Early Round 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.48

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 67.67 406 6
2 2 Robert Karlsson 68.17 409 6
3 3 Retief Goosen 68.78 619 9
4 4 Jerry Kelly 68.90 689 10
5 5 Kenny Perry 69.00 828 12
T6 7 Paul Goydos 69.27 762 11
T6 6 Scott Parel 69.27 762 11
8 8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.30 693 10
9 9 Gene Sauers 69.33 1,040 15
10 10 Paul Broadhurst 69.35 1,179 17
11 11 Steve Flesch 69.63 1,114 16
12 12 Mike Weir 69.67 418 6
13 13 Ernie Els 69.78 628 9
14 14 Rod Pampling 69.80 698 10
15 15 Lee Janzen 69.81 1,117 16
16 16 Bernhard Langer 69.89 629 9
17 17 Brandt Jobe 70.00 840 12
18 18 Vijay Singh 70.11 631 9
19 19 Jeff Maggert 70.14 982 14
20 20 Colin Montgomerie 70.20 1,053 15
21 21 Rocco Mediate 70.27 1,054 15
22 22 Tom Lehman 70.36 774 11
23 23 Kirk Triplett 70.50 987 14
24 24 Kent Jones 70.53 1,058 15
25 25 Shane Bertsch 70.60 706 10
26 26 Tim Petrovic 70.63 565 8
T27 T27 Scott Verplank 70.67 636 9
T27 T27 Woody Austin 70.67 636 9
29 29 Doug Barron 70.71 990 14
30 30 Tom Byrum 70.85 921 13
31 31 Darren Clarke 70.90 709 10
32 32 Scott Dunlap 71.00 994 14
T33 T33 Stephen Leaney 71.08 853 12
T33 T33 Ken Tanigawa 71.08 924 13
35 38 David McKenzie 71.31 927 13
36 35 Jay Haas 71.42 857 12
37 36 David Toms 71.44 643 9
38 37 Glen Day 71.46 929 13
T39 39 Brett Quigley 71.54 930 13
T39 46 Ken Duke 71.54 930 13
41 40 Wes Short, Jr. 71.56 644 9
42 T41 Billy Mayfair 71.57 1,002 14
43 43 Tim Herron 71.60 1,074 15
44 44 Chris DiMarco 71.67 1,075 15
45 45 Marco Dawson 71.69 932 13
46 T41 Duffy Waldorf 71.80 1,077 15
47 47 Corey Pavin 72.00 1,224 17
48 48 David Frost 72.07 1,009 14
49 49 Joe Durant 72.18 794 11
50 50 Billy Andrade 72.20 1,083 15
51 51 Michael Allen 72.25 867 12
52 52 Scott McCarron 72.42 869 12
53 53 Olin Browne 72.45 797 11
54 54 Mark O'Meara 72.50 870 12
55 55 John Huston 72.63 1,162 16
56 56 Stephen Ames 72.67 654 9
57 57 Steve Pate 72.77 946 13
58 58 Larry Mize 72.80 1,092 15
59 T59 Jeff Sluman 72.93 1,094 15
60 T59 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.07 1,023 14
61 62 Mark Brooks 73.43 514 7
62 63 Fred Funk 73.58 883 12
63 64 John Daly 74.80 748 10

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (263)