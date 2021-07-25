×
Statistics » Scoring » Late Round 3 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.42

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 2 Kevin Sutherland 68.73 1,031 15
2 1 Ernie Els 68.75 1,100 16
3 3 Retief Goosen 68.88 1,102 16
4 4 Jerry Kelly 69.06 1,105 16
T5 T6 David Toms 69.36 971 14
T5 T6 Brandt Jobe 69.36 763 11
7 9 Glen Day 69.42 833 12
8 8 Bernhard Langer 69.44 1,250 18
9 5 Woody Austin 69.47 1,181 17
10 11 Paul Broadhurst 69.56 626 9
11 10 Steve Flesch 69.57 487 7
12 12 Lee Janzen 69.67 418 6
13 13 Robert Karlsson 69.81 1,117 16
14 14 Doug Barron 69.83 838 12
15 17 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.93 1,049 15
16 15 Scott Parel 69.94 1,119 16
17 16 John Daly 70.00 420 6
18 18 Billy Andrade 70.29 492 7
19 19 Scott McCarron 70.33 844 12
20 20 Kirk Triplett 70.40 704 10
21 22 Darren Clarke 70.42 845 12
22 21 Paul Goydos 70.44 634 9
T23 T23 Stephen Ames 70.50 705 10
T23 T23 Marco Dawson 70.50 846 12
T23 30 Tom Lehman 70.50 705 10
26 25 Mark O'Meara 70.57 494 7
27 26 Jeff Maggert 70.60 706 10
28 27 Vijay Singh 70.64 777 11
29 28 Rod Pampling 70.69 919 13
30 29 Mike Weir 70.77 920 13
31 31 John Huston 70.83 425 6
32 32 Scott Dunlap 70.86 496 7
33 33 Billy Mayfair 70.90 709 10
34 34 Tim Petrovic 70.92 851 12
35 37 Wes Short, Jr. 70.94 1,277 18
T36 40 Colin Montgomerie 71.00 710 10
T36 T35 Ken Tanigawa 71.00 852 12
T36 T35 Brett Quigley 71.00 710 10
39 38 Kenny Perry 71.11 640 9
40 39 Gene Sauers 71.20 712 10
41 41 Joe Durant 71.36 785 11
42 42 Michael Allen 71.43 500 7
43 43 Ken Duke 71.50 715 10
44 44 Steve Pate 71.57 501 7
45 45 Stephen Leaney 71.70 717 10
46 46 Kent Jones 71.71 502 7
47 47 Jeff Sluman 71.75 574 8
T48 T48 Chris DiMarco 72.00 504 7
T48 T48 Rocco Mediate 72.00 504 7
50 50 David McKenzie 72.33 651 9
51 51 Larry Mize 72.43 507 7
T52 T52 Tom Byrum 72.63 581 8
T52 T52 Tim Herron 72.63 581 8
54 54 Duffy Waldorf 72.67 654 9
55 55 Olin Browne 72.69 945 13
56 56 Fred Funk 72.90 729 10
57 57 Jay Haas 73.44 661 9
58 59 Shane Bertsch 73.70 737 10
59 T60 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.78 664 9
60 T60 Scott Verplank 74.00 740 10
61 62 Mark Brooks 74.08 889 12
62 63 Corey Pavin 74.33 223 3
63 64 David Frost 75.00 675 9

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (264)