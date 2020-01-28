-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Morocco Champions
January 28, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Miguel Angel Jimenez will be one to watch this week in Morocco. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The Morocco Champions is the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned stroke-play event to be contested on the continent of Africa. For such an international occasion, it’s fitting that five countries are represented by the top-five players in this week’s Power Rankings. Should a non-American player win at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakesh, Morocco, it would mark the first time in 29 years that the season’s first two tournaments were won by international players. In 1991, Australia’s Bruce Crampton won the season opener and South Africa’s Gary Player won the second event.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Miguel Angel JiménezWith his victory in Hawaii, the Spaniard extended his streak to seven consecutive years with a win on PGA TOUR Champions. He has two wins and four top-five finishes in the last four tournaments, and he's a Tour-best 59-under in that span. 2 Bernhard LangerLanger was tied for the lead and in position for his 41st win on Tour, only to be undone by a poor tee shot and double bogey on the penultimate hole at Hualalai. The 62-year-old finished T6, his 10th top-10 in the season opener. 3 Colin MontgomerieThe four-time European Tour Player of the Year has numerous victories around the world, including PGA TOUR Champions wins in Canada and Japan. The Scotsman is also one of two players in the field that has won in Morocco (1997 Hassan II Golf Trophy). But I'm sure you already knew that. 4 Scott McCarronAfter leading the Charles Schwab Cup for the final 20 weeks of 2019, McCarron began the season with a T9 finish at Hualalai. A win in Morocco would be his fourth international victory on PGA TOUR Champions, as he has two wins at the Shaw Charity Classic (Calgary, Alberta) and a win at the Mastercard Japan Championship. 5 Retief GoosenGoosen's season debut was hampered by a second-round 73, which kept him two shots out of the playoff and in a tie for fourth. The 2019 Rookie of the Year led the Tour with a 69.14 scoring average, and only 13 of his 70 rounds were over par last season. 6 Jerry KellyKelly was steady but unspectacular at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, as he posted three rounds of 70 to finish T22. With the Green Bay Packers eliminated from the playoffs, I expect his focus to return and for Kelly to contend for his seventh career win. 7 Woody AustinThe Kansan said he didn't practice much this winter, and he played a lot of partial shots in Hawaii while he worked to return to competitive form. Even so, he was the 36-hole leader and went on to tie for ninth, his best finish in four starts at Hualalai. 8 Darren ClarkeClarke was runner-up at the Hassan II Golf Trophy in 2007, and this week he'll return to Morocco for his season debut. The driver was Clarke's main weapon in 2019, as he was No. 2 in driving distance (293.0). In order to improve on his 43rd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup, Clarke's short game will need to be sharper in 2020 – of the 67 players that qualified for the statistic last year, he ranked 65th in Scrambling (50.75%). 9 Wes Short, Jr.Short closed his 2019 season with top-15s in all three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events, and he opened his 2020 campaign with a T4 finish. He made 18 birdies in Hawaii, tied with Jimenez for most in the field, and he was T1 in Par 4 Scoring (8-under). 10 Kevin SutherlandFor Sutherland, everything was pretty normal at the season opener: the Hawaiian sunsets were in the west and he led the field in Greens in Regulation (46 of 54). However, the flatstick needs to wake up from its long winter's nap – out of 38 players, Sutherland ranked 19th in putting average (1.761) and T35 in putts per round (31.0). Even so, he was the 36-hole leader and went on to tie for ninth, his best finish in four starts at Hualalai.The Kansan said he didn't practice much this winter, and he played a lot of partial shots in Hawaii while he worked to return to competitive form. Even so, he was the 36-hole leader and went on to tie for ninth, his best finish in four starts at Hualalai. 8 Darren ClarkeClarke was runner-up at the Hassan II Golf Trophy in 2007, and this week he'll return to Morocco for his season debut. The driver was Clarke's main weapon in 2019, as he was No. 2 in driving distance (293.0). In order to improve on his 43rd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup, Clarke's short game will need to be sharper in 2020 – of the 67 players that qualified for the statistic last year, he ranked 65th in Scrambling (50.75%).Clarke was runner-up at the Hassan II Golf Trophy in 2007, and this week he'll return to Morocco for his season debut. The driver was Clarke's main weapon in 2019, as he was No. 2 in driving distance (293.0). In order to improve on his 43rd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup, Clarke's short game will need to be sharper in 2020 – of the 67 players that qualified for the statistic last year, he ranked 65th in Scrambling (50.75%). 9 Wes Short, Jr.Short closed his 2019 season with top-15s in all three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events, and he opened his 2020 campaign with a T4 finish. He made 18 birdies in Hawaii, tied with Jimenez for most in the field, and he was T1 in Par 4 Scoring (8-under).Short closed his 2019 season with top-15s in all three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events, and he opened his 2020 campaign with a T4 finish. He made 18 birdies in Hawaii, tied with Jimenez for most in the field, and he was T1 in Par 4 Scoring (8-under). 10 Kevin SutherlandFor Sutherland, everything was pretty normal at the season opener: the Hawaiian sunsets were in the west and he led the field in Greens in Regulation (46 of 54). However, the flatstick needs to wake up from its long winter's nap – out of 38 players, Sutherland ranked 19th in putting average (1.761) and T35 in putts per round (31.0).For Sutherland, everything was pretty normal at the season opener: the Hawaiian sunsets were in the west and he led the field in Greens in Regulation (46 of 54). However, the flatstick needs to wake up from its long winter's nap – out of 38 players, Sutherland ranked 19th in putting average (1.761) and T35 in putts per round (31.0).
