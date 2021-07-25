×
Tenth Tee Early Round 1 Scoring Average

TOUR Average 72.14

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
T1 T1 David Toms 67.00 67 1
T1 T1 Ken Tanigawa 67.00 134 2
3 3 Miguel Angel Jiménez 67.67 203 3
4 4 Jerry Kelly 68.00 136 2
5 5 Scott Parel 68.50 274 4
6 6 Bernhard Langer 68.67 206 3
T7 T7 Tom Lehman 69.00 138 2
T7 T7 Mike Weir 69.00 138 2
T7 T7 Wes Short, Jr. 69.00 207 3
T10 T10 Brandt Jobe 69.67 418 6
T10 T10 Robert Karlsson 69.67 209 3
T10 T10 Ernie Els 69.67 209 3
T13 T13 Kirk Triplett 70.00 140 2
T13 T13 John Huston 70.00 770 11
T13 T13 Darren Clarke 70.00 140 2
T16 T16 Steve Flesch 70.14 491 7
T16 T16 Tim Petrovic 70.14 491 7
T16 T16 Marco Dawson 70.14 491 7
19 19 Colin Montgomerie 70.25 281 4
T20 T20 Kent Jones 70.50 705 10
T20 T20 Stephen Ames 70.50 282 4
22 22 Stephen Leaney 70.60 353 5
23 23 Rod Pampling 70.67 636 9
24 24 Scott Verplank 70.71 495 7
T25 T25 Gene Sauers 71.00 142 2
T25 T25 Kenny Perry 71.00 142 2
T25 T25 Mark O'Meara 71.00 71 1
T25 T25 Fred Funk 71.00 213 3
29 29 Paul Goydos 71.20 356 5
T30 T30 Scott Dunlap 71.25 285 4
T30 T30 Larry Mize 71.25 285 4
32 32 Kevin Sutherland 71.33 214 3
T33 T33 Michael Allen 71.50 572 8
T33 T33 Vijay Singh 71.50 143 2
35 35 Jay Haas 71.67 215 3
36 36 Duffy Waldorf 71.80 718 10
T37 T37 Chris DiMarco 72.00 576 8
T37 T37 John Daly 72.00 360 5
T37 T37 Rocco Mediate 72.00 360 5
T37 T37 Woody Austin 72.00 216 3
T37 T37 Doug Barron 72.00 360 5
T37 T37 Ken Duke 72.00 720 10
T43 T43 Billy Mayfair 72.10 721 10
T43 T43 Olin Browne 72.10 721 10
T45 T45 David McKenzie 72.13 577 8
T45 T45 Glen Day 72.13 577 8
47 48 David Frost 72.27 795 11
T48 T49 Tom Byrum 72.29 506 7
T48 T49 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.29 506 7
T50 T51 Steve Pate 72.38 579 8
T50 T51 Corey Pavin 72.38 579 8
52 53 Jeff Sluman 72.44 652 9
T53 T54 Tim Herron 72.67 436 6
T53 T54 Joe Durant 72.67 436 6
T53 T54 Brett Quigley 72.67 218 3
56 57 Mark Brooks 72.90 729 10
T57 T58 Lee Janzen 73.00 438 6
T57 T58 Paul Broadhurst 73.00 146 2
59 60 Retief Goosen 73.40 367 5
60 61 Billy Andrade 74.00 222 3
61 62 Shane Bertsch 75.33 226 3
62 63 Jeff Maggert 77.00 77 1
63 64 Scott McCarron 77.50 155 2

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (250)