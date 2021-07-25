×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Round 1 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Round 1 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.74

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Bernhard Langer 67.71 474 7
2 2 Kevin Sutherland 68.67 206 3
3 T4 Wes Short, Jr. 68.88 551 8
4 3 Kenny Perry 69.00 207 3
5 T4 Gene Sauers 69.14 484 7
6 6 Robert Karlsson 69.22 623 9
7 7 Brandt Jobe 69.50 417 6
8 8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.86 489 7
9 9 Tim Petrovic 69.91 769 11
T10 T10 John Huston 70.00 490 7
T10 T10 Ken Tanigawa 70.00 490 7
T10 13 Paul Broadhurst 70.00 420 6
13 T22 Tom Lehman 70.20 351 5
14 19 David McKenzie 70.25 562 8
T15 14 Retief Goosen 70.33 422 6
T15 T30 Jerry Kelly 70.33 422 6
17 T15 Scott Dunlap 70.40 704 10
18 17 Rod Pampling 70.44 634 9
T19 T10 Ken Duke 70.50 564 8
T19 18 Mike Weir 70.50 423 6
21 20 Lee Janzen 70.64 777 11
22 21 Joe Durant 70.67 424 6
23 T25 Scott Parel 70.71 495 7
24 T22 Marco Dawson 70.75 566 8
25 24 Tim Herron 70.78 637 9
26 T15 Glen Day 70.82 779 11
T27 T30 Shane Bertsch 70.83 425 6
T27 T25 Paul Goydos 70.83 425 6
T27 T25 Doug Barron 70.83 425 6
T27 T25 David Toms 70.83 425 6
31 29 Corey Pavin 70.90 709 10
32 T30 Stephen Ames 71.00 639 9
33 33 Stephen Leaney 71.20 356 5
34 38 Jeff Sluman 71.25 855 12
35 45 Woody Austin 71.33 428 6
36 35 Kent Jones 71.38 571 8
T37 T36 Ernie Els 71.43 500 7
T37 T36 John Daly 71.43 500 7
39 39 Mark O'Meara 71.50 286 4
T40 40 Larry Mize 71.55 787 11
T40 T41 Duffy Waldorf 71.55 787 11
42 T41 David Frost 71.60 358 5
43 43 Vijay Singh 71.71 502 7
44 44 Colin Montgomerie 71.75 287 4
45 46 Darren Clarke 71.88 575 8
46 47 Chris DiMarco 71.92 863 12
T47 T48 Fred Funk 72.00 936 13
T47 T48 Billy Mayfair 72.00 576 8
49 50 Billy Andrade 72.10 721 10
50 51 Tom Byrum 72.13 577 8
51 52 Jay Haas 72.15 938 13
52 58 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.20 361 5
53 53 Brett Quigley 72.50 290 4
54 54 Olin Browne 72.55 798 11
55 55 Scott McCarron 72.56 653 9
56 56 Kirk Triplett 72.57 508 7
57 57 Michael Allen 72.67 436 6
58 59 Steve Flesch 72.83 437 6
59 60 Scott Verplank 72.88 583 8
60 61 Steve Pate 72.90 729 10
T61 T62 Rocco Mediate 74.00 296 4
T61 T62 Jeff Maggert 74.00 296 4
T61 T62 Mark Brooks 74.00 296 4

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (249)