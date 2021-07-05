-
Power Rankings: U.S. Senior Open Championship
July 05, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Ernie Els is one to watch this week at the U.S. Senior Open Championship. (Hunter Martin/PGA TOUR)
The 41st U.S. Senior Open is this week at Omaha Country Club. This is the second time Omaha has hosted the Senior Open with the last in 2013, which was won by Kenny Perry. A field of 156 players (34 amateurs) will compete for a major title and a spot in the 2022 U.S. Open. Steve Stricker won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend. The 2020 U.S. Senior Open was cancelled due to COVID-19. Stricker is not in the field this week as he’s competing on the PGA TOUR at the John Deere Classic. Stricker is the only one in the top 10 on the Schwab Cup standings not in the field.
Here is a look at the power rankings.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Paul GoydosHe finished T3 last week in Endicott so things are working. He did say after his Sunday round that he tweaked his neck a bit, but it did loosen up. Goydos has historically played well at the U.S. Senior Open although he admitted he's never been to Omaha Country Club. He finished T6 in 2019 and T5 in 2018. He also finished T6 in 2016. It's also a shorter course on paper so maybe it suits him. 9 Jim FurykThis will be Furyk's third senior major. He finished T16 at the Senior PGA Championship and sixth at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Furyk played in 25 U.S. Open's during his career and netted the defining win of his career in 2003 at Olympia Fields, a three-shot win over Stephen Leaney. Furyk hasn't won since last September at the PURE Insurance Championship and you know he's itching to collect a senior major title. 8 Retief GoosenThe Goose has cooked up some low numbers of late. He dropped a 66 in the final round of the Senior PGA Championship and finished T3, he turned in a pair of 68s and finished T4 at the AmFam Championship and carded a Sunday 66 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open to finish T3. Goosen is making his second U.S. Senior Open start. He finished T14 at Warren Golf Club in 2019. Of course, just like Els, Goosen is a two-time U.S. Open winner (2001, 2004). 7 Kenny PerryIt's been eight years ago now, but Kenny Perry won at Omaha Country Club in 2013 by five shots so he has to be on this list. Absolutely clinical golf over the weekend with rounds of 64-63 to blitz the field. He finished at -13, five shots clear of Fred Funk and six ahead of Rocco Mediate and Corey Pavin. It's tough to say that has any correlation to 2021, but you never know. Perry, now 60, has just two top 10 finishes this season in 22 starts, so it would certainly be a bit of a surprise to see him win, but this could be a golf course he likes. Also, don't forget that he won the U.S. Senior Open in 2017 at Salem Country Club. 6 Kevin SutherlandThis one is tricky because Sutherland was probably the best player on PGA TOUR Champions from the end of 2020 through April of this year, but an injury sidelined him for all of May and June and he's just been back for two weeks. He played well at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS (T7), but didn't have his best last week (T42). All that said, Sutherland is fourth on the Schwab Cup standings and he's looking for his first senior major title. It's probably one of the few things he hasn't accomplished on PGA TOUR Champions to date. 5 Bernhard LangerThe man with the most senior majors (11) has to be in the mix here. Langer had a really strong start to the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open last week, but couldn't quite keep it going and finished T8. It was a promising result for Langer, his first top 10 in his last six starts. Langer finished T14 at Omaha Country Club in 2013. Langer doesn't have the best track record at the U.S. Senior Open – only one of his 11 majors have come at this one (2010, Sahalee), but Omaha Country Club isn't on the longer side (6,891 yards) so maybe it fits into Langer's game this week. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezMiguel has twice finished runner-up at the U.S. Senior Open, in 2016 at Scioto and 2018 at The Broadmoor. In five U.S. Senior Open appearances, he has three top 10s and five top 20s so the setup seems to fit Miguel. Plus, he's coming off a T3 last week at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open so the game is sharp. Jimenez, who ranks fifth on the Schwab Cup standings, hasn't won since September of 2020 and he needs one of these big purse events to move closer to Jerry Kelly. 3 Alex CejkaCejka has a nickname on PGA TOUR Champions. The guys call him "Major" because he's won two of three majors in 2021. He won the Regions Tradition in a playoff against Steve Stricker and then also won the Senior PGA Championship. Cejka didn't play in the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS as he was playing the European Tour, but he's back in a major this week. He finished T11 in his return to PGA TOUR Champions last week so the game seems pretty fresh. 2 Jerry KellyKelly took the week off last week to gear up for the U.S. Senior Open. There's really nobody on PGA TOUR Champions that has played better than Kelly in the last two months. He has six top 10 finishes in his last seven and he won the American Family Insurance Championship and finished second at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS before his week off. Kelly has 12 top 10 finishes this season and leads the money list heading into the summer months. He also just shines at the majors. In his last four majors he's finished first, T4, T8 and second. That's pretty good. 1 Ernie ElsIt sure looked like Els was going to collect his third PGA TOUR Champions win on Sunday at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open and he admitted after – while giving credit to Cameron Beckman - that he let one slip away. He's been really solid of late. He finished fifth at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS and second last week. He's pulled very much within striking distance of the No. 1 spot on the Schwab Cup standings. Els has finished in the top 5 in three of the four majors he's played in since turning 50. This could be the week where he snags a trophy. One more thing, Els of course is a two-time U.S. Open winner in 1994 and 1997. Els has finished in the top 5 in three of the four majors he’s played in since turning 50. This could be the week where he snags a trophy. One more thing, Els of course is a two-time U.S. Open winner in 1994 and 1997.It sure looked like Els was going to collect his third PGA TOUR Champions win on Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open and he admitted after – while giving credit to Cameron Beckman - that he let one slip away. He’s been really solid of late. He finished fifth at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS and second last week. He’s pulled very much within striking distance of the No. 1 spot on the Schwab Cup standings. Els has finished in the top 5 in three of the four majors he’s played in since turning 50. This could be the week where he snags a trophy. One more thing, Els of course is a two-time U.S. Open winner in 1994 and 1997.
