Power Rankings: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
January 13, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Scott McCarron starts the season looking for his first win at Hualalai. (Getty Images)
Jeff Maggert's shot heard around the golf world to win the 2019 Schwab Cup Championship and cap an incredible season is now 64 days old. The shot was incredibly significant as Maggert won in walk-off fashion, but also shifted the season-long Schwab Cup trophy to McCarron, who had to sweat out the tense moments watching in the player area. If Retief Goosen had won the playoff, he would have won the Schwab Cup.
What a season it was.
Now, it's onto 2020. As always, the season opens in beautiful Kona, Hawaii for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, a 36-player field comprised of recent winners.
In addition to McCarron, Goosen, Maggert, Jerry Kelly and the rest of the stars of PGA TOUR Champions, Ernie Els will grab a lot of the spotlight as he makes his much-anticipated PGA TOUR Champions debut after turning 50 in October of 2019. The 19-time PGA TOUR winner just finished a well-received captaincy at the Presidents Cup.
The MEC at Hualalai is a long-standing event that dates back to 1984. It moved to Hualalai Golf Club in 1997. Hale Irwin won that year and is in the field this year. Irwin is making his 25th straight start in the event.
Last year, Tom Lehman scratched and crawled to secure a one-stroke win over David Toms, who made an untimely bogey on the 54th hole. Lehman turned in consecutive rounds of bogey-free 65 to clip Toms for his first title at Hualalai.
"As a competitor, you don't want to win that way. Honestly, you don't," Lehman said about a year ago. "You love winning. I'm not going to give the trophy back, but you would rather make a putt than have somebody miss a putt. So I felt bad for him because I thought he played extremely well."
In the long history of the event, the last player to successfully defend was Al Geiberger in 1992 and 1993. Nobody has defended since the tournament moved to Hualalai in 1997.
Here is a look at the first Power Rankings of the season.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Scott McCarronMcCarron didn't close the season how he wanted to, but he was the star of 2019. He won three times, had 14 top 10s and won the trophy that matters. He has one top 10 at Hualalai. Few are more determined than McCarron. At the top of his 2020 goals: win another Schwab Cup.McCarron didn't close the season how he wanted to, but he was the star of 2019. He won three times, had 14 top 10s and won the trophy that matters. He has one top 10 at Hualalai. Few are more determined than McCarron. At the top of his 2020 goals: win another Schwab Cup. 2 Jerry KellyA shot here or there and Kelly wins the Schwab Cup last year. He's coming off an impressive showing at the Sony Open. He made the cut and finished T45. Kelly won at Hualalai in 2018. Kelly led the Tour last in Greens in Regulation (73.53%).A shot here or there and Kelly wins the Schwab Cup last year. He's coming off an impressive showing at the Sony Open. He made the cut and finished T45. Kelly won at Hualalai in 2018. Kelly led the Tour last in Greens in Regulation (73.53%). 3 Retief GoosenGoosen put the Tour on notice as a rookie in 2019. He won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS and added two additional runner-up finishes and 12 total top 10s. He finished 3rd on Tour in driving distance (292.7). He'll make his debut at Hualalai.Goosen put the Tour on notice as a rookie in 2019. He won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS and added two additional runner-up finishes and 12 total top 10s. He finished 3rd on Tour in driving distance (292.7). He'll make his debut at Hualalai. 4 Bernhard LangerHe'll turn 63 this year, but who cares. The 40-time winner has won three times at Hualalai (2009, 2014, 2017) and won twice last year so he's clearly showing no since of slowing down. Langer has a 67.26 scoring average at Hualalai. Incredible!He'll turn 63 this year, but who cares. The 40-time winner has won three times at Hualalai (2009, 2014, 2017) and won twice last year so he's clearly showing no since of slowing down. Langer has a 67.26 scoring average at Hualalai. Incredible! 5 Colin MontgomerieMontgomerie has three top 10 finishes at Hualalai in five starts. He finished seventh in 2019 and second the year before. He finished inside the top 5 in all three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events to end the season so his game should be fresh. Oh, and he holed out from the fairway on his last hole of the season.Montgomerie has three top 10 finishes at Hualalai in five starts. He finished seventh in 2019 and second the year before. He finished inside the top 5 in all three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events to end the season so his game should be fresh. Oh, and he holed out from the fairway on his last hole of the season. 6 Woody AustinAustin didn't win last year, but he finished second twice and had 12 total top 10s. He played in every event and finished sixth on the Schwab Cup standings. He's never played great at Hualalai Golf Club (best finish is T12), but he's a birdie machine. He led the Tour in total birdies (333) in 2019.Austin didn't win last year, but he finished second twice and had 12 total top 10s. He played in every event and finished sixth on the Schwab Cup standings. He's never played great at Hualalai Golf Club (best finish is T12), but he's a birdie machine. He led the Tour in total birdies (333) in 2019. 7 Fred CouplesHe hasn't won at Hualalai, but Couples has a 67.17 scoring average on the Big Island and has eight top 10s in 10 starts. Couples picked up six top 10s in 12 starts last year. He hasn't won since 2017, but he seems due around Hualalai.He hasn't won at Hualalai, but Couples has a 67.17 scoring average on the Big Island and has eight top 10s in 10 starts. Couples picked up six top 10s in 12 starts last year. He hasn't won since 2017, but he seems due around Hualalai. 8 Kirk TriplettIt's not fancy or flashy, it's just very effective. Triplett picked up two more wins in 2019 and is up to eight for his PGA TOUR Champions career. He has three top 10s at Hualalai including a solo third in 2017.It's not fancy or flashy, it's just very effective. Triplett picked up two more wins in 2019 and is up to eight for his PGA TOUR Champions career. He has three top 10s at Hualalai including a solo third in 2017. 9 Ernie ElsEls makes his debut this week. He played a healthy 19 times on the PGA TOUR last season (2018-2019). His best finish was a T20 at the Honda Classic. Els has played at least 15 times on the PGA TOUR in 14 straight years so he shouldn't have any rust. That said, a lot of his energy over the last two months went towards being the captain of the International Team at the Presidents Cup.Els makes his debut this week. He played a healthy 19 times on the PGA TOUR last season (2018-2019). His best finish was a T20 at the Honda Classic. Els has played at least 15 times on the PGA TOUR in 14 straight years so he shouldn't have any rust. That said, a lot of his energy over the last two months went towards being the captain of the International Team at the Presidents Cup. 10 Scott ParelIn two years, Parel has become a star on PGA TOUR Champions. While the wins haven't piled up yet (two), he has 21 top 10s the last two years combined (seven runner-up finishes). He finished a respectable T13 last year at Hualalai.In two years, Parel has become a star on PGA TOUR Champions. While the wins haven't piled up yet (two), he has 21 top 10s the last two years combined (seven runner-up finishes). He finished a respectable T13 last year at Hualalai.
