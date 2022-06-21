Power Rankings: U.S. Senior Open Championship

The 42nd United States Senior Open Championship returns for a third time to the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. For the 90th time the USGA will be staging a championship in the Keystone State. No state has hosted more USGA championship events as California is second with 85.

Herbert Strong's Old Course (Par 71, 7,208 yards) turns 100 years old this year and the reward is hosting the US Senior Open for a record setting third time. The 1992 edition vaulted Larry Laoretti to the winner's circle while PGA TOUR Champions legend Hale Irwin picked up his second US Senior Open in three years winning the trophy during the last visit in 2000.

A full field of 156 players tees it up at the Old Course Thursday thru Sunday. The top 60 and ties will play the final two rounds. Last year a purse of $4 million saw winner Jim Furyk take home $720,000.