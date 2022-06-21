-
Power Rankings: U.S. Senior Open Championship
June 21, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Steven Alker tops the Power Rankings heading into the U.S. Senior Open. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The 42nd United States Senior Open Championship returns for a third time to the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. For the 90th time the USGA will be staging a championship in the Keystone State. No state has hosted more USGA championship events as California is second with 85.
Herbert Strong's Old Course (Par 71, 7,208 yards) turns 100 years old this year and the reward is hosting the US Senior Open for a record setting third time. The 1992 edition vaulted Larry Laoretti to the winner's circle while PGA TOUR Champions legend Hale Irwin picked up his second US Senior Open in three years winning the trophy during the last visit in 2000.
A full field of 156 players tees it up at the Old Course Thursday thru Sunday. The top 60 and ties will play the final two rounds. Last year a purse of $4 million saw winner Jim Furyk take home $720,000.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Thongchai JaideeFirst win in five years anywhere in first in 19 Champions starts. Was in the hunt at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (T17) and followed with T10 at Principal Charity Classic before his win last week. Second in Ball-Striking and 12th in Putting.First win in five years anywhere in first in 19 Champions starts. Was in the hunt at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (T17) and followed with T10 at Principal Charity Classic before his win last week. Second in Ball-Striking and 12th in Putting. 9 Kirk TriplettStreak of three straight top 10s in US Open play busted in 2021 (WD). Streak of eight consecutive cuts was also halted. Lost in a playoff in Iowa and followed with T3 last week.Streak of three straight top 10s in US Open play busted in 2021 (WD). Streak of eight consecutive cuts was also halted. Lost in a playoff in Iowa and followed with T3 last week. 8 Retief GoosenThe two time US Open winner has posted T14-T2 in his first two on PGA TOUR Champions. Top 10 in the All-Around including fifth GIR.The two time US Open winner has posted T14-T2 in his first two on PGA TOUR Champions. Top 10 in the All-Around including fifth GIR. 7 Bernhard LangerPlease, sit down. Get comfortable. Ready? 13 starts, 13 top 25s, second most all time. Seven top 10s, second most all time. 29 sub par rounds, 26 rounds in the 60s, both best all time. Worst finish? T24. Winner of 13 PGA TOUR Champion majors, more than anybody. 2010 winner. Exhausting.Please, sit down. Get comfortable. Ready? 13 starts, 13 top 25s, second most all time. Seven top 10s, second most all time. 29 sub par rounds, 26 rounds in the 60s, both best all time. Worst finish? T24. Winner of 13 PGA TOUR Champion majors, more than anybody. 2010 winner. Exhausting. 6 Padraig HarringtonLooks to make it three consecutive first time participants. First major he finished second to Steve Stricker at Regions Tradition. Followed with T20, his last start, at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Three seconds from six starts in his inaugural season.Looks to make it three consecutive first time participants. First major he finished second to Steve Stricker at Regions Tradition. Followed with T20, his last start, at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Three seconds from six starts in his inaugural season. 5 Steve StrickerOne major this season, one victory. In five starts this season his worst finish is T11 at the event he hosts! Since 2019 has won four Senior Major titles in 11 starts including the 2019 US Senior Open.One major this season, one victory. In five starts this season his worst finish is T11 at the event he hosts! Since 2019 has won four Senior Major titles in 11 starts including the 2019 US Senior Open. 4 Paul GoydosTurned 58 on Monday but is aging like fine wine. Never MC in six tries, he's cashed T13 or better in four of his last five. Heat check: T8-T6-T4 the last three weeks on TOUR. Check.Turned 58 on Monday but is aging like fine wine. Never MC in six tries, he's cashed T13 or better in four of his last five. Heat check: T8-T6-T4 the last three weeks on TOUR. Check. 3 Miguel Angel JiménezAnother who hasn't MC in six, his worst finish is T17. Runner up twice, his last three starts here are all top 10s. Only Steven Alker has more wins (3) than his two this season.Another who hasn't MC in six, his worst finish is T17. Runner up twice, his last three starts here are all top 10s. Only Steven Alker has more wins (3) than his two this season. 2 Jerry KellyFour starts, two runner up finishes and nothing worse than T12. Won Principal Charity in a playoff before picking up another podium at American Family (T3) last week. First in fairways, second GIR and fourth in scoring.Four starts, two runner up finishes and nothing worse than T12. Won Principal Charity in a playoff before picking up another podium at American Family (T3) last week. First in fairways, second GIR and fourth in scoring. 1 Steven Alker20 starts, 17 top 10s and four wins. Won KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after T3 at Regions Tradition. Lead the TOUR in Scoring, Ball-Striking, All-Around, GIR and wins (3).20 starts, 17 top 10s and four wins. Won KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after T3 at Regions Tradition. Lead the TOUR in Scoring, Ball-Striking, All-Around, GIR and wins (3).
Just Missed: Stephen Ames, Brandt Jobe, David Toms, Colin Montgomerie, Robert Karlsson.
Fred Couples has withdrawn.
Saucon Valley CC - Old Course
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,028 Par: 71 (36-35) Greens: Bentgrass; 6,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 12.5 feet. Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass at 3 inches. Bunkers/Water Hazards 87/6 (water in play on 5 holes). Architect(s): Herbert Strong (1922); Perry Maxwell; Tom Fazio Group (2008) last. Defending Champion: Jim Furyk Tournament Course Record (last): 64; Bruce Fleisher, 2000. Tournament Scoring Record (course): 201; Hale Irwin (-17), 2000. Lowest Round US Senior Open (last): 62; Five times. Steve Stricker, David Toms 2019. Lowest Tournament Score - Event: 261; Steve Stricker, 2019. Lowest Tournament Score to Par - Event: 20-under; Fred Funk, 2009. Oldest Winners: 57; Roberto DiVincenzo, Allen Doyle. Youngest Winners: 50; Dale Douglass, Lee Trevino and Peter Jacobsen. Qualifier: Don Pooley, 2009. Wire to Wire (no ties): Dale Douglass, 1986. Multiple Champions: 3, Miller Barber; 2, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Hale Irwin, Allen Doyle and Kenny Perry. None entered this week. Repeat Champions: None. First Time - Event: 11 all time; Last two winners (Furyk, Stricker).
As with the US Open last week, every club in the bag will be required this week.
Laoretti posted 9-under in 1992 as he won by four with only 13 players posting red numbers.
Irwin's record setting 17-under gave the appearance that this track was gettable in 2000.
Course Rankings Yards Scoring Average 2000: Hardest on TOUR 6,749 74.099 1992: 2nd hardest 6,700 74.714
Nope. Only 18 players broke par as Irwin won by three.
The former working farm has tight driving conditions with three inches of rough for the inaccurate drives and approaches. Larger greens could mean more GIR but slick Bentgrass adds lag putting to the equation. With greens approaching almost 13 feet on the Stimpmeter the test will be from tee to flagstick and all points in between on the classic parkland setting.
The stock Par-71 will play 36-35 with all three Par-5 holes being completed by Hole No. 12 on the weekend. All three stretch 555 yards or better including 615 yards for No. 12. A two tee start welcomes the full field Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures to start the week in the 70s accelerate into the mid to upper 80s over the four days of the tournament. The wind won't factor and as of Monday night the best chance of rain is Sunday but it's less than 40 percent.
Last Week - American Family Insurance
Rank Player Finish 10 Jay Haas T61 9 Kirk Triplett T3 8 Retief Goosen T35 7 Fred Couples T42 6 Brandt Jobe T42 5 Steve Flesch T11 4 Paul Goydos T8 3 Bernhard Langer T35 2 Steve Stricker T11 1 Jerry Kelly T3
Just Missed: Ken Tanigawa - T31, Stuart Appleby - T54, Thongchai Jaidee - WINNER
