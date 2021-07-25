×
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Late Round 3 Scoring Average

First Tee Late Round 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.55

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Glen Day 68.56 617 9
2 3 Kevin Sutherland 68.73 1,031 15
3 2 Ernie Els 68.75 1,100 16
4 4 Retief Goosen 68.88 1,102 16
5 5 Jerry Kelly 69.00 1,035 15
6 6 Brandt Jobe 69.10 691 10
7 7 David Toms 69.23 900 13
8 8 Bernhard Langer 69.44 1,250 18
9 13 Tom Lehman 69.50 417 6
T10 11 Paul Broadhurst 69.57 487 7
T10 9 Scott Parel 69.57 974 14
12 10 Stephen Ames 69.63 557 8
13 12 Robert Karlsson 69.73 1,046 15
T14 T14 Doug Barron 69.83 838 12
T14 T14 Ken Duke 69.83 419 6
16 16 Scott McCarron 69.86 489 7
17 T20 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.93 1,049 15
T18 T17 Jeff Maggert 70.00 490 7
T18 T17 Billy Mayfair 70.00 280 4
20 T20 Brett Quigley 70.14 491 7
21 T17 Woody Austin 70.15 912 13
22 22 John Daly 70.20 351 5
23 23 Mark O'Meara 70.25 281 4
24 24 Kirk Triplett 70.38 563 8
25 25 Steve Flesch 70.40 352 5
26 26 Darren Clarke 70.42 845 12
27 28 Wes Short, Jr. 70.45 775 11
28 27 Mark Brooks 70.50 141 2
29 29 Mike Weir 70.67 848 12
30 30 Tim Petrovic 70.70 707 10
31 31 Paul Goydos 70.83 425 6
32 32 Vijay Singh 70.88 567 8
T33 T33 Scott Dunlap 71.00 284 4
T33 T33 Billy Andrade 71.00 284 4
T33 T33 Steve Pate 71.00 142 2
36 37 Kenny Perry 71.11 640 9
37 38 Rod Pampling 71.17 854 12
T38 42 Colin Montgomerie 71.22 641 9
T38 39 Gene Sauers 71.22 641 9
40 40 Stephen Leaney 71.25 570 8
41 41 Marco Dawson 71.33 642 9
T42 T43 Michael Allen 71.67 215 3
T42 T43 Lee Janzen 71.67 215 3
T42 T43 David McKenzie 71.67 430 6
45 T46 Ken Tanigawa 71.88 575 8
T46 T46 Shane Bertsch 72.00 360 5
T46 T46 Kent Jones 72.00 432 6
T46 T46 Chris DiMarco 72.00 216 3
T46 T46 Duffy Waldorf 72.00 432 6
T46 T46 Joe Durant 72.00 432 6
T46 T46 Jeff Sluman 72.00 216 3
T46 T46 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.00 144 2
53 54 Tom Byrum 72.20 361 5
54 55 Fred Funk 72.25 289 4
55 56 Jay Haas 72.33 434 6
56 57 Larry Mize 72.67 218 3
57 58 Rocco Mediate 73.33 220 3
58 59 Scott Verplank 73.50 294 4
59 60 John Huston 73.67 221 3
60 61 Olin Browne 73.83 443 6
61 62 Tim Herron 74.25 297 4
62 63 Corey Pavin 74.33 223 3

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (267)