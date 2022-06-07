-
-
Power Rankings: American Family Insurance Championship
-
June 07, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- June 07, 2022
- Jerry Kelly has had past success at University Ridge GC. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Say cheese!
The Jerry Kelly Open presented by Steve Stricker takes center stage in the Wisconsin capital city for the sixth time since 2016 (no event in 2020).
The Par-72 (7,083 yards) at University Ridge GC has produced exciting finishes over the first five editions with the margin of victory being either one shot or a playoff in the last four seasons.
Debut champion Kirk Triplett posted 17-under, the tournament scoring record, and won by two shots, also the record for margin of victory.
Kelly returns to defend his titles from 2021 and 2019 plus he was runner up in the 2018 edition.
The field of 81 will enjoy three rounds without a cut. On the line this week is a purse of $2.4 million with the winner taking home $360,000.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Jay HaasIn four previous trips he's collected a pair of top 10 paychecks and nothing outside T21. His worst tournament total is 8-under and his best is 10-under. All 12 rounds are in the red and he rolls in off T12 last week at Wakonda.In four previous trips he's collected a pair of top 10 paychecks and nothing outside T21. His worst tournament total is 8-under and his best is 10-under. All 12 rounds are in the red and he rolls in off T12 last week at Wakonda.
9 Kirk Triplett2016 champ was right in the fight last week in Iowa, falling just short to Kelly in a playoff. Will we see a rematch this week?? If he leads the field in Putting again and makes only four bogeys, we have a very good chance!
2016 champ was right in the fight last week in Iowa, falling just short to Kelly in a playoff. Will we see a rematch this week?? If he leads the field in Putting again and makes only four bogeys, we have a very good chance!
8 Retief GoosenSoft landing spot this week after his last two events were T33 and T26 in the first two majors of the season. Should get back on track this week as he's 27-under in two trips here resulting in T4 and a playoff loss to Kelly in 2019.
Soft landing spot this week after his last two events were T33 and T26 in the first two majors of the season. Should get back on track this week as he's 27-under in two trips here resulting in T4 and a playoff loss to Kelly in 2019.
7 Fred CouplesHe may not play many tournaments but when he does, we must take notice. Nine rounds this season are all par or better and have cashed T17-T2-T12. Of course he's playing this week as the 2017 champion has hit the podium in all three trips including T2 last year.
He may not play many tournaments but when he does, we must take notice. Nine rounds this season are all par or better and have cashed T17-T2-T12. Of course he's playing this week as the 2017 champion has hit the podium in all three trips including T2 last year.
6 Brandt JobeSat No. 6 in these rankings last week and cashed T6 so I'm not messing with it! Picked up his third top 10 in his last five and made it back-to-back weeks after T8 at Harbour Shores. Oh, and he was sixth here last year, his best result from five visits.
Sat No. 6 in these rankings last week and cashed T6 so I'm not messing with it! Picked up his third top 10 in his last five and made it back-to-back weeks after T8 at Harbour Shores. Oh, and he was sixth here last year, his best result from five visits.
5 Steve FleschMight be reaching up this far but I'm not ignoring his final round 63 from last season either. Already at winner at TPC Sugarloaf last month I'm excited to see that putter get hot again in Wisconsin.
Might be reaching up this far but I'm not ignoring his final round 63 from last season either. Already at winner at TPC Sugarloaf last month I'm excited to see that putter get hot again in Wisconsin.
4 Paul GoydosFound something at Harbor Shores (T4) and backed it up last week at Wakonda for T6. Closed with a season best 65 so it's time to ride the back-to-back weeks of heat into Wisconsin.
Found something at Harbor Shores (T4) and backed it up last week at Wakonda for T6. Closed with a season best 65 so it's time to ride the back-to-back weeks of heat into Wisconsin.
3 Bernhard LangerLast week I was interested in how he would respond after losing the lead on Sunday in a major. A share of third on 16-under at Wakonda makes it four podiums from nine events this season. Just like a closer in baseball, the short-term memory needs to be brief at best.
Last week I was interested in how he would respond after losing the lead on Sunday in a major. A share of third on 16-under at Wakonda makes it four podiums from nine events this season. Just like a closer in baseball, the short-term memory needs to be brief at best.
2 Steve StrickerTournament cheerleader, local celebrity and Ryder Cup Captain haven't been able to distract him in his hometown. In four starts three have hit the podium and his worst, T7, was last season. Now that the distractions and illnesses are behind him, time to go chase down his Madison buddy who sits at No. 1 this week. In four starts this season he's cashed four top 10s so if healthy, look out!
Tournament cheerleader, local celebrity and Ryder Cup Captain haven't been able to distract him in his hometown. In four starts three have hit the podium and his worst, T7, was last season. Now that the distractions and illnesses are behind him, time to go chase down his Madison buddy who sits at No. 1 this week. In four starts this season he's cashed four top 10s so if healthy, look out!
1 Jerry KellyOnly ONE PLAYER has beaten him over the last three editions of this event (Scott McCarron) so there's no need to over-think this. His scoring average here is 67.75 plus he won in a playoff last week in Iowa.
Only ONE PLAYER has beaten him over the last three editions of this event (Scott McCarron) so there's no need to over-think this. His scoring average here is 67.75 plus he won in a playoff last week in Iowa.
Just Missed: Ken Tanigawa, Stuart Appleby, Thongchai Jaidee
University Ridge GC
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,086 Par: 72 (36-36) Greens: 007 Bentgrass; 7,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 12 feet. Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass/Fescue at 2.5 inches. Bunkers/Water Hazards 74/5 (water in play on 7 holes). Architect(s): Robert Trent Jones, Jr., (1991). Defending Champion: Jerry Kelly (-14) Tournament Course Record (last): 63; Steve Flesch (2021). Tournament Scoring Record (course): 201; Kirk Triplett (-17), 2016.
The 2021 edition was the first of five to post a scoring average of over 71.00 as temperatures reached the upper 80s and low 90s. The previous four events ranked inside the bottom half in most difficult courses used on PGATOUR Champions
Course Rankings Yards Scoring Average 2021: 16th most difficult of 40 used. 7,083 71.863 2019: 24 of 27 7,083 70.825 2018: 22 of 26 7,056 70.379 2017: 17 of 26 7,024 70.957 2016: 24 of 26 7,056 70.053
The 2021 edition was also the fifth consecutive tournament where the 54-hole leader could not close the deal.
No lead is safe as FIVE Par-5 holes offer scoring chances to offset FIVE Par-3 holes that all stretch 190 yards or more. Other scoring chances will come on four Par-4 holes that don't reach 400 yards.
There's plenty of room to move it off the tee this week as 32 acres of fairway allows the sprinkler line a week off.
The 007 Bentgrass greens provide large targets and should be able to be reached even from the Bluegrass/Fescue rough. The surfaces running at 12 feet will see plenty of putts get to the hole keeping scores lower.
The pressure this week will be to keep up as just short of 15-under (5-under each round) is the average winning score over the first five editions.
The course record, 63, has been set in every event hosted since 2016 so don't be surprised if that is equaled or a new record established, as long as Mother Nature is cooperating.
Rain Tuesday night and Wednesday should soften the track before cool temperatures kick off tournament play on Friday. Mid 70s will be on the menu for the weekend with partly cloudy skies making conditions more than comfortable.
No tournament next week as the Senior US Open heads to Saucon Valley in two weeks for the third major championship of the season.
Recent Winners - University Ridge GC
Year Winner Score Comment 2021 Jerry Kelly -14 Came from two shots off the lead on Sunday to defend his title. 2019 Jerry Kelly -15 Defeated Retief Goosen and Steve Stricker in a three-hole playoff. 2018 Scott McCarron -15 Only player to beat Jerry Kelly in the last three events here. 2017 Fred Couples -15 Made up a three-shot deficit to win by two. 2016 Kirk Triplett -17 Fired a final round 65 to win by two; trailed by three after 36 holes.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-