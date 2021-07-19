-
-
Power Rankings: The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
-
July 19, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2021
- Bernhard Langer won the 2019 Senior Open Championship. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)
Major season continues this week with the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale Golf Course (Old Course) in Berkshire, England. It’s the third major in the last five weeks after the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS and the U.S. Senior Open. It’s also the final major of the 2020-2021 season. The 2020 Senior Open Championship was canceled due to COVID-19. Bernhard Langer won the last playing of the Senior Open Championship in 2019 at Royal Lytham and St. Annes. Langer has won four total Senior Open Championships (2010, 2014, 2017, 2019). He also finished second in 2013, 2015 and 2018. Marco Dawson won the last playing of the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale, finishing one shot better than Langer.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings into the Senior Open Championship.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Retief GoosenGoosen has three top 5 finishes in his last four starts so he’s got to be on this list. Plus, his family has a home over in England so I know he’s familiar with Sunningdale. Further, he finished T3 at his first Senior Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in 2019. He never won The Open during his Hall of Fame career, but he did collect an impressive eight top 10 finishes including a sixth place as recently as 2010 at St. Andrews. Maybe he should be higher on this list?Goosen has three top 5 finishes in his last four starts so he’s got to be on this list. Plus, his family has a home over in England so I know he’s familiar with Sunningdale. Further, he finished T3 at his first Senior Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in 2019. He never won The Open during his Hall of Fame career, but he did collect an impressive eight top 10 finishes including a sixth place as recently as 2010 at St. Andrews. Maybe he should be higher on this list?
9 Paul BroadhurstThe Englishman has a really good track record at the Senior Open Championship. He won his debut in 2016 at Carnoustie and finished second in 2019. That’s enough for me to consider him a real threat this year. Broadhurst has four top 10s this season including one recently at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, where he revealed he’s been dealing with vertigo. Hopefully, he doesn’t have any bouts with vertigo for the remainder of the year.
8 Colin Montgomerie1. Monty finished third at Sunningdale in 2015, just three shots back of the winner Marco Dawson and two back of Langer. He’s always played pretty well at the Senior Open Championship. In seven starts, he has two top 10s and six top 25s. He finished second to Langer in 2014 at Royal Porthcawl. He played in 17 regular Open Championships during his TOUR career and had just one top 10 in 2005 at St. Andrews, where he finished second to Tiger Woods. Monty hasn’t really contended in the 2021 calendar year, but maybe a trip to the Senior Open gets him his first win since 2019.
7 Marco DawsonIt feels only right to slot Marco Dawson on this top 10 because the last time the Tour played at Sunningdale, he won and beat Langer. A final round 64 was enough to hold off Langer by one. Dawson hasn’t won since 2015, but he does have three top 10s this season, albeit all in the 2020 calendar year. Some golf courses suit people and maybe Sunningdale is Marco’s place.
6 Miguel Angel JiménezYou want a guy that thrives at the Senior Open Championship year after year. It’s Miguel. In six starts, he has five top 10s including a win at the 2018 Senior Open Championship at St. Andrews. He finished solo fourth at Sunningdale in 2015 with rounds of 65-69-68-67. Jimenez has great feel and creativity that perfectly fits the style of golf. He also has three top 10s in his last four starts so the game is sharp.
5 Jerry KellyKelly is a without question spot in the top 10 every week. I realize he doesn’t have a top 10 in his three Senior Open Championships to date, but he’s No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings for a reason. He has two wins, two runner-up finishes and 13 total top 10s this season. He’s finished inside the top 10 in seven of his last eight starts including a T8 in his last start at the U.S. Senior Open. It’s the last major of the year and with Furyk now right on his heels, Kelly knows another title is critical to stretching his lead.
4 Ernie Els1. This will be Els’ first Senior Open Championship, but he’s another guy you have to assume will thrive based on his The Open results. He won in 2002 at Muirfield and also won in 2012 at Royal Lytham and St. Annes. He also has three runner-up finishes at The Open and 11 total top 10s. While Els hasn’t won since October 2020, he has had a pretty solid run of late with a fifth place at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, a solo second at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open and a T17 at the U.S. Senior Open. He shot 72-72 last week at The Open and finished three shots out of the weekend.
3 Darren ClarkeWhile it’ll be just his second Senior Open Championship, he has a lot of experience playing Sunningdale over the years. Plus, he just played in The Open at Royal St. George’s and while didn’t make the cut, he did shoot a 71 in Round 1 and had a chance on day two. And of course, Clarke won The Open in 2011 at Royal St. George’s. Clarke finished T10 at his first Senior Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Annes. If you look at Clarke’s record at The Open, it’s clear he’s very comfortable playing links golf. In addition to his win in ’11, he finished T2 in 1997, T3 in 2001 and T7 in 2000. So at the height of his career, he nearly won but was clipped by Justin Leonard and David Duval.
2 Jim FurykIt’ll be Furyk’s first Senior Open Championship and while he didn’t win The Open during his brilliant TOUR career, he did post six top 10s including a fourth place finish in 2014 at Royal Liverpool. Furyk of course is coming off a virtuoso performance at the U.S. Senior Open where he turned in middle rounds of 64-66 and then overcame a rough Sunday start to win by three. He jumped up to No. 2 on the Schwab Cup standings (from No. 8) and is now really in a great spot to contend to win the whole thing.
1 Bernhard LangerHis record in the Senior Open Championship is insane. In 12 starts, he has 11 top 10s, four wins and three runner-up finishes. He hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since 2011 so he has to be No. 1 here. Plus, the last time it was played at Sunningdale, he fired rounds of 65-68-68-64 and finished second so it’s a course that suits him. But I guess they all do. Additionally, he had a good showing – especially over the weekend – at the U.S. Senior Open on a tough golf course and finished T5. After a stretch of finishing outside the top 10 in five straight events, Langer has finished inside the top 10 in two straight.
