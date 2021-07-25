×
Statistics » Scoring » Early Scoring Average

Early Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.85

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL EARLY ROUNDS
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68 68.76 1,444 21
2 3 Bernhard Langer 89 69.28 2,009 29
3 2 Robert Karlsson 73 69.32 2,149 31
4 4 Jerry Kelly 86 69.44 2,222 32
5 5 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 69.71 2,370 34
6 6 Gene Sauers 82 69.84 2,654 38
7 7 Retief Goosen 82 69.86 2,445 35
8 T9 Ernie Els 83 69.92 2,517 36
9 8 Mike Weir 64 69.96 1,749 25
10 T9 Kenny Perry 71 70.00 2,170 31
11 11 Scott Parel 89 70.03 2,381 34
12 12 Paul Broadhurst 87 70.14 3,086 44
13 13 Rod Pampling 76 70.20 3,089 44
14 15 Brandt Jobe 75 70.28 2,530 36
15 16 Darren Clarke 74 70.38 2,604 37
16 14 Tim Petrovic 70 70.45 2,677 38
17 17 Paul Goydos 68 70.54 2,469 35
18 T18 Tom Lehman 70 70.55 2,328 33
19 T18 Doug Barron 85 70.63 2,896 41
20 20 David Toms 76 70.69 1,838 26
21 21 Stephen Leaney 70 70.72 2,546 36
22 22 Colin Montgomerie 84 70.82 3,116 44
23 23 Kent Jones 74 70.90 3,545 50
24 26 Wes Short, Jr. 89 70.94 2,554 36
25 24 Kirk Triplett 78 70.98 3,052 43
26 25 Steve Flesch 79 71.03 2,841 40
27 T27 Vijay Singh 69 71.09 2,275 32
T28 T29 Jeff Maggert 80 71.13 2,703 38
T28 T29 Lee Janzen 73 71.13 3,343 47
T30 31 Brett Quigley 77 71.17 2,491 35
T30 T27 Glen Day 83 71.17 3,416 48
32 32 Ken Tanigawa 85 71.28 2,851 40
T33 T33 Rocco Mediate 70 71.33 2,996 42
T33 T33 Marco Dawson 82 71.33 3,067 43
35 35 Tom Byrum 73 71.37 3,069 43
36 36 Scott Dunlap 68 71.40 2,999 42
T37 37 Stephen Ames 69 71.47 2,573 36
T37 38 Woody Austin 86 71.47 2,144 30
39 39 Tim Herron 76 71.54 3,577 50
40 40 Shane Bertsch 68 71.58 2,219 31
41 T44 David McKenzie 76 71.60 3,079 43
42 T41 Ken Duke 79 71.67 3,512 49
43 T41 Joe Durant 75 71.70 2,653 37
44 43 Scott Verplank 62 71.72 2,582 36
45 T44 Michael Allen 62 71.73 2,869 40
46 46 John Huston 72 71.77 3,445 48
T47 T47 Jay Haas 69 71.95 3,022 42
T47 T47 Chris DiMarco 75 71.95 4,029 56
49 T49 Corey Pavin 68 71.96 3,526 49
50 51 Billy Andrade 73 71.98 3,311 46
51 T49 Duffy Waldorf 79 72.04 3,602 50
52 52 Billy Mayfair 79 72.08 3,748 52
53 53 Jeff Sluman 76 72.15 3,824 53
54 54 Mark O'Meara 62 72.28 2,096 29
55 55 Larry Mize 73 72.30 3,615 50
56 56 Steve Pate 66 72.48 3,189 44
57 57 Olin Browne 80 72.55 3,192 44
58 58 Scott McCarron 79 72.68 2,762 38
59 59 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 72.69 3,053 42
60 60 Fred Funk 73 72.80 3,203 44
61 62 David Frost 77 73.00 3,577 49
62 63 John Daly 61 73.31 2,346 32
63 64 Mark Brooks 61 73.65 2,283 31

The scoring average when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (292)