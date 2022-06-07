Power Rankings: American Family Insurance Championship

Say cheese!

The Jerry Kelly Open presented by Steve Stricker takes center stage in the Wisconsin capital city for the sixth time since 2016 (no event in 2020).

The Par-72 (7,083 yards) at University Ridge GC has produced exciting finishes over the first five editions with the margin of victory being either one shot or a playoff in the last four seasons.

Debut champion Kirk Triplett posted 17-under, the tournament scoring record, and won by two shots, also the record for margin of victory.

Kelly returns to defend his titles from 2021 and 2019 plus he was runner up in the 2018 edition.

The field of 81 will enjoy three rounds without a cut. On the line this week is a purse of $2.4 million with the winner taking home $360,000.