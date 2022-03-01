Power Rankings: Hoag Classic

Newport Beach Country Club adds a new dimension to PGA TOUR Champions this week as tiny greens and Poa annua enter the 2022 portion of the schedule. Florida marshes were replaced by High Sonoran desert last week and now it's time for coastal Poa annua to decide the winner!

California and West Coast natives will enjoy the return to the familiar grass this week on a very familiar track. NBCC has hosted this event since 1996, so the yardage books and green maps will have value again this week.

Playing just 6,612 yards (par-71), NBCC was the shortest on PGA TOUR Champions in 2020. With greens averaging only 4,100 square feet as well, it's hard not to think of the Pebble Beach comparison. The defense this week will be the coastal breezes, as the rough only stands an inch and a half of Kikuyu and Poa. Ernie Els led the field in GIR in 2020 but was T75 in driving accuracy, so it's obvious which is more important.

Els’ mark of 16-under in 2020 was six better than 2019 champ Kirk Triplett and five better than 2018 victor Vijay Singh. Duffy Waldorf set the scoring mark of 20-under in 2015.

Temperatures don't get out of the 50s on Friday as rain is expected. Westerly winds of 20 mph and similar cool temps follow on Saturday, while Sunday returns to the 60s. Barely.

It's going to feel like Scotland in the summer!

--

Cologuard Classic Results - Last Week

10. Mark O'Meara - DNS

9. Scott Parel - Fifth

8. Ernie Els - T20

7. Retief Goosen - T64

6. Tim Petrovic - T9

5. Jim Furyk - T25

4. Steven Alker - T20

3. Bernhard Langer - T2

2. Miguel Angel Jimenez - WIN

1. Kevin Sutherland - T13

--

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.