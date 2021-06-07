-
Power Rankings: American Family Insurance Championship
June 07, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- June 07, 2021
- Steve Stricker leads the power rankings for the American Family Insurance Championship. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The American Family Insurance Championship is back in Madison, Wisconsin at University Ridge Golf Club after the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19. It’s one of the premier events on the schedule amplified by having Steve Stricker as the host and also Jerry Kelly as a Madison native. There are 16 events left in the 2020-2021 season and the race for the Schwab Cup remains very tight. There are some fun additions to the field as Wisconsin legend Andy North will play and Mario Tiziani, who is Stricker’s brother-in-law and also caddies for Stricker on PGA TOUR Champions is in the field.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings.
POWER RANKINGS: AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Doug BarronNot traditionally a name that pops into the top 10 every week, but he's contended twice in the last three weeks. He finished T5 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and T3 last week at the Principal Charity Classic. Barron had a real chance to win after a superb Sunday front nine in Des Moines, but faded a bit on the inward march. Barron has played well this season. He's 18th on the Schwab Cup standings. Pretty remarkable for a guy that had to pre-qualify for Monday Qualifiers just two years ago. 9 Retief GoosenGoosen played really well at University Ridge last time the tournament was there. He came up just a touch short in a playoff against Jerry Kelly. He shot rounds of 69-66-66 so clearly the course suits him. Goosen is also coming in with good form fresh off a T3 at the Senior PGA Championship and T19 at the Principal Charity Classic. 8 Jim FurykFuryk continues to play pretty well on PGA TOUR Champions with a T6 last week at the Principal Charity Classic. He hasn't won since September, but he always seems to be in the mix most weeks. It feels like maybe what Furyk is missing is a really low round. His lowest round in 2021 on PGA TOUR Champions is a 68. A lot of times in a three round tournament, you need to post a 66 or 64 at some point to have a chance at a win. In his two wins, he had a 66 (Ally Challenge) and a 64 (PURE Insurance Championship). 7 Bernhard LangerThis was a tricky one. Where do you slot Bernhard Langer these days? He hasn't finished in the top 10 in each of his last three starts, which is only worth a mention because it's Bernhard Langer and we're used to consistent excellence. All this said, he did finish T15 last week at the Principal Charity Classic. Before this stretch, he did have a run of three straight top 10 finishes. Langer hasn't won since March of 2020 (Cologuard Classic), but he still ranks No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings and has a near $80,000 cushion over No. 2, Ernie Els. Langer has one top 10 finish in three starts at University Ridge. He hasn’t finished in the top 10 in each of his last three starts, which is only worth a mention because it’s Bernhard Langer and we’re used to consistent excellence. All this said, he did finish T15 last week at the Principal Charity Classic. Before this stretch, he did have a run of three straight top 10 finishes. Langer hasn’t won since March of 2020 (Cologuard Classic), but he still ranks No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings and has a near $80,000 cushion over No. 2, Ernie Els. Langer has one top 10 finish in three starts at University Ridge.This was a tricky one. Where do you slot Bernhard Langer these days? He hasn’t finished in the top 10 in each of his last three starts, which is only worth a mention because it’s Bernhard Langer and we’re used to consistent excellence. All this said, he did finish T15 last week at the Principal Charity Classic. Before this stretch, he did have a run of three straight top 10 finishes. 6 Stephen AmesBack-to-back wins are of course very rare, but Ames is definitely trending and deserving of being in the top 10 rankings. Ames admitted after his win that 2020 was a "no-show" and he credited Peter Jacobsen and his new caddie, Troy, who caddied for Jacobsen, with helping getting him back on track. The win wasn't out of nowhere. He finished solo second at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He also finished T10 at the Regions Tradition. Ames has jumped from 41st to 19th on the Schwab Cup standings in the last month. 5 Fred CouplesCouples last win on PGA TOUR Champions came at University Ridge in 2017 when he turned in rounds of 67-68-66 to win by two. He also finished T3 at the American Family Insurance Championship in 2018 with rounds of 69-67-67. Couples didn't play in 2019 in Madison, but he's back this year. Couples is fresh off a T6 last week at the Principal Charity Classic with his former caddie, Joe LaCava, on the bag. Couples contended at his last two PGA TOUR Champions starts through the first 27-36 holes, but hasn't been able to make a Sunday charge yet. 4 Alex CejkaThe now two-time major champion continues his climb into the upper echelon of the Tour. He finished T11 last week at the Principal Charity Classic a week after winning the Senior PGA Championship. He's up to 12th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. A quick look at Cejka's scores this year and it's clear he's here to stay. Of his 20 rounds, 17 have been under par. 3 Mike WeirAside from Alex Cejka, Mike Weir has probably been the best on PGA TOUR Champions the last couple months. In seven starts in 2021, he has five top 10 finishes including a win at the Insperity Invitational and second place finishes at the Cologuard Classic and last week at the Principal Charity Classic. In the last month, Weir has moved from 16th to sixth on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He's definitely a guy that will have a chance to track down Bernhard Langer by seasons end. 2 Jerry KellyKelly went to Madison East High School and still has a home in town so this tournament also means so much to him. His reaction after draining a putt to win at University Ridge in 2019 told the story. He erupted with joy and was picked up by his caddie, Eric. Kelly ranks fourth on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and has been steady. He finished T23 last week at the Principal Charity Classic, but had a run of four straight top 10 finishes before last week. Kelly has played really well each of his three years at University Ridge: 1st (2019), T2 (2018), T13 (2017). He finished T23 last week at the Principal Charity Classic, but had a run of four straight top 10 finishes before last week. Kelly has played really well each of his three years at University Ridge: 1st (2019), T2 (2018), T13 (2017).Kelly went to Madison East High School and still has a home in town so this tournament also means so much to him. His reaction after draining a putt to win at University Ridge in 2019 told the story. He erupted with joy and was picked up by his caddie, Eric. Kelly ranks fourth on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and has been steady. He finished T23 last week at the Principal Charity Classic, but had a run of four straight top 10 finishes before last week. 1 Steve StrickerHe's of course the host so he'll want this one bad, but he also probably has memories of being so close to winning in 2019 at University Ridge only to see his buddy Jerry Kelly snatch the title. Stricker has been incredible on PGA TOUR Champions in 2021, but has also let two majors slip from underneath his fingers. He finished second at both the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship. Stricker needs a win or two in the coming months to really give himself a chance to win the Schwab Cup, if that's on his mind. He's made it clear that he definitely wants to make the FedExCup Playoffs one more time on the Regular Tour. Stricker has been incredible on PGA TOUR Champions in 2021, but has also let two majors slip from underneath his fingers. He finished second at both the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship. Stricker needs a win or two in the coming months to really give himself a chance to win the Schwab Cup, if that’s on his mind. He’s made it clear that he definitely wants to make the FedExCup Playoffs one more time on the Regular Tour.
