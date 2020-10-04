-
Power Rankings: SAS Championship
October 04, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Bernhard Langer dominates final round of SAS Championship
After two weeks off, PGA TOUR Champions is back with the 20th playing of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. There are four events remaining in 2020. The Tour plays the Dominion Energy Charity Classic right after SAS and then after a week off, concludes with the TimberTech Championship and the Chares Schwab Cup Championship. The field is again very strong this week headlined by Jim Furyk going for a third win in his third start. He won The Ally Challenge in his debut and won the PURE Insurance Championship in his second start. Nobody in the history of PGA TOUR Champions (or PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour for that matter) has ever won their first three starts. Furyk won Ally by one shot and then won at Pebble in a playoff, so both wins were hard earned.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings for the SAS Championship.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Tom LehmanHe’s finished first (2015), second (2014) and fourth (2018) in seven tries at Prestonwood CC. Lehman still shows flashes of strong play at 61 years old – he finished T7 at The Ally Challenge for example. He also finished T11 in last August. Maybe the 12-time winner has one more up his sleeve.He’s finished first (2015), second (2014) and fourth (2018) in seven tries at Prestonwood CC. Lehman still shows flashes of strong play at 61 years old – he finished T7 at The Ally Challenge for example. He also finished T11 in last August. Maybe the 12-time winner has one more up his sleeve. 9 John DalyMaybe this is a reach, but John Daly did finish T12 (best of season) at his last start at the Sanford International, when he revealed his bladder cancer diagnosis. He didn’t play in the PURE Insurance Championship so this will be the first time we’ve seen him in about three weeks. Daly is making his third start at the SAS Championship. He finished T20 in 2017 and T56 in 2019, but you never know with Daly.Maybe this is a reach, but John Daly did finish T12 (best of season) at his last start at the Sanford International, when he revealed his bladder cancer diagnosis. He didn’t play in the PURE Insurance Championship so this will be the first time we’ve seen him in about three weeks. Daly is making his third start at the SAS Championship. He finished T20 in 2017 and T56 in 2019, but you never know with Daly. 8 Kevin SutherlandHe’s all the way up to No. 6 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings so he deserves some love. He’s finished in the top 20 in four of his last five starts including a third place result at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. Don’t forget he’s a three-time winner and has 65 career top-10s on PGA TOUR Champions.He’s all the way up to No. 6 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings so he deserves some love. He’s finished in the top 20 in four of his last five starts including a third place result at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. Don’t forget he’s a three-time winner and has 65 career top-10s on PGA TOUR Champions. 7 Robert KarlssonIn an ordinary season, Robert Karlsson would have received more headlines, but when his rookie class features Els, Furyk and Mickelson, it’s tough. But he deserves it. Karlsson ranks ninth on the standings with four top-10 finishes including a T6 most recently at Pebble. You really have to marvel at his consistency. His worst finish since the restart is a T34 at The Ally Challenge, but every other finish has been inside the top 20. He ranks eighth on Tour in both Driving Distance and Greens in Regulation. Good combination.In an ordinary season, Robert Karlsson would have received more headlines, but when his rookie class features Els, Furyk and Mickelson, it’s tough. But he deserves it. Karlsson ranks ninth on the standings with four top-10 finishes including a T6 most recently at Pebble. You really have to marvel at his consistency. His worst finish since the restart is a T34 at The Ally Challenge, but every other finish has been inside the top 20. He ranks eighth on Tour in both Driving Distance and Greens in Regulation. Good combination. 6 Glen DayThis might be a surprise pick to some, but it’s been a sneaky strong season for Glen Day. He’s 14th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with two runner-up finishes (Hoag Classic and Charles Schwab Series Buffalo Ridge). He also has five total top-10 results. His results at SAS Championship aren’t eye-opening, but certainly nothing to make you believe the course doesn’t fit him. Last year he finished T22 and in 2016 he finished T9.This might be a surprise pick to some, but it’s been a sneaky strong season for Glen Day. He’s 14th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with two runner-up finishes (Hoag Classic and Charles Schwab Series Buffalo Ridge). He also has five total top-10 results. His results at SAS Championship aren’t eye-opening, but certainly nothing to make you believe the course doesn’t fit him. Last year he finished T22 and in 2016 he finished T9. 5 Colin MontgomerieMonty won at Prestonwood Country Club in 2017. He turned in a final round 64 to claim victory. He had a run at the SAS Championship where he finished T5-T7-1 from 2015-2017. He hasn’t had a great stretch of golf of late, but course familiarity is good for a spot in the top 10. Also, his soccer team Leeds United recently earned a draw against Man City.Monty won at Prestonwood Country Club in 2017. He turned in a final round 64 to claim victory. He had a run at the SAS Championship where he finished T5-T7-1 from 2015-2017. He hasn’t had a great stretch of golf of late, but course familiarity is good for a spot in the top 10. Also, his soccer team Leeds United recently earned a draw against Man City. 4 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy has finished inside the top 10 in five straight starts on PGA TOUR Champions to move to No. 2 on the Schwab Cup standings. He’s played even par or better golf in 14 straight rounds. His last over par round was mid-August. If it wasn’t for an unfortunate missed 3-footer for par on 18 at Pebble, he would have been in a playoff to try to win his second title. Els also has three aces this season. Nobody in PGA TOUR Champions has had four in a single-season.The Big Easy has finished inside the top 10 in five straight starts on PGA TOUR Champions to move to No. 2 on the Schwab Cup standings. He’s played even par or better golf in 14 straight rounds. His last over par round was mid-August. If it wasn’t for an unfortunate missed 3-footer for par on 18 at Pebble, he would have been in a playoff to try to win his second title. Els also has three aces this season. Nobody in PGA TOUR Champions has had four in a single-season. 3 Bernhard LangerThe 41-time winner is a two-time champ of the SAS Championship including as recently as 2018. Of course, Langer has so much experience (and success) at Prestonwood CC. This will be his 13th SAS Championship and he has seven top-10s. Since 2012 (the year he won his first SAS Championship), he’s finished inside the top 11 all but one year (2019, T22). Langer still leads the Schwab Cup standings and posted his ninth top-10 finish at Pebble Beach. Mind you, he’s played 11 times. Also, he’s 63.The 41-time winner is a two-time champ of the SAS Championship including as recently as 2018. Of course, Langer has so much experience (and success) at Prestonwood CC. This will be his 13th SAS Championship and he has seven top-10s. Since 2012 (the year he won his first SAS Championship), he’s finished inside the top 11 all but one year (2019, T22). Langer still leads the Schwab Cup standings and posted his ninth top-10 finish at Pebble Beach. Mind you, he’s played 11 times. Also, he’s 63. 2 Jerry KellyIf Furyk hadn’t taken PGA TOUR Champions by storm in his first two starts, Kelly would have been the easy No. 1 here. He won last year, but that’s only the beginning. He finished third in 2018 and sixth in 2017 at the SAS Championship. He has a 67.67 scoring average in nine career rounds. Kelly also just finished T6 at the Sanford International and second to Furyk at Pebble Beach.If Furyk hadn’t taken PGA TOUR Champions by storm in his first two starts, Kelly would have been the easy No. 1 here. He won last year, but that’s only the beginning. He finished third in 2018 and sixth in 2017 at the SAS Championship. He has a 67.67 scoring average in nine career rounds. Kelly also just finished T6 at the Sanford International and second to Furyk at Pebble Beach. 1 Jim FurykIt starts and ends with the 17-time winner until someone knocks him off. One thing to keep an eye this week is that Furyk has never played Prestonwood Country Club whereas The Ally Challenge (Warwick Hills) and PURE Insurance Championship (Pebble Beach) are longstanding PGA TOUR stops. Furyk himself mentioned how fortunate he was to start on two TOUR courses. That said, Furyk has a 67.50 scoring average in six rounds on PGA TOUR Champions.It starts and ends with the 17-time winner until someone knocks him off. One thing to keep an eye this week is that Furyk has never played Prestonwood Country Club whereas The Ally Challenge (Warwick Hills) and PURE Insurance Championship (Pebble Beach) are longstanding PGA TOUR stops. Furyk himself mentioned how fortunate he was to start on two TOUR courses. That said, Furyk has a 67.50 scoring average in six rounds on PGA TOUR Champions.
