×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Total Eagles

Total Eagles

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS TOTAL
1 1 Ernie Els 83 17
2 T2 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 14
3 T2 Robert Karlsson 73 13
T4 T4 Ken Tanigawa 85 11
T4 T4 Retief Goosen 82 11
T4 T4 Gene Sauers 82 11
T7 T7 Kenny Perry 71 10
T7 T10 Scott Parel 89 10
T7 T7 Brett Quigley 77 10
T7 T7 Woody Austin 86 10
11 T10 Kevin Sutherland 68 9
T12 T12 John Daly 61 8
T12 T15 Bernhard Langer 89 8
T12 T12 Mike Weir 64 8
T12 T12 Rod Pampling 76 8
T16 T15 Doug Barron 85 7
T16 T15 Scott McCarron 79 7
T16 T15 Darren Clarke 74 7
T16 T15 John Huston 72 7
T16 T15 Vijay Singh 69 7
T16 T15 Marco Dawson 82 7
T16 T15 David Toms 76 7
T23 T23 Tim Petrovic 70 6
T23 T23 Brandt Jobe 75 6
T23 T23 Billy Andrade 73 6
T23 T27 Wes Short, Jr. 89 6
T23 T27 Jerry Kelly 86 6
T23 T27 Paul Broadhurst 87 6
T23 T23 Colin Montgomerie 84 6
T30 T52 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 5
T30 T27 Tom Byrum 73 5
T30 T27 Tom Lehman 70 5
T30 T27 Scott Dunlap 68 5
T30 T27 Michael Allen 62 5
T30 T27 Chris DiMarco 75 5
T30 T27 Jeff Sluman 76 5
T30 T27 Kirk Triplett 78 5
T38 T37 Joe Durant 75 4
T38 T37 Jeff Maggert 80 4
T38 T37 Rocco Mediate 70 4
T38 T37 Corey Pavin 68 4
T38 T37 David McKenzie 76 4
T38 T37 Stephen Leaney 70 4
T44 T43 Kent Jones 74 3
T44 T43 Ken Duke 79 3
T44 T43 Glen Day 83 3
T44 T43 Steve Pate 66 3
T44 T43 Lee Janzen 73 3
T44 T43 Mark Brooks 61 3
T44 T43 Paul Goydos 68 3
T44 T43 Scott Verplank 62 3
T44 T43 Duffy Waldorf 79 3
T53 T52 Jay Haas 69 2
T53 T52 Larry Mize 73 2
T53 T52 Mark O'Meara 62 2
T53 T52 Billy Mayfair 79 2
T53 T52 Steve Flesch 79 2
T53 T52 Shane Bertsch 68 2
T53 T52 Tim Herron 76 2
T60 T60 Olin Browne 80 1
T60 T60 David Frost 77 1
T60 T60 Stephen Ames 69 1
63 64 Fred Funk 73 0

The total eagles made for the year. (106)