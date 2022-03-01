-
Power Rankings: Hoag Classic
March 01, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Ernie Els won the most recent Hoag Classic in 2020, and he's back to defend his title. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The third of three consecutive weeks of competition will take us into a month-long break after the test at venerable Newport Beach Country Club.
The Hoag Classic returns after a 2021 COVID-19 absence, and 2020 winner Ernie Els is back to defend his title.
Yards (per official scorecard):
6,612
Par:
71 (35-36)
Greens:
Poa annua; 4,100 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
12 feet.
Rough:
Kikuyu and Poa annua at 1.5".
Bunkers/Water Hazards
65/2 (water in play on two holes).
Architects:
William Bell & Sons (1954).
Purse:
$2 million; $300,000 winner.
Defending Champion:
Ernie Els (-16).
Tournament Course Record:
60; Tom Purtzer.
Tournament Scoring Record:
20-under; Duffy Waldorf (2015).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Scott McCarronHard to leave Jim Furyk out, but it's his first time in the event so I go with #TheBrand, a horse for the course. UCLA Bruin loves Orange County as he's finished fifth, T3 and T2 in the last three here.Hard to leave Jim Furyk out, but it's his first time in the event so I go with #TheBrand, a horse for the course. UCLA Bruin loves Orange County as he's finished fifth, T3 and T2 in the last three here. 9 Scott ParelCandle is lit as he backed up T5 in Naples with solo fifth in the desert last week. Only two bogeys and a double bogey last week suggests he's in control of his golf ball!Candle is lit as he backed up T5 in Naples with solo fifth in the desert last week. Only two bogeys and a double bogey last week suggests he's in control of his golf ball! 8 Woody AustinLed the field in GIR last week as he cashed T2 in Tucson. Hot iron play won't hurt this week! Feels NBCC owes him one after losing a playoff to Kirk Triplett in 2019.Led the field in GIR last week as he cashed T2 in Tucson. Hot iron play won't hurt this week! Feels NBCC owes him one after losing a playoff to Kirk Triplett in 2019. 7 Fred CouplesThe 2010 and 2014 champion makes his season debut in his backyard. Only made two bogeys here in 2020 (T2) and there won't be a bigger favorite inside the ropes.The 2010 and 2014 champion makes his season debut in his backyard. Only made two bogeys here in 2020 (T2) and there won't be a bigger favorite inside the ropes. 6 Kirk Triplett2019 champ was solid across the board last week cashing T6. Looks like he's knocked off his winter rust and is ready to add his name to the two-time champions list here. Top-10 payday in three of his last four on PGA TOUR Champions.2019 champ was solid across the board last week cashing T6. Looks like he's knocked off his winter rust and is ready to add his name to the two-time champions list here. Top-10 payday in three of his last four on PGA TOUR Champions. 5 Robert KarlssonWith four of his six rounds this season in the 60s, it's not surprising he has cashed T6-T5. Only made three bogeys and was T5 in GIR when he tied for second here in 2020.With four of his six rounds this season in the 60s, it's not surprising he has cashed T6-T5. Only made three bogeys and was T5 in GIR when he tied for second here in 2020. 4 Jerry Kelly#Trending as T12 in Hawaii turned into T5 in Naples evolved into fourth last week in Tucson. Of his nine rounds, five registered in the 60s. When he gets hot, he gets HOT.#Trending as T12 in Hawaii turned into T5 in Naples evolved into fourth last week in Tucson. Of his nine rounds, five registered in the 60s. When he gets hot, he gets HOT. 3 Ernie ElsWon here in just his third PGA TOUR Champions start as he racked up 17 birdies and two eagles. Leading the field in GIR on tiny greens led to a two-shot victory. A pair of top-10s from his first three starts won't scare me away either.Won here in just his third PGA TOUR Champions start as he racked up 17 birdies and two eagles. Leading the field in GIR on tiny greens led to a two-shot victory. A pair of top-10s from his first three starts won't scare me away either. 2 Bernhard LangerHe's healthy and firing on all cylinders and could very easily be at the top of this list. Backed up his win at Chubb with T2 at Cologuard with only two bogeys on the card. Hasn't won here since 2008 (?!).He's healthy and firing on all cylinders and could very easily be at the top of this list. Backed up his win at Chubb with T2 at Cologuard with only two bogeys on the card. Hasn't won here since 2008 (?!). 1 Miguel Angel JiménezNever understood the moniker "The Mechanic" as nothing ever seems to be in need of repair! Racked up a pair of holes-in-one last week en route to his second victory in just three starts. He's 44-under in three events, and 2006 was the last time somebody started this hot (Loren Roberts). Even Langer thinks that's impressive!Never understood the moniker "The Mechanic" as nothing ever seems to be in need of repair! Racked up a pair of holes-in-one last week en route to his second victory in just three starts. He's 44-under in three events, and 2006 was the last time somebody started this hot (Loren Roberts). Even Langer thinks that's impressive!
Newport Beach Country Club adds a new dimension to PGA TOUR Champions this week as tiny greens and Poa annua enter the 2022 portion of the schedule. Florida marshes were replaced by High Sonoran desert last week and now it's time for coastal Poa annua to decide the winner!
California and West Coast natives will enjoy the return to the familiar grass this week on a very familiar track. NBCC has hosted this event since 1996, so the yardage books and green maps will have value again this week.
Playing just 6,612 yards (par-71), NBCC was the shortest on PGA TOUR Champions in 2020. With greens averaging only 4,100 square feet as well, it's hard not to think of the Pebble Beach comparison. The defense this week will be the coastal breezes, as the rough only stands an inch and a half of Kikuyu and Poa. Ernie Els led the field in GIR in 2020 but was T75 in driving accuracy, so it's obvious which is more important.
Els’ mark of 16-under in 2020 was six better than 2019 champ Kirk Triplett and five better than 2018 victor Vijay Singh. Duffy Waldorf set the scoring mark of 20-under in 2015.
Temperatures don't get out of the 50s on Friday as rain is expected. Westerly winds of 20 mph and similar cool temps follow on Saturday, while Sunday returns to the 60s. Barely.
It's going to feel like Scotland in the summer!
Cologuard Classic Results - Last Week
10. Mark O'Meara - DNS
9. Scott Parel - Fifth
8. Ernie Els - T20
7. Retief Goosen - T64
6. Tim Petrovic - T9
5. Jim Furyk - T25
4. Steven Alker - T20
3. Bernhard Langer - T2
2. Miguel Angel Jimenez - WIN
1. Kevin Sutherland - T13
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
