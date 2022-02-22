-
Power Rankings: Cologuard Classic
February 22, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2022
- Miguel Angel Jimenez enters the Cologuard Classic at No. 1 on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Swapping the heat of Florida for the desert of Arizona, the eighth edition of the Cologuard Classic returns to the Omni Tucson National Catalina Course for the eighth consecutive season.
Kevin Sutherland returns to defend his title in the second full-field event of 2022.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,218
Par:
73 (36-37)
Greens:
Champion Bermuda; 5,000 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
Tournament speed.
Rough:
Celebration Bermuda at 1.5".
Bunkers/Water Hazards
85/7 (water in play on 8 holes).
Architects:
Robert Bruce Harris (1961).
Purse:
$1.8 million; $270,000 winner.
Defending Champion:
Kevin Sutherland (-15).
Tournament Course Record:
61; Johnny Miller (1975).
Tournament Scoring Record:
20-under; Tom Lehman (2017).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Mark O'MearaDesert dawg won the 2019 edition here in convincing fashion (four shots); Backed up his win with T17 in 2020 and T8 last year.Desert dawg won the 2019 edition here in convincing fashion (four shots); Backed up his win with T17 in 2020 and T8 last year. 9 Scott ParelOpened 70-66 at Hualalai (T17). Opened 70-64 at Chubb (T5). Surely it's 70-62 this week! Or, time to find a way to post a round in 60s on Sunday. Sat three back after 54 holes last year (T3).Opened 70-66 at Hualalai (T17). Opened 70-64 at Chubb (T5). Surely it's 70-62 this week! Or, time to find a way to post a round in 60s on Sunday. Sat three back after 54 holes last year (T3). 8 Ernie ElsTough call here as I could have went with some fresh blood (Gay, Yang, Harrington). I'm not sure any of them can knock it like the Big Easy so I'll go big on a big track! T34 turned into T14 so I'm hoping the trend here continues in the third visit.Tough call here as I could have went with some fresh blood (Gay, Yang, Harrington). I'm not sure any of them can knock it like the Big Easy so I'll go big on a big track! T34 turned into T14 so I'm hoping the trend here continues in the third visit. 7 Retief GoosenMight have him too high after solo third last week and T6 at Hualalai to open. Won't hurt to be T3 GIR again or add 21 more birdies. T11 2021.Might have him too high after solo third last week and T6 at Hualalai to open. Won't hurt to be T3 GIR again or add 21 more birdies. T11 2021. 6 Tim PetrovicMatched Bernhard Langer with all three rounds in the 60s last week as he claimed second. Only squared four bogeys. T6 2021, T19 2019.Matched Bernhard Langer with all three rounds in the 60s last week as he claimed second. Only squared four bogeys. T6 2021, T19 2019. 5 Jim FurykWhatever was bothering him last week surely won't follow him to his college stomping grounds, right? T75 fairways and T30 GIR in Naples was shocking and I'm expecting a major correction. Led the TOUR in GIR and par-5 scoring last year.Whatever was bothering him last week surely won't follow him to his college stomping grounds, right? T75 fairways and T30 GIR in Naples was shocking and I'm expecting a major correction. Led the TOUR in GIR and par-5 scoring last year. 4 Steven AlkerLost a playoff at Hualalai and painted another top-10 in Naples. We're at 11 top-10s in 12 events and counting here, folks! 26-under in two events this year.Lost a playoff at Hualalai and painted another top-10 in Naples. We're at 11 top-10s in 12 events and counting here, folks! 26-under in two events this year. 3 Bernhard LangerShot 64 last week. Won at 64 years old last week. Make it 16 straight years with a win! 2020 champion here shows no signs of slowing down. Probably celebrated his 43rd PGA TOUR Champions victory with a nice putting session and a bucket of range balls! Just two more to catch Hale Irwin!Shot 64 last week. Won at 64 years old last week. Make it 16 straight years with a win! 2020 champion here shows no signs of slowing down. Probably celebrated his 43rd PGA TOUR Champions victory with a nice putting session and a bucket of range balls! Just two more to catch Hale Irwin! 2 Miguel Angel JiménezHis 3-under scoring average (70.00) here has resulted in T8-T5-T20 in three trips. Backed up his playoff win at Hualalai with T5 in Naples. All six rounds par or better this year.His 3-under scoring average (70.00) here has resulted in T8-T5-T20 in three trips. Backed up his playoff win at Hualalai with T5 in Naples. All six rounds par or better this year. 1 Kevin SutherlandOnly Furyk had a better GIR percentage last season and only Furyk and Karlsson had a better par-5 scoring average! Defending champ loves the desert and hasn't finished worse than ninth in the last three here. Six of his seven paydays here are T14 or better!Only Furyk had a better GIR percentage last season and only Furyk and Karlsson had a better par-5 scoring average! Defending champ loves the desert and hasn't finished worse than ninth in the last three here. Six of his seven paydays here are T14 or better!
On the surface, palm trees and sandy beaches are replaced with cacti and desert this week as the Catalina Course at Tucson National is the test.
A closer look reveals a parkland-style track that wraps around eight lakes with tree-lined fairways. Desert golf at altitude of just over 2,300 feet will shrink the 7,218 yards and will keep the attention of this field of 80 players.
There's room to move it off the tee this week with 39 acres of fairways asking to be hit. The next step will be peppering the 5,000-square-foot Champion Bermuda greens on command. As this is the eighth edition, caddies and players should be comfortable on the routing and the pin placements.
With FIVE par-5 holes, there are chances to knock a few shots off each round. The average winning score here the last three years is a click above 16-under, so rounds in the 60s won't hurt either.
The weather this week happens before tee times on Friday, so gusts and rain won't be in the cards. Friday's high of 67 turns into 77 for the final round and the winds also won't be factor. Scoring last year was OVER par at 73.196 (cool, gusty winds) but I wouldn't expect that to continue.
Chubb Classic Results - Last Week
10. Tim Petrovic - 2nd
9. Kevin Sutherland - T12
8. Steve Flesch - T38
7. Ernie Els - T10
6. David Toms - T10
5. Steven Alker - T5
4. Miguel Angel Jimenez - T5
3. Padraig Harrington - T58
2. Jim Furyk - T38
1. Bernhard Langer - WIN
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
