Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Round 3 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Round 3 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.32

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Robert Karlsson 67.60 338 5
2 2 Kevin Sutherland 67.80 339 5
3 3 Rod Pampling 68.40 342 5
4 4 Scott Parel 68.75 550 8
5 5 Jeff Maggert 69.00 483 7
6 6 Paul Goydos 69.14 484 7
T7 T7 Jerry Kelly 69.33 416 6
T7 T7 Retief Goosen 69.33 416 6
T7 T7 Gene Sauers 69.33 624 9
10 10 Steve Flesch 69.38 902 13
T11 T11 Colin Montgomerie 69.40 694 10
T11 T11 Kenny Perry 69.40 694 10
13 13 Tim Petrovic 69.50 278 4
T14 T14 Tom Lehman 69.57 487 7
T14 T14 Paul Broadhurst 69.57 974 14
16 16 Kent Jones 69.75 558 8
T17 T17 Shane Bertsch 69.80 349 5
T17 T17 Brandt Jobe 69.80 349 5
T19 T19 Ernie Els 69.86 489 7
T19 T19 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.86 489 7
21 21 Bernhard Langer 69.89 629 9
T22 T22 Rocco Mediate 70.00 770 11
T22 T22 Chris DiMarco 70.00 560 8
T22 T22 Darren Clarke 70.00 420 6
T22 T22 Wes Short, Jr. 70.00 280 4
T22 T22 Mike Weir 70.00 350 5
27 27 Scott Dunlap 70.55 776 11
28 30 David McKenzie 70.63 565 8
29 28 Vijay Singh 70.67 212 3
30 29 Jay Haas 70.78 637 9
T31 T31 Lee Janzen 71.00 355 5
T31 T31 Marco Dawson 71.00 568 8
T31 T31 Kirk Triplett 71.00 568 8
T31 T31 Ken Tanigawa 71.00 568 8
T31 T31 Woody Austin 71.00 568 8
T31 43 Ken Duke 71.00 639 9
37 36 Brett Quigley 71.11 640 9
38 37 Tom Byrum 71.13 569 8
39 39 Doug Barron 71.17 427 6
40 40 John Huston 71.22 641 9
T41 T41 Stephen Ames 71.33 428 6
T41 T41 Steve Pate 71.33 428 6
43 44 David Toms 71.50 429 6
44 38 Duffy Waldorf 71.63 573 8
45 45 Scott Verplank 71.67 430 6
46 46 Stephen Leaney 71.71 502 7
47 47 Glen Day 71.78 646 9
48 T48 David Frost 71.88 575 8
49 T48 Tim Herron 71.90 719 10
50 50 Joe Durant 72.11 649 9
51 51 Jeff Sluman 72.14 505 7
52 52 Corey Pavin 72.75 582 8
53 53 Scott McCarron 72.78 655 9
54 54 Billy Mayfair 72.86 510 7
55 55 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.88 583 8
56 56 Billy Andrade 72.90 729 10
57 57 Olin Browne 73.00 219 3
58 58 Mark O'Meara 73.14 512 7
59 59 Michael Allen 73.33 440 6
60 60 Fred Funk 73.43 514 7
61 61 Mark Brooks 73.75 295 4
62 62 Larry Mize 74.13 593 8
63 64 John Daly 74.80 374 5

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (265)