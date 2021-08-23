-
-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: The Ally Challenge
-
August 23, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
- Jim Furyk has seen plenty of success at The Ally Challenge. (Getty Images)
The fourth annual The Ally Challenge returns to Warwick Hills this week, the longtime home of the PGA TOUR. The three past champions of the event (Paul Broadhurst, 2018; Jerry Kelly, 2019; Jim Furyk, 2020) are all in the field. The TOUR first played at Warwick Hills in 1958 and Billy Casper won the event. Tiger Woods won at Warwick for the third time in 2009, the last year the TOUR played there. The home stretch of the 2020-2021 season is officially here as there are now nine events left including The Ally Challenge. There are just six events left before the Schwab Cup Playoffs.
Here is a look at Power Rankings for The Ally Challenge.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Steven AlkerThis might be a surprise, but hear me out. He Monday Qualified for the Boeing Classic and finished T7 in his first PGA TOUR Champions start since turning 50 and therefore gets into The Ally Challenge. Alker has been playing a lot on the Korn Ferry Tour to gear up for PGA TOUR Champions, which usually is a pathway to success. He finished T5 at the Utah Championship on KFT in early August and T11 the event prior. He certainly wasn’t tearing up the KFT, but there were times he was hanging with the young players, which is impressive. Could bode well on shorter courses on PGA TOUR Champions.This might be a surprise, but hear me out. He Monday Qualified for the Boeing Classic and finished T7 in his first PGA TOUR Champions start since turning 50 and therefore gets into The Ally Challenge. Alker has been playing a lot on the Korn Ferry Tour to gear up for PGA TOUR Champions, which usually is a pathway to success. He finished T5 at the Utah Championship on KFT in early August and T11 the event prior. He certainly wasn’t tearing up the KFT, but there were times he was hanging with the young players, which is impressive. Could bode well on shorter courses on PGA TOUR Champions. 9 Fred CouplesFreddie didn’t have a great showing at his hometown event last week, but he has played pretty well at Warwick Hills in his two trips: T12 in 2018 and T13 in 2019. Believe it or not, his T26 last week was his worst finish of the season. He’s mostly played really well with 12 top 10s in 17 starts. Plus, Couples has history on his side at Warwick Hills. He won there in 1994, a two-shot win over Corey Pavin.Freddie didn’t have a great showing at his hometown event last week, but he has played pretty well at Warwick Hills in his two trips: T12 in 2018 and T13 in 2019. Believe it or not, his T26 last week was his worst finish of the season. He’s mostly played really well with 12 top 10s in 17 starts. Plus, Couples has history on his side at Warwick Hills. He won there in 1994, a two-shot win over Corey Pavin. 8 Tim HerronLike Mayfair, Herron has tallied back-to-back top-10 finishes at Shaw (T9) and Boeing (T2) so he’s coming in hot. He only has three top-10 finishes in 26 starts this season so if there’s a time to go all in on Herron, it’s right now. He finished T19 at The Ally Challenge last year with a 66 in Round 2.Like Mayfair, Herron has tallied back-to-back top-10 finishes at Shaw (T9) and Boeing (T2) so he’s coming in hot. He only has three top-10 finishes in 26 starts this season so if there’s a time to go all in on Herron, it’s right now. He finished T19 at The Ally Challenge last year with a 66 in Round 2. 7 Retief GoosenIt’s been a bit since we’ve seen Retief Goosen, but he finished second at Warwick Hills last year with a final-round 66. Goosen hasn’t played since the U.S. Senior Open (ended on July 11th). He should be fully rested and ready for the final push of the season. Goosen has finished top 5 in three of last four events so hopefully he can pick up right where he left off.It’s been a bit since we’ve seen Retief Goosen, but he finished second at Warwick Hills last year with a final-round 66. Goosen hasn’t played since the U.S. Senior Open (ended on July 11th). He should be fully rested and ready for the final push of the season. Goosen has finished top 5 in three of last four events so hopefully he can pick up right where he left off. 6 Bernhard LangerHe turns 64 on Friday so we’ve got to have him on the list. Langer continues to post top-10 and top-20 finishes, but no wins since March of last year. Langer finished 7th at The Ally Challenge last year and also finished T7 in 2019 at Warwick Hills. Langer is 3rd on the Schwab Cup standings and still within $110,000 of Kelly. Definitely shouting distance with nine events left.He turns 64 on Friday so we’ve got to have him on the list. Langer continues to post top-10 and top-20 finishes, but no wins since March of last year. Langer finished 7th at The Ally Challenge last year and also finished T7 in 2019 at Warwick Hills. Langer is 3rd on the Schwab Cup standings and still within $110,000 of Kelly. Definitely shouting distance with nine events left. 5 Rod PamplingWhat a Sunday at the Boeing Classic for Pampling to get his first win. He’s now up to 11th on the Schwab Cup standings and is a proven winner. The win definitely wasn’t out of nowhere. He has seven top-10 finishes this season including a fourth at the U.S. Senior Open last month. Pampling also played really well at The Ally Challenge last year (T4) with rounds of 68-69-68.What a Sunday at the Boeing Classic for Pampling to get his first win. He’s now up to 11th on the Schwab Cup standings and is a proven winner. The win definitely wasn’t out of nowhere. He has seven top-10 finishes this season including a fourth at the U.S. Senior Open last month. Pampling also played really well at The Ally Challenge last year (T4) with rounds of 68-69-68. 4 Billy MayfairI’m not sure Billy Mayfair has been on this list in my time doing the Power Rankings, but he belongs now. He had one top-10 finish from May through July and just went back-to-back at the Shaw Charity Classic (5th) and the Boeing Classic (T2). He has three top-10 finishes in 27 events this season and two have come in the last two weeks. He’s gone from 59th to 41st on the Schwab Cup standings and now has a great chance to secure a spot in the Schwab Cup Championship. He’s definitely riding the momentum right now.I’m not sure Billy Mayfair has been on this list in my time doing the Power Rankings, but he belongs now. He had one top-10 finish from May through July and just went back-to-back at the Shaw Charity Classic (5th) and the Boeing Classic (T2). He has three top-10 finishes in 27 events this season and two have come in the last two weeks. He’s gone from 59th to 41st on the Schwab Cup standings and now has a great chance to secure a spot in the Schwab Cup Championship. He’s definitely riding the momentum right now. 3 Jerry KellyHe won at Warwick Hills in 2019 (67-65-68) and continues to challenge just about every week. Kelly finished T11 last week, which is actually a disappointing result for him. He’s got 14 top-10 finishes in 28 starts this year and continues to lead the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Furyk is now within $14,000 of Kelly so every week will really matter for the rest of the year.He won at Warwick Hills in 2019 (67-65-68) and continues to challenge just about every week. Kelly finished T11 last week, which is actually a disappointing result for him. He’s got 14 top-10 finishes in 28 starts this year and continues to lead the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Furyk is now within $14,000 of Kelly so every week will really matter for the rest of the year. 2 Ernie ElsAfter opening with a 66, Els didn’t have his best over the weekend in Seattle and finished T11. Els finished in a tie for second to Vijay Singh in 1997 at Warwick Hills and was T27 in his first Ally Challenge in 2020. Surprisingly, Els hasn’t won since last October, but he does have three top 10 finishes in his last five. Els also made a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Warwick Hills in Round 1 last year.After opening with a 66, Els didn’t have his best over the weekend in Seattle and finished T11. Els finished in a tie for second to Vijay Singh in 1997 at Warwick Hills and was T27 in his first Ally Challenge in 2020. Surprisingly, Els hasn’t won since last October, but he does have three top 10 finishes in his last five. Els also made a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Warwick Hills in Round 1 last year. 1 Jim FurykHe’s No. 1 this week for several reasons, but I think most important is he’s playing well. Furyk didn’t have his best stuff on the back nine at the Boeing Classic, but still finished in a tie for second. He had a putt on 18 that would have forced a playoff, but it curled a little too much left. He won the U.S. Senior Open last month and finished T2 at Boeing. He also won at Warwick Hills in his PGA TOUR Champions debut last year with rounds of 68-66-68. As Colin Montgomerie said in his post round remarks on Saturday in Seattle, Jim doesn’t do much wrong. Colin said he’s, ‘very, very steady’ and that’s what makes him so tough.He’s No. 1 this week for several reasons, but I think most important is he’s playing well. Furyk didn’t have his best stuff on the back nine at the Boeing Classic, but still finished in a tie for second. He had a putt on 18 that would have forced a playoff, but it curled a little too much left. He won the U.S. Senior Open last month and finished T2 at Boeing. He also won at Warwick Hills in his PGA TOUR Champions debut last year with rounds of 68-66-68. As Colin Montgomerie said in his post round remarks on Saturday in Seattle, Jim doesn’t do much wrong. Colin said he’s, ‘very, very steady’ and that’s what makes him so tough.
-
-