Power Rankings: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

October 04, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
The much-anticipated Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is this week in Jacksonville, Florida, at Timuquana Country Club. It’s just a boat ride away from where Jim and Tabitha Furyk, the tournament co-hots, live. There are two regular season events remaining and five total events to go in the 2020-2021 super season.
The event will feature arguably the best field of the season and maybe the best field ever on PGA TOUR Champions. While Furyk is the host, the field is headlined by the return of Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t played on PGA TOUR Champions since February in Tucson, Arizona. Padraig Harrington will also make his debut.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Steven AlkerThis guy is a top-10 machine. Jim Furyk even mentioned him in an interview he was doing for the Golf Channel show The Cut on Sunday. The guys are starting to pay attention to him, too. Alker has finished in the top 10 in each of his five starts on the Champions Tour. He's up to No. 59 in the standings with a serious chance to play his way into the second playoff event (top 54). Pretty remarkable considering he had zero status when he Monday Qualified into the Boeing Classic back in August. His scoring average is 67.20 so far. 9 Ernie ElsHe's still definitely in the mix for the Schwab Cup at No. 4, but he's fallen about $400,000 short of No. 1. Els hasn't truly contended since the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July, but maybe this is the week. This will be his 32nd start this super season. It's amazing how much he's committed to the Champions Tour and become an every week guy. 8 Darren ClarkeAfter a dramatic win three weeks ago in Sioux Falls, Clarke took Pebble Beach week off and then of course had a break for the Ryder Cup. He's back in the field this week in Jacksonville. Should be rested and ready. He probably hasn't been as consistent as guys like Langer or Kelly or Furyk, but Clarke does have three wins this season (the only other three-time winner is Furyk). He's still about a million dolars short of Langer so he'll need to win a double-points playoff event to have any shot at the cup. 7 K.J. ChoiYou got to love what K.J. Choi is doing on the Champions Tour. He almost won the Sanford International and then turned around and won the PURE Insurance Championship a week later. He's moved up from No. 36 to No. 21 on the Schwab Cup standings with his solo second and win. Choi is 25-under par in his last six rounds. He's kind of been a forgotten rookie with this loaded class, but he's certainly making his presence felt of late. 6 Jerry KellyHe's third on the Schwab Cup standings and still definitely in striking distance of Langer, but needs some big weeks. Kelly hasn't had his best stuff the last two starts, a T21 at the Sanford International and a T54 at the PURE Insurance Championship so we'll see if he can find it in Jacksonville. Kelly has two wins, two runner-up finishes and a third place this season. 5 Padraig HarringtonWhat a great week to welcome Padraig Harrington to PGA TOUR Champions. The 8-time PGA TOUR winner and 15-time European Tour winner will no doubt be a threat, you'd have to assume. Harrington played 16 times on the PGA TOUR (14 of the starts in 2021) and made eight cuts. His best week was at the PGA Championship where he finished fourth. Harrington played last week on the European Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but didn't make the fourth round (cut after three rounds). He did shoot a 69 in Round 3 on the Old Course. 4 Bernhard LangerI must admit a big mistake. I left Langer off the Power Rankings for Pebble Beach and he nearly won the tournament. He's maybe the greatest to ever play the Champions Tour and he took a commanding lead in the standings with his big finish. He's got two runner-up finishes in his last four starts. Langer has talked about how much he wants to win a sixth Schwab Cup, sort of stamping his legacy even further. To hold off guys like Furyk and Ernie Else would be quite impressive. Haven't even mentioned that he's 64 yet. 3 Jim FurykIt's his event, a course he knows and he's got to be eyeing the Schwab Cup standings knowing he needs to keep pace with Bernhard Langer. Obviously Furyk will be pulled in a lot of directions this week being that it's his event, but he's been around the block. You'd expect Furyk to handle it all well. Furyk has 13 top 10 finishes this year in 21 starts and has been solid since his win at the U.S. Senior Open in mid-July. He finished T2 in August in Seattle and T6 in September in St. Louis. 2 Steve StrickerFresh off his super successful captaincy for the U.S. Team at the Ryder Cup, Steve Stricker brings out the clubs again. Stricker always contends when he plays PGA TOUR Champions. He has ten top 10 finishes in 12 starts this season including wins at the Chubb Classic and the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Even the week before the Ryder Cup, with all the distractions, he finished sixth at the Sanford International. His worst finish in seven starts in 2021 on Champions Tour is a T11. 1 Phil MickelsonIt was really hard to decide on a No. 1 here. Mickelson gets my pick as he's won two of his three Champions Tour starts and of course won a major on the PGA TOUR this year. Since the win at the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island in May, Phil has been up and down on the PGA TOUR, but still had a T17 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and a T36 a couple weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship. Timuquana Country Club doesn't feel like a bombers type golf course, so Phil's short game and putting will decide whether he can win a third Champions Tour event this week. Since the win at the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island in May, Phil has been up and down on the PGA TOUR, but still had a T17 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and a T36 a couple weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship. Timuquana Country Club doesn’t feel like a bombers type golf course, so Phil’s short game and putting will decide whether he can win a third Champions Tour event this week.
