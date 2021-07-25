×
Tenth Tee Early Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.01

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL 10TH TEE EARLY RDS.
1 1 Mike Weir 64 68.75 275 4
2 2 Ernie Els 83 68.90 689 10
3 3 Jerry Kelly 86 69.00 828 12
4 4 Kevin Sutherland 68 69.22 623 9
5 5 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 69.30 693 10
6 6 Scott Parel 89 69.33 624 9
7 7 Bernhard Langer 89 69.57 487 7
8 8 Robert Karlsson 73 69.92 839 12
9 9 Gene Sauers 82 69.94 1,259 18
10 10 Retief Goosen 82 70.20 1,053 15
11 11 Stephen Leaney 70 70.33 1,055 15
T12 T12 Paul Broadhurst 87 70.36 774 11
T12 T12 David Toms 76 70.36 774 11
14 14 Brandt Jobe 75 70.39 1,267 18
15 15 Kenny Perry 71 70.42 845 12
16 16 Doug Barron 85 70.47 1,339 19
17 17 Kirk Triplett 78 70.50 987 14
18 18 Scott Verplank 62 70.69 1,131 16
19 19 Paul Goydos 68 70.79 991 14
20 20 Ken Tanigawa 85 70.83 850 12
21 21 Darren Clarke 74 70.85 921 13
22 22 Tim Petrovic 70 70.89 1,347 19
T23 T23 Tom Lehman 70 70.93 993 14
T23 T23 Colin Montgomerie 84 70.93 993 14
25 25 Steve Flesch 79 71.00 994 14
T26 T26 Kent Jones 74 71.09 1,635 23
T26 T26 Lee Janzen 73 71.09 1,635 23
T28 T28 Marco Dawson 82 71.20 1,424 20
T28 T28 Rod Pampling 76 71.20 1,424 20
T28 T28 Vijay Singh 69 71.20 1,068 15
31 31 Michael Allen 62 71.24 1,211 17
32 32 Tom Byrum 73 71.42 1,357 19
33 33 Jeff Maggert 80 71.47 1,072 15
34 34 Rocco Mediate 70 71.50 1,144 16
T35 T35 Billy Mayfair 79 71.62 1,862 26
T35 T35 Billy Andrade 73 71.62 931 13
37 37 Woody Austin 86 71.67 645 9
38 38 John Huston 72 71.70 1,434 20
39 39 Glen Day 83 71.72 1,291 18
40 40 Duffy Waldorf 79 71.85 1,437 20
41 41 Tim Herron 76 71.86 1,581 22
42 42 Wes Short, Jr. 89 71.87 1,078 15
43 43 Shane Bertsch 68 71.93 1,079 15
44 44 Corey Pavin 68 71.95 1,583 22
T45 T45 Larry Mize 73 72.00 1,368 19
T45 T45 Mark O'Meara 62 72.00 720 10
T45 T45 Scott McCarron 79 72.00 936 13
48 48 Joe Durant 75 72.13 1,082 15
49 49 David McKenzie 76 72.22 1,300 18
T50 T50 Stephen Ames 69 72.23 939 13
T50 T50 Scott Dunlap 68 72.23 939 13
52 53 Ken Duke 79 72.24 1,517 21
53 54 Jay Haas 69 72.25 578 8
54 55 Brett Quigley 77 72.27 795 11
55 56 Jeff Sluman 76 72.50 1,740 24
56 57 Olin Browne 80 72.58 1,742 24
57 58 Fred Funk 73 72.77 946 13
58 59 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 72.79 1,383 19
59 60 Steve Pate 66 72.83 1,311 18
60 61 David Frost 77 72.96 1,970 27
61 62 Chris DiMarco 75 73.04 1,680 23
62 63 John Daly 61 73.47 1,102 15
63 64 Mark Brooks 61 73.71 1,253 17

The actual scoring average when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (210)