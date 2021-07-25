×
Statistics » Scoring » Rounds in the 60's

Rounds in the 60's

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 12

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS TOTAL RNDS
1 T2 Bernhard Langer 28 46
2 1 Retief Goosen 26 45
T3 6 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 43
T3 T2 Kevin Sutherland 22 43
T3 T4 Jerry Kelly 27 43
6 T4 Ernie Els 26 42
7 7 Rod Pampling 24 38
T8 8 Robert Karlsson 23 37
T8 9 Scott Parel 28 37
10 15 Paul Broadhurst 28 35
11 T10 Woody Austin 27 34
12 T10 Fred Couples 16 33
T13 T12 Gene Sauers 26 32
T13 T12 David Toms 24 32
T13 T12 Doug Barron 27 32
16 T16 Wes Short, Jr. 28 31
T17 T19 Glen Day 26 30
T17 T21 Darren Clarke 23 30
T19 T16 Mike Weir 20 29
T19 T19 Jim Furyk 17 29
T19 23 Colin Montgomerie 27 29
T19 T16 Brandt Jobe 24 29
23 T21 Steve Stricker 11 27
24 24 Kenny Perry 23 25
T25 T25 Paul Goydos 22 24
T25 T25 Steve Flesch 26 24
T25 T25 Brett Quigley 25 24
T28 T29 Ken Tanigawa 28 23
T28 28 Marco Dawson 26 23
T30 T29 Kirk Triplett 26 22
T30 T29 Tim Petrovic 23 22
T30 T29 Kent Jones 24 22
T33 T34 Dicky Pride 17 21
T33 33 Rocco Mediate 22 21
T35 T39 Tom Lehman 22 20
T35 T34 Lee Janzen 23 20
T35 T34 Scott McCarron 26 20
T35 T34 Joe Durant 25 20
T39 T44 David McKenzie 25 19
T39 38 Jeff Maggert 26 19
T41 T39 Bob Estes 17 18
T41 T39 Stephen Ames 23 18
T41 T39 Chris DiMarco 25 18
T41 T44 Tim Herron 24 18
T41 T39 Shane Bertsch 22 18
T46 T44 Vijay Singh 22 17
T46 T54 Ken Duke 26 17
T46 T44 John Huston 23 17
T46 T44 Jay Haas 22 17
T50 T49 John Daly 23 16
T50 T49 Duffy Waldorf 25 16
T50 T49 Corey Pavin 23 16
T50 T49 Stephen Leaney 22 16
T50 T54 Alex Cejka 10 16
T50 T49 K.J. Choi 10 16
T56 T54 Jesper Parnevik 17 15
T56 T54 Billy Mayfair 25 15
T56 T54 Billy Andrade 23 15
T59 T59 Olin Browne 26 14
T59 T59 Tom Byrum 24 14
T59 T59 Larry Mize 24 14
T59 T59 Mark O'Meara 20 14
T59 T59 Scott Verplank 21 14
T64 T66 Jeff Sluman 24 13
T64 T64 Michael Allen 20 13
T64 T64 Tom Gillis 18 13
T67 T66 Cameron Beckman 16 12
T67 T66 José María Olazábal 13 12
T67 T66 Scott Dunlap 22 12
T70 T70 Steve Pate 21 10
T70 T73 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 10
T70 T70 Dudley Hart 13 10
73 72 Joey Sindelar 19 9
T74 T73 Fred Funk 26 8
T74 T73 Ángel Cabrera 9 8
T76 T76 David Frost 25 7
T76 T76 Esteban Toledo 14 7
T76 T76 Jerry Smith 10 7
T76 T76 Robin Byrd 17 7
T80 T81 Matt Gogel 8 6
T80 80 Phil Mickelson 3 6
82 T92 Rich Beem 10 5
T83 T81 Thongchai Jaidee 7 4
T83 T81 Fran Quinn 8 4
T83 T81 Willie Wood 12 4
T83 T81 Mark Brooks 20 4
T83 T81 Dan Forsman 5 4
T83 T81 Mark Calcavecchia 12 4
T83 T81 Russ Cochran 14 4
T83 T81 Tommy Armour III 10 4
T83 T81 Scott Hoch 11 4
T83 T81 Davis Love III 6 4
T93 T92 Sandy Lyle 10 3
T93 T92 Mike Goodes 7 3
T93 T92 Steve Jones 12 3
T93 T92 Bart Bryant 4 3
T93 T101 Shaun Micheel 5 3
T93 T92 John Riegger 5 3
T93 T92 Paul Stankowski 6 3
T93 T92 Tommy Tolles 9 3
T93 T101 Paul McGinley 3 3
T93 Thomas Bjørn 2 3
T93 Stephen Dodd 1 3
T93 T101 Bob Sowards 2 3
T93 T92 Carlos Franco 15 3
T93 T113 James Kingston 3 3
T93 T113 Jarmo Sandelin 4 3
T93 T113 Jean-Francois Remesy 5 3
T93 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 3
T110 David Shacklady 4 2
T110 Yoshinobu Tsukada 1 2
T110 T113 Phillip Price 5 2
T110 T101 Cliff Kresge 3 2
T110 Peter Baker 1 2
T110 T101 Craig Bowden 3 2
T110 T101 Omar Uresti 2 2
T110 T101 Bob May 2 2
T110 Ian Woosnam 4 2
T110 T101 Tom Watson 2 2
T110 T101 Brad Bryant 4 2
T110 T101 Michael Bradley 1 2
T110 T113 Peter Fowler 3 2
T110 Clark Dennis 3 2
T110 T101 Brad Faxon 6 2
T110 T113 Skip Kendall 4 2
T110 T101 Gary Hallberg 4 2
T127 T113 Tom Kite 10 1
T127 Miguel Angel Martin 2 1
T127 T113 John Cook 4 1
T127 T113 Ted Tryba 2 1
T127 T113 Greg Kraft 1 1
T127 T113 Loren Roberts 8 1
T127 T113 Scott Simpson 3 1
T127 T113 Blaine McCallister 8 1
T127 T113 Gibby Gilbert III 3 1
T127 T113 Gary Nicklaus 5 1
T127 Dan Olsen 2 1
T127 T113 Mark Mielke 1 1
T127 Robert Allenby 1 1
T127 Walt Chapman 2 1
T127 T113 Barry Lane 5 1
T127 Clinton Whitelaw 1 1
T127 T113 Frank Lickliter II 14 1
T127 T113 John Harris 3 1
T127 T113 David Morland IV 6 1
T127 Thomas Levet 1 1
T127 T113 Joakim Haeggman 3 1
T127 Michael Long 1 1
T127 Paul Eales 2 1
T127 Emanuele Canonica 1 1
T127 T113 John Senden 6 1
T127 T113 Marcus Meloan 2 1
T127 José Coceres 2 1
T127 T113 Roger Chapman 3 1
T127 John Kemp 1 1
T127 T113 Chad Sorensen 1 1
T127 David Copsey1 1
T127 Rupert Kellock1 1
T127 T113 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1 1
T127 Mauricio Molina 3 1
T127 Philip Golding 1 1

The total number of rounds year-to-date scored below 70. (152)