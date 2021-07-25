×
Statistics » Scoring » Bounce Back

Bounce Back

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 16.57

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS %
1 1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 30.11
2 2 Ernie Els 83 27.62
3 3 Jerry Kelly 86 26.97
4 4 Robert Karlsson 73 26.71
5 5 Shane Bertsch 68 25.46
6 6 Vijay Singh 69 24.75
7 7 David Toms 76 24.32
8 8 Tim Petrovic 70 23.04
9 10 Rod Pampling 76 22.65
10 11 Kenny Perry 71 22.28
11 12 Brett Quigley 77 22.27
12 9 Bernhard Langer 89 22.16
13 17 Woody Austin 86 22.12
14 14 Brandt Jobe 75 21.93
T15 15 Gene Sauers 82 21.61
T15 16 Colin Montgomerie 84 21.61
17 13 Glen Day 83 21.43
18 18 Kirk Triplett 78 21.29
19 22 Darren Clarke 74 21.11
20 19 Mike Weir 64 20.95
21 21 Scott McCarron 79 20.61
22 23 Tom Lehman 70 20.54
23 20 Paul Broadhurst 87 20.45
24 24 Stephen Ames 69 20.28
25 T25 Paul Goydos 68 20.24
26 32 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 19.93
27 28 Jeff Maggert 80 19.83
28 29 Retief Goosen 82 19.77
29 30 Jay Haas 69 19.65
30 31 Billy Andrade 73 19.57
31 T25 Wes Short, Jr. 89 19.54
32 34 Kent Jones 74 18.93
33 35 Lee Janzen 73 18.91
34 36 Doug Barron 85 18.87
35 33 Ken Tanigawa 85 18.72
36 27 Scott Parel 89 18.66
37 38 Steve Flesch 79 18.60
38 39 Scott Verplank 62 18.42
39 40 Mark O'Meara 62 18.18
40 37 Tim Herron 76 18.11
41 41 Stephen Leaney 70 17.96
42 43 Steve Pate 66 17.59
43 44 Olin Browne 80 17.39
44 42 David McKenzie 76 17.12
45 45 Rocco Mediate 70 16.95
46 46 Kevin Sutherland 68 16.67
47 47 John Huston 72 16.60
48 48 Joe Durant 75 16.59
49 49 Marco Dawson 82 16.22
50 51 Michael Allen 62 15.82
51 52 Billy Mayfair 79 15.35
T52 T53 Fred Funk 73 15.08
T52 T53 Chris DiMarco 75 15.08
54 50 Duffy Waldorf 79 15.04
55 55 Corey Pavin 68 14.95
56 56 Scott Dunlap 68 14.83
57 58 Tom Byrum 73 14.10
58 57 Jeff Sluman 76 14.04
59 60 John Daly 61 13.83
60 61 Ken Duke 79 13.18
61 62 Larry Mize 73 12.95
62 63 David Frost 77 11.42
63 64 Mark Brooks 61 8.74

The percent of time a player is over par on a hole and then under par on the following hole. (160)