 T21 Scott Verplank 62 64 CSS at Bass Pro 2
T22 T21 Paul Goydos 68 64 Charles Schwab/ 1
T22 T21 Brandt Jobe 75 64 Charles Schwab/ 1
T22 T21 Brett Quigley 77 64 Ally Challenge/ 2
T46 T45 Woody Austin 86 65 Charles Schwab/ 3
T46 T45 Vijay Singh 69 65 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T46 T45 Ken Tanigawa 85 65 Chubb Classic/T 1
T46 T45 Duffy Waldorf 79 65 TimberTech Cham 1
T46 T45 Gene Sauers 82 65 TimberTech Cham 2
T46 T45 David Toms 76 65 Insperity Invit 1
T46 T45 Kirk Triplett 78 65 TimberTech Cham 3
T46 T45 Greg Kraft 4 65 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T46 T45 Billy Mayfair 79 65 CSS Ozark Natl/ 2
T46 T45 Fred Funk 73 65 Chubb Classic/T 1
T46 T45 Gary Hallberg 13 65 Tradition/Greys 4
T46 T45 John Huston 72 65 Sanford Int/Min 2
T46 T45 Billy Andrade 73 65 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T46 T45 Mark Brooks 61 65 Charles Schwab/ 1
T46 T45 Thongchai Jaidee 22 65 Principal/Wakon 1
T46 Yoshinobu Tsukada 4 65 The Senior Open 2
T46 T45 Stephen Leaney 70 65 Pure Insurance/ 1
T46 T45 Alex Cejka 34 65 Chubb Classic/T 2
T46 T85 James Kingston 9 65 The Senior Open 1
T46 Michael Long 4 65 The Senior Open 4
T46 T45 Dicky Pride 56 65 Sanford Int/Min 1
T46 T45 Cameron Beckman 49 65 Pure Insurance/ 1
T68 T64 Jesper Parnevik 51 66 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T68 T64 Colin Montgomerie 84 66 CSS at Bass Pro 2
T68 T64 Kent Jones 74 66 TimberTech Cham 2
T68 T64 Ángel Cabrera 27 66 Sanford Int/Min 2
T68 T64 Jarmo Sandelin 12 66 Principal/Wakon 2
T68 T162 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 66 The Senior Open 1
T68 T64 Bart Bryant 12 66 Cologuard/Omni 2
T68 T64 Tommy Armour III 19 66 Ally Challenge/ 1
T68 T216 Clark Dennis 8 66 The Senior Open 3
T68 T64 Mark Calcavecchia 34 66 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T68 T64 Dan Forsman 16 66 Sanford Int/Min 2
T68 T64 Russ Cochran 39 66 Hoag Classic/Ne 3
T68 T64 Davis Love III 16 66 CSS Ozark Natl/ 3
T68 T64 Lee Janzen 73 66 Tradition/Greys 3
T68 T64 Steve Pate 66 66 Sanford Int/Min 2
T68 T64 Mark O'Meara 62 66 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T68 T64 Larry Mize 73 66 CSS at Bass Pro 2
T68 T64 Marco Dawson 82 66 Sanford Int/Min 2
T68 T64 Esteban Toledo 41 66 Morocco/Samanah 2
T68 T64 Bob May 5 66 Sanford Int/Min 2
T68 T64 Joe Durant 75 66 TimberTech Cham 1
T68 T64 Wes Short, Jr. 89 66 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T68 T64 Dudley Hart 37 66 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T91 T85 José María Olazábal 40 67 DICK'S/En-Joie 2
T91 T85 Joey Sindelar 59 67 Sanford Int/Min 3
T91 T85 Jeff Sluman 76 67 TimberTech Cham 1
T91 T85 Corey Pavin 68 67 Charles Schwab/ 2
T91 T85 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 67 TimberTech Cham 2
T91 T85 John Riegger 15 67 Senior PGA/Sout 4
T91 T85 Loren Roberts 22 67 Hoag Classic/Ne 3
T91 T85 Steve Jones 36 67 Sanford Int/Min 2
T91 T85 Tom Kite 29 67 TimberTech Cham 1
T91 T85 Scott Hoch 29 67 TimberTech Cham 1
T91 T242 Miguel Angel Martin 6 67 The Senior Open 2
T91 T121 Peter Fowler 12 67 The Senior Open 1
T91 T85 David Frost 77 67 Cologuard/Omni 3
T91 T85 Jay Haas 69 67 American/Univer 2
T91 T85 Michael Bradley 3 67 DICK'S/En-Joie 3
T91 T85 Olin Browne 80 67 Insperity Invit 1
T91 T151 Mauricio Molina 8 67 The Senior Open 2
T91 John Kemp 2 67 The Senior Open 1
T91 T85 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 67 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T91 T85 Rich Beem 30 67 Charles Schwab/ 1
T91 T105 Phillip Price 14 67 The Senior Open 1
T91 Emanuele Canonica 4 67 The Senior Open 4
T91 T85 John Senden 18 67 American/Univer 2
T91 Robert Allenby 4 67 The Senior Open 1
T91 T85 Bob Sowards 8 67 Senior PGA/Sout 4
T91 T216 José Coceres 6 67 The Senior Open 1
T91 T85 Joakim Haeggman 10 67 Senior PGA/Sout 4
T118 T105 Roger Chapman 9 68 Morocco/Samanah 2
T118 Peter Baker 4 68 The Senior Open 3
T118 Thomas Levet 4 68 The Senior Open 1
T118 T151 Thomas Bjørn 6 68 The Senior Open 4
T118 T105 Matt Gogel 26 68 The Senior Open 1
T118 T105 Gibby Gilbert III 9 68 DICK'S/En-Joie 2
T118 T105 Gary Nicklaus 14 68 SAS Champ/Prest 2
T118 T121 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 68 The Senior Open 1
T118 T139 David Shacklady 15 68 The Senior Open 2
T118 T105 Mike Goodes 21 68 Dominion/The Co 3
T118 T105 John Cook 12 68 CSS Ozark Natl/ 2
T118 T105 Sandy Lyle 30 68 Chubb Classic/T 2
T118 T105 Skip Kendall 12 68 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T118 T105 Fran Quinn 26 68 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T118 T105 Jerry Smith 29 68 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T118 T105 Willie Wood 39 68 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T118 T184 Ian Woosnam 9 68 The Senior Open 2
T118 T105 Shaun Micheel 18 68 Hoag Classic/Ne 3
T118 T105 Tommy Tolles 27 68 Morocco/Samanah 3
T118 T105 Robin Byrd 51 68 Pure Insurance/ 1
T118 T105 Craig Bowden 10 68 Chubb Classic/T 3
T118 T264 Walt Chapman 6 68 The Senior Open 2
T140 T184 Dan Olsen 4 69 The Senior Open 1
T140 T121 Paul Stankowski 19 69 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T140 T121 Omar Uresti 5 69 Sanford Int/Min 3
T140 T121 Tom Watson 6 69 Mitsubishi/Hual 3
T140 T121 Ted Tryba 7 69 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T140 T121 Scott Simpson 9 69 CSS Ozark Natl/ 1
T140 T121 Blaine McCallister 24 69 Chubb Classic/T 2
T140 T121 Brad Faxon 17 69 Chubb Classic/T 2
T140 T121 Brad Bryant 11 69 CSS Ozark Natl/ 3
T140 T162 Paul Eales 8 69 The Senior Open 1
T140 Philip Golding 4 69 The Senior Open 3
T140 T121 Marcus Meloan 5 69 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T140 Clinton Whitelaw 4 69 The Senior Open 2
T140 T121 Mark Mielke 4 69 Senior PGA/Sout 4
T140 T121 Frank Lickliter II 46 69 Sanford Int/Min 2
T140 T121 Cliff Kresge 9 69 DICK'S/En-Joie 3
T140 T121 John Harris 9 69 Chubb Classic/T 2
T140 T121 Paul McGinley 10 69 The Senior Open 1
T140 T121 Barry Lane 15 69 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T140 T121 Chad Sorensen 4 69 Senior PGA/Sout 4
T140 David Copsey4 69 The Senior Open 1
T140 Rupert Kellock2 69 The Senior Open 2
T162 T139 Kevin Kraft 4 70 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T162 Mark Ridley 4 70 The Senior Open 1
T162 T139 Kevin Baker 3 70 Hoag Classic/Ne 1
T162 Trevor Foster 4 70 The Senior Open 2
T162 Masayoshi Nakayama 4 70 The Senior Open 4
T162 Dean Wilson 2 70 The Senior Open 2
T162 T139 William Mitchell 4 70 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T162 T139 Steve Runge 4 70 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T162 David Gilford 4 70 The Senior Open 3
T162 Scott Henderson 4 70 The Senior Open 1
T162 T139 Markus Brier 10 70 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T162 Gary Orr 4 70 The Senior Open 2
T162 Chris Williams 4 70 The Senior Open 3
T162 T139 Andrew Raitt 7 70 The Senior Open 3
T162 T139 Dick Mast 5 70 DICK'S/En-Joie 3
T162 T139 Len Mattiace 12 70 Sanford Int/Min 3
T162 Mark Mouland 4 70 The Senior Open 4
T162 T139 Denis Watson 3 70 CSS Ozark Natl/ 3
T162 T139 Jeffrey Wilson 2 70 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T162 T139 Mike Small 3 70 American/Univer 3
T182 T151 Gus Ulrich 4 71 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T182 T151 Jim Schuman 5 71 Cologuard/Omni 3
T182 Jean Van de Velde 2 71 The Senior Open 2
T182 T151 Peter Jacobsen 10 71 Chubb Classic/T 3
T182 T151 Jerry Haas 3 71 SAS Champ/Prest 2
T182 Neil Cheetham 2 71 The Senior Open 2
T182 T151 Judd Gibb 4 71 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T182 Bob Cameron 2 71 The Senior Open 2
T182 Simon Brown 4 71 The Senior Open 1
T182 Liam Bond 2 71 The Senior Open 1
T182 Stuart Little 2 71 The Senior Open 1
T182 Stephen Bennett 2 71 The Senior Open 2
T182 T151 Todd White 4 71 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T182 T151 Harry Rudolph 6 71 The Senior Open 2
T182 Jim Payne 2 71 The Senior Open 1
T182 Simon McGreal 2 71 The Senior Open 2
T182 T151 Ken Crawford 2 71 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T182 T151 Mark Strickland 4 71 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T182 Roger Tuddenham2 71 The Senior Open 2
T201 T162 Colt Ford 6 72 Sanford Int/Min 3
T201 T162 Jesús Rivas 7 72 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T201 T162 Neil Thompson 4 72 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T201 T162 Roger Newsom 2 72 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T201 Andy Oldcorn 2 72 The Senior Open 1
T201 Santiago Luna 2 72 The Senior Open 1
T201 T162 Mario Tiziani 3 72 American/Univer 3
T201 T162 Paul Claxton 2 72 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T201 Gary Wolstenholme 4 72 The Senior Open 4
T201 T162 Jody Bellflower 4 72 U.S. Sr Open/Om 4
T201 John Aber 4 72 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T201 T162 Craig Vanhorn 2 72 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T201 Andre Bossert 4 72 The Senior Open 1
T201 John Bickerton 4 72 The Senior Open 1
T201 Andrew Crerar 4 72 The Senior Open 4
T201 T162 Mark Brown 2 72 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T201 Steve Cipa 2 72 The Senior Open 1
T201 T162 Alan Morin 4 72 Senior PGA/Sout 3
T201 T162 Rafael Gómez 4 72 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T201 T162 Hale Irwin 15 72 Charles Schwab/ 1
T201 T162 Robert Gamez 9 72 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T201 T162 Jim Carter 5 72 Cologuard/Omni 2
T201 T162 David Eger 7 72 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T201 T162 Jerry Pate 8 72 Principal/Wakon 1
T201 T162 Bobby Gage 4 72 U.S. Sr Open/Om 3
T201 T162 Bobby Wadkins 3 72 Dominion/The Co 3
T201 T162 Jeff Roth 2 72 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T201 T162 Brian Cooper 3 72 Principal/Wakon 2
T229 T184 Michael Ketcham 2 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T229 T184 Hugh Royer III 3 73 Cologuard/Omni 2
T229 T184 Sam Randolph 2 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T229 Mark James 2 73 The Senior Open 1
T229 T184 Massy Kuramoto 2 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T229 Jason Proctor 2 73 The Senior Open 2
T229 T184 Paul Streeter 4 73 The Senior Open 2
T229 T184 Todd Fischer 3 73 Cologuard/Omni 2
T229 T184 Eric Bogar 2 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T229 Martyn Proctor 2 73 The Senior Open 1
T229 T184 Alan McLean 3 73 DICK'S/En-Joie 3
T229 T184 Frank Esposito 4 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T229 T184 Chris Hunsucker 2 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T229 T184 Bob Royak 4 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T229 T184 Ray Franz, Jr. 2 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T229 T184 Michael McCoy 4 73 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T229 Richard O'Hanlon 2 73 The Senior Open 1
T229 T184 Chad Proehl 2 73 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T229 T184 John Smoltz 12 73 Cologuard/Omni 2
T229 T184 Jeff Whitfield 2 73 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T229 T184 Christopher Williams 2 73 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T229 Euan McIntosh 2 73 The Senior Open 1
T229 Martin Young2 73 The Senior Open 2
T252 Hugo Mazzalupi2 74 The Senior Open 2
T252 Max Newman2 74 The Senior Open 1
T252 T203 Terry Walsh 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T252 T203 Brian Lovett 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T252 T203 Jon Lindstrom 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T252 T203 Buck Brittain 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T252 T203 Sean Crowley 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T252 T203 David McNabb 2 74 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T252 T203 Robert Funk 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T252 Mark Booth 2 74 The Senior Open 1
T252 Craig Davis 2 74 The Senior Open 2
T252 John King 2 74 The Senior Open 2
T252 T203 Bobby Cochran 2 74 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T252 Malcolm MacKenzie 2 74 The Senior Open 1
T252 Marc Farry 2 74 The Senior Open 1
T252 T203 Spike McRoy 7 74 DICK'S/En-Joie 3
T252 Timothy Spence 2 74 The Senior Open 1
T252 T203 Scott Hebert 2 74 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T252 Sion Bebb 2 74 The Senior Open 1
T252 T203 Jeff Hart 2 74 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T252 T203 Andy North 3 74 American/Univer 2
T252 T203 Neal Lancaster 3 74 SAS Champ/Prest 2
T252 Guy Boros 2 74 The Senior Open 2
T275 T216 Tim Hogarth 2 75 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T275 T216 Craig Kanada 3 75 SAS Champ/Prest 2
T275 T216 Steve Schneiter 2 75 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T275 T216 Barry Cheesman 2 75 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T275 Steven Green 2 75 The Senior Open 1
T275 Neil Turley 2 75 The Senior Open 2
T275 T216 John Pillar 2 75 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T275 Mark Davis 2 75 The Senior Open 2
T275 David Ray 2 75 The Senior Open 2
T275 Michael Campbell 2 75 The Senior Open 1
T275 Jay Williamson 2 75 The Senior Open 2
T275 Ricky Willison 2 75 The Senior Open 1
T275 Paul Lawrie 2 75 The Senior Open 1
T275 T216 Todd Bailey 2 75 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T275 T216 Stuart Smith 2 75 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T275 T216 John Bearrie 2 75 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T275 Bernard White2 75 The Senior Open 1
T275 Andy Oates2 75 The Senior Open 2
T293 Anthony Lawrence2 76 The Senior Open 2
T293 T226 Tim Cobb 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Eric Veilleux 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 William Smith 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Sal Felice II 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Claud Cooper 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Bill Breen 2 76 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T293 T226 Steve Isley 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T293 Adrian Hill 2 76 The Senior Open 2
T293 Jonathan Cheetham 2 76 The Senior Open 2
T293 T226 Cary Cozby 2 76 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T293 T226 Charles Bolling 2 76 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T293 T226 Kenny Knox 3 76 DICK'S/En-Joie 1
T293 T226 Anthony Smith 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Brad Klapprott 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Jeff Schmid 2 76 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T293 T226 Henrik Simonsen 2 76 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T293 T226 Keith Decker 2 76 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T293 T226 Sonny Skinner 3 76 Mitsubishi/TPC 1
T312 T242 Jim McGovern 2 77 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T312 T242 Gene Fieger 2 77 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T312 T242 Geoffrey Sisk 3 77 Cologuard/Omni 2
T312 T242 Brent Murray 2 77 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T312 T242 Todd Hamilton 2 77 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T312 Magnus Persson 2 77 The Senior Open 1
T312 T242 Tom Werkmeister 2 77 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T312 T242 Doug Clapp 2 77 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T312 T242 Chad Frank 2 77 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T312 T242 Neal Hendee 2 77 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T312 Ian Clarke2 77 The Senior Open 1
T312 Stephen Gromett2 77 The Senior Open 1
T312 Simon Wilkinson2 77 The Senior Open 1
T312 Thomas Burley2 77 The Senior Open 2
T326 T252 Jim Patterson 2 78 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T326 T252 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 3 78 Mitsubishi/TPC 1
T326 T252 Eric Rustand 2 78 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T326 T252 John Ogden 2 78 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T326 T252 Brian Cairns 2 78 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T326 T252 Travis Steed 2 78 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T326 Gary Emerson 2 78 The Senior Open 2
T326 T252 Jay Don Blake 4 78 SENIOR PLAYERS/ 4
T334 T259 Lionel Kunka 2 79 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T334 T259 Brad Burns 2 79 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T334 T259 Ricky Bell 2 79 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T334 T259 Yong Lee 2 79 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T334 Peter Cherry 2 79 The Senior Open 1
T334 T259 Greg Davies 2 79 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T340 T264 Ron Beurmann 2 80 Senior PGA/Sout 2
T340 T264 Dean Channell 2 80 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T340 T264 Chris Starkjohann 2 80 Senior PGA/Sout 1
T343 T268 Kelly Grunewald 2 81 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T343 T268 Mike Laudien 2 81 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T343 T268 Wade Weems 2 81 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
T343 T268 Chad Ibbotson 2 81 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T343 T268 Drew Forrester 2 81 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
348 273 Chris Jorgensen 2 82 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
T349 Leon Stanford 2 83 The Senior Open 1
T349 274 Scott Lorenz 2 83 U.S. Sr Open/Om 1
351 275 Greg Daggett 2 84 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2
352 276 Stan Souza 2 87 U.S. Sr Open/Om 2

The best round that has been played. This can be measured from an event or YTD basis. It is ranked in ascending order by lowest round. (299)