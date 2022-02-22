Power Rankings: Cologuard Classic

On the surface, palm trees and sandy beaches are replaced with cacti and desert this week as the Catalina Course at Tucson National is the test.

A closer look reveals a parkland-style track that wraps around eight lakes with tree-lined fairways. Desert golf at altitude of just over 2,300 feet will shrink the 7,218 yards and will keep the attention of this field of 80 players.

There's room to move it off the tee this week with 39 acres of fairways asking to be hit. The next step will be peppering the 5,000-square-foot Champion Bermuda greens on command. As this is the eighth edition, caddies and players should be comfortable on the routing and the pin placements.

With FIVE par-5 holes, there are chances to knock a few shots off each round. The average winning score here the last three years is a click above 16-under, so rounds in the 60s won't hurt either.

The weather this week happens before tee times on Friday, so gusts and rain won't be in the cards. Friday's high of 67 turns into 77 for the final round and the winds also won't be factor. Scoring last year was OVER par at 73.196 (cool, gusty winds) but I wouldn't expect that to continue.