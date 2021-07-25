×
Tenth Tee Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.27

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Mark Brooks 67.50 135 2
2 2 Bernhard Langer 68.33 205 3
T3 T3 David Toms 68.50 411 6
T3 T3 Steve Flesch 68.50 274 4
5 5 Billy Mayfair 68.67 206 3
T6 T6 John Daly 69.00 345 5
T6 T6 Mike Weir 69.00 207 3
T6 T6 Kent Jones 69.00 138 2
T6 T6 Retief Goosen 69.00 276 4
10 10 Scott McCarron 69.33 208 3
11 11 Jerry Kelly 69.40 347 5
T12 T12 Robert Karlsson 69.50 139 2
T12 T12 Kenny Perry 69.50 556 8
14 14 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.67 209 3
T15 T15 Kevin Sutherland 70.00 210 3
T15 T15 Billy Andrade 70.00 490 7
17 17 Doug Barron 70.13 561 8
18 18 Rocco Mediate 70.17 421 6
19 19 Rod Pampling 70.33 211 3
T20 T20 Ken Duke 70.50 141 2
T20 T20 Brett Quigley 70.50 282 4
T20 T20 Duffy Waldorf 70.50 141 2
23 23 Glen Day 70.67 212 3
24 24 Joe Durant 70.78 637 9
25 25 Woody Austin 70.86 496 7
26 26 Tim Herron 71.00 71 1
27 27 Paul Broadhurst 71.13 569 8
28 28 Gene Sauers 71.22 641 9
29 29 Fred Funk 71.25 285 4
T30 T30 Shane Bertsch 71.40 357 5
T30 T30 David McKenzie 71.40 357 5
T30 T30 Stephen Leaney 71.40 357 5
33 33 Tom Byrum 71.50 143 2
34 34 Paul Goydos 71.67 430 6
35 35 Wes Short, Jr. 71.71 502 7
36 36 Stephen Ames 71.75 287 4
T37 T37 Kirk Triplett 72.00 504 7
T37 T37 Michael Allen 72.00 72 1
39 39 Ken Tanigawa 72.07 1,081 15
T40 T40 Marco Dawson 72.20 361 5
T40 T40 Jeff Maggert 72.20 722 10
T42 T42 Lee Janzen 72.33 217 3
T42 T42 Mark O'Meara 72.33 217 3
44 44 Tom Lehman 72.38 579 8
T45 T45 Corey Pavin 72.50 145 2
T45 T45 Vijay Singh 72.50 145 2
T45 T45 Scott Parel 72.50 145 2
48 48 Larry Mize 72.60 363 5
49 49 Scott Dunlap 72.86 510 7
T50 T50 Steve Pate 73.00 146 2
T50 T50 Ernie Els 73.00 73 1
T50 T50 Colin Montgomerie 73.00 73 1
T50 T50 Darren Clarke 73.00 292 4
54 54 Brandt Jobe 73.29 513 7
55 55 Jay Haas 73.33 220 3
56 56 John Huston 73.50 294 4
T57 T57 David Frost 74.00 222 3
T57 T57 Olin Browne 74.00 74 1
59 59 Tom Pernice Jr. 74.17 445 6
60 61 Scott Verplank 74.60 373 5
T61 T62 Chris DiMarco 75.00 225 3
T61 T62 Jeff Sluman 75.00 75 1

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (252)