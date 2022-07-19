-
Power Rankings: The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
July 19, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2022
- Padraig Harrington will look to win his second PGA TOUR Champions major of the season. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The final major championship of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions schedule will unfold this week at the King's Course at Gleneagles for the first time.
Scotland will host the event for the seventh time and first since 2018 at the Old Course St. Andrews, won by Miguel Angel Jimenez.
James Braid designed the King's Course in 1919 and it served as host for the Scottish Open from the mid-1980s into the mid-1990s. Previously in 1921 it hosted the first match between professional golfers from Britain and America that eventually developed into the Ryder Cup.
Stretching to 6,790 yards and playing Par-71, the full field will have to navigate two rounds before the top 70 and ties play the weekend.
Welshman Stephen Dodd returns to defend his title. A prize pool of $2.5 million is on the line.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Colin MontgomerieScotland's finest won't have any trouble adjusting to the climate or the culture. The more demanding tee to green, the more he'll factor. It's his Open on a track he prefers and has played more than most. At 58, he knows it's time.Scotland's finest won't have any trouble adjusting to the climate or the culture. The more demanding tee to green, the more he'll factor. It's his Open on a track he prefers and has played more than most. At 58, he knows it's time.
9 Marco DawsonLast time this event was held in Scotland at the Old Course he cashed T6. Last year at this event he forgot to register and wasn't able to defend his 2015 title at Sunningdale. Revenge!
8 Stephen DoddDefending champion cashed T18 in his previous two Opens before his breakthrough victory in 2021. Debuted T14 in 2016 and has never MC in the event.
7 Steven AlkerNo majors last season on debut but in his first four this year he's cashed T3-WIN-T11-T3. The new challenge this week is taking the show on the international road as he only played three Opens before 50.
6 Paul BroadhurstWinner at Carnoustie in 2016, the Englishman has been more steady than spectacular in recent events. T22 or better in 12 of 13 on the season. T22 or better at four previous majors in 2022.
5 Ernie ElsWorst payday in 2022 is T30 and worst in a major is T13. Warmed up with 70-75 MC at the Old Course but his pedigree in this part of the world is fantastic.
4 Darren ClarkePrevious winner at The Open has shown his mastery for this part of the world hasn't dulled since turning 50. T10 at Royal Lytham & St Anne's was followed by T3 last summer at Sunningdale. There are a few events that will command his full attention and this qualifies.
3 Jerry KellyBest result across the pond was T6 last year at Sunningdale. His last four events on TOUR are WIN-T7-T3-WIN and will be looking for his second major title in as many starts. Leads the TOUR in Fairways, second GIR.
2 Miguel Angel JiménezHeld off Bernhard Langer at St. Andrews in 2018 for his first major. In seven starts in this event his only finish outside the top 10 is T11 in 2017. Six top 10s in his last eight majors overall. Big game hunter.
1 Padraig HarringtonAdjustment to major championship golf at this level hasn't been much of a bother. Solo second on debut at Regions Tradition was followed by T20 at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Last time we saw him on TOUR he won the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley. Oh, and he led by five after 54 holes. Running hot and in his part of the world.
Just Missed: Stephen Ames, Woody Austin, Paul Goydos, Rod Pampling
The heathland tract will emphasize approach play to heavily bunkered putting surfaces. Tee balls will have ample space to find the short grass but anything less than sharp iron play will find runoffs, heather and fescue. Trees frame the course outside the ropes and won't factor.
Experience in these big events is the key for me this week. Knowing where to miss and how to take your medicine is just as important as keeping crooked numbers off the card. As mentioned above this isn't a course that has been used before so that will level the playing field to some degree. I see it the other way: it will completely help the elite players as there is no past edge to gain for most. I'm loading up on European pedigree this week sprinkled in with current heat.
Just because the course isn't on the water doesn't mean Mother Nature will take the week off. The wind increases as the week continues but won't be as penal as it could be in Scotland. Clouds and sunshine open play but clouds and showers will dominate the final three days.
Firestone Country Club - South Course
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Rank Player Finish 10 Ernie Els T3 9 Steve Flesch T44 8 Mark Hensby T66 7 Paul Broadhurst T22 6 Retief Goosen T35 5 Steven Alker T3 4 Miguel Angel Jimenez T11 3 Jerry Kelly WIN 2 Thongchai Jaidee T17 1 Steve Stricker 2nd
Just Missed: Fred Couples - DNS, Rod Pampling - T11, Kevin Sutherland - T44, Colin Montgomerie - T25, Rob Labritz - T11
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
