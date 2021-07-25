×
Statistics » Streaks » Consecutive Birdies/Eagles streak

Consecutive Birdies/Eagles streak

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 2

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME NUMBER OF HOLES
1 1 Robert Karlsson 6
2 2 Scott Parel 5
3 3 Fred Couples 4
T4 T4 Billy Andrade 3
T4 T4 Olin Browne 3
T4 T4 Bart Bryant 3
T4 T4 Davis Love III 3
T4 T4 Kenny Perry 3
T4 T4 Tim Petrovic 3
T4 T4 Gene Sauers 3
T4 T4 Marco Dawson 3
T4 T4 Scott Dunlap 3
T4 T4 Chris DiMarco 3
T4 T4 José María Olazábal 3
T4 T4 Ernie Els 3
T4 T4 Ken Tanigawa 3
T4 T4 Paul Broadhurst 3
T4 T4 Rich Beem 3
T4 T4 Darren Clarke 3
T4 T4 Retief Goosen 3
T4 T4 Tim Herron 3
T4 T4 Mike Weir 3
T4 T4 Scott McCarron 3
T4 T4 Frank Lickliter II 3
T25 T25 Kent Jones 2
T25 T25 Jim Furyk 2
T25 T25 Shane Bertsch 2
T25 T25 Matt Gogel 2
T25 T25 Carlos Franco 2
T25 T25 Jesper Parnevik 2
T25 T25 Doug Barron 2
T25 T25 Ken Duke 2
T25 T25 Marcus Meloan 2
T25 T25 Stephen Leaney 2
T25 T25 Miguel Angel Jiménez 2
T25 T25 Rod Pampling 2
T25 T25 Alex Cejka 2
T25 T25 K.J. Choi 2
T25 T25 Colin Montgomerie 2
T25 T25 Robin Byrd 2
T25 T25 Steve Flesch 2
T25 T25 Brett Quigley 2
T25 T25 Woody Austin 2
T25 T25 Jerry Kelly 2
T25 T25 Joe Durant 2
T25 T25 Paul Goydos 2
T25 T25 Vijay Singh 2
T25 T25 Brandt Jobe 2
T25 T25 Dudley Hart 2
T25 T25 Kevin Sutherland 2
T25 T25 Kirk Triplett 2
T25 T25 Ted Tryba 2
T25 T25 Scott Verplank 2
T25 T25 Steve Pate 2
T25 T25 Billy Mayfair 2
T25 T25 Rocco Mediate 2
T25 T25 Phil Mickelson 2
T25 T25 Jeff Maggert 2
T25 T25 John Huston 2
T25 T25 Tom Byrum 2
T25 T25 Michael Bradley 2
T25 T25 Russ Cochran 2
T25 T25 Jay Haas 2
T64 T64 Gary Hallberg 1
T64 T64 Scott Hoch 1
T64 T64 John Cook 1
T64 T64 John Daly 1
T64 T64 Bob Estes 1
T64 T64 Dan Forsman 1
T64 T64 David Frost 1
T64 T64 Robert Gamez 1
T64 T64 Mark Brooks 1
T64 T64 Tommy Armour III 1
T64 T64 Mark Calcavecchia 1
T64 T64 Brad Bryant 1
T64 T64 Lee Janzen 1
T64 T64 Steve Jones 1
T64 T64 Bernhard Langer 1
T64 T64 Tom Lehman 1
T64 T64 Len Mattiace 1
T64 T64 Sandy Lyle 1
T64 T64 Larry Mize 1
T64 T64 Mark O'Meara 1
T64 T64 Corey Pavin 1
T64 T64 Tom Pernice Jr. 1
T64 T64 Fran Quinn 1
T64 T64 Duffy Waldorf 1
T64 T64 Willie Wood 1
T64 T64 Scott Simpson 1
T64 T64 Joey Sindelar 1
T64 T64 Jeff Sluman 1
T64 T64 Jerry Smith 1
T64 T64 David Toms 1
T64 T64 Steve Stricker 1
T64 T64 Esteban Toledo 1
T64 T64 Michael Allen 1
T64 T64 Tommy Tolles 1
T64 T64 Wes Short, Jr. 1
T64 T64 Mike Small 1
T64 T64 Tom Gillis 1
T64 T64 Glen Day 1
T64 T64 Paul Stankowski 1
T64 T64 Thongchai Jaidee 1
T64 T64 Chad Proehl 1
T64 T64 Jon Lindstrom 1
T64 T64 Ken Crawford 1
T64 T64 Tim Cobb 1
T64 T64 Phillip Price 1
T64 T64 Cary Cozby 1
T64 T64 David McKenzie 1
T64 T64 John Senden 1
T64 T64 Ángel Cabrera 1
T64 T64 John Pillar 1
T64 T64 Craig Vanhorn 1
T64 T64 Cliff Kresge 1
T64 T64 John Harris 1
T64 T64 Dicky Pride 1
T64 T64 Cameron Beckman 1

The number of consecutive holes the player has made birdies and at least one or more or eagle or better during the streak. The streak stops with any hole score other than a birdie or better. (2673)