×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Early Round 1 Scoring Average

Early Round 1 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.90

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Bernhard Langer 68.00 680 10
2 2 Wes Short, Jr. 68.91 758 11
3 3 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.20 692 10
T4 5 Robert Karlsson 69.33 832 12
T4 4 Ken Tanigawa 69.33 624 9
6 6 Gene Sauers 69.56 626 9
7 7 Brandt Jobe 69.58 835 12
8 14 Jerry Kelly 69.75 558 8
9 8 Kenny Perry 69.80 349 5
10 15 Tom Lehman 69.86 489 7
11 9 Scott Parel 69.91 769 11
T12 T10 Kevin Sutherland 70.00 420 6
T12 T10 John Huston 70.00 1,260 18
T12 T10 Tim Petrovic 70.00 1,260 18
15 13 Mike Weir 70.13 561 8
16 16 David Toms 70.29 492 7
17 17 Marco Dawson 70.47 1,057 15
18 18 Rod Pampling 70.56 1,270 18
19 19 Scott Dunlap 70.64 989 14
20 T24 Paul Broadhurst 70.75 566 8
21 20 Stephen Ames 70.85 921 13
22 21 Kent Jones 70.89 1,276 18
T23 T22 Stephen Leaney 70.90 709 10
T23 T22 Ernie Els 70.90 709 10
T25 T24 Colin Montgomerie 71.00 568 8
T25 T24 Paul Goydos 71.00 781 11
27 T31 David McKenzie 71.19 1,139 16
28 28 Ken Duke 71.33 1,284 18
29 29 Doug Barron 71.36 785 11
30 27 Glen Day 71.37 1,356 19
31 30 Steve Flesch 71.38 928 13
32 T31 Mark O'Meara 71.40 357 5
T33 T33 Lee Janzen 71.47 1,215 17
T33 T33 Larry Mize 71.47 1,072 15
35 35 Darren Clarke 71.50 715 10
36 36 Tim Herron 71.53 1,073 15
T37 46 Woody Austin 71.56 644 9
T37 37 Corey Pavin 71.56 1,288 18
T39 41 Duffy Waldorf 71.67 1,505 21
T39 T38 Vijay Singh 71.67 645 9
T39 T38 John Daly 71.67 860 12
T39 T38 Joe Durant 71.67 860 12
43 42 Retief Goosen 71.73 789 11
44 47 Jeff Sluman 71.76 1,507 21
45 44 Fred Funk 71.81 1,149 16
46 45 Scott Verplank 71.87 1,078 15
47 48 Chris DiMarco 71.95 1,439 20
T48 T49 Michael Allen 72.00 1,008 14
T48 T49 Kirk Triplett 72.00 648 9
T50 T51 Jay Haas 72.06 1,153 16
T50 T51 David Frost 72.06 1,153 16
T50 T51 Billy Mayfair 72.06 1,297 18
53 54 Tom Byrum 72.20 1,083 15
54 56 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.25 867 12
T55 55 Olin Browne 72.33 1,519 21
T55 59 Shane Bertsch 72.33 651 9
57 57 Billy Andrade 72.54 943 13
58 58 Brett Quigley 72.57 508 7
59 60 Steve Pate 72.67 1,308 18
60 61 Rocco Mediate 72.89 656 9
61 62 Mark Brooks 73.21 1,025 14
62 63 Scott McCarron 73.45 808 11
63 64 Jeff Maggert 74.60 373 5

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (247)