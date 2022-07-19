Power Rankings: The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

The final major championship of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions schedule will unfold this week at the King's Course at Gleneagles for the first time.

Scotland will host the event for the seventh time and first since 2018 at the Old Course St. Andrews, won by Miguel Angel Jimenez.

James Braid designed the King's Course in 1919 and it served as host for the Scottish Open from the mid-1980s into the mid-1990s. Previously in 1921 it hosted the first match between professional golfers from Britain and America that eventually developed into the Ryder Cup.

Stretching to 6,790 yards and playing Par-71, the full field will have to navigate two rounds before the top 70 and ties play the weekend.

Welshman Stephen Dodd returns to defend his title. A prize pool of $2.5 million is on the line.