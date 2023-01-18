Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker named 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Following a season in which he won four times and had 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, Steven Alker was named the recipient of the 2022 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year. He also received the Arnold Palmer Award, given annually to the Tour’s money leader ($3,544,425 – second most in a single season in PGA TOUR Champions history) and the Byron Nelson Award, given annually to the player with the best scoring average on the Champions Tour (68.27 – fourth lowest in a single season in PGA TOUR Champions history). Last night at the PGA TOUR Champions Annual Awards Dinner – which was held at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai – Pádraig Harrington, was named 2022 Rookie of the Year.

“I am very honored to be voted by my fellow peers as the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year and to be in the company of past award winners,” said Alker. “I have been inspired by being in the presence of so many amazing players and human beings since joining PGA TOUR Champions and for that, I am very grateful. I would also like to say thank you to my family, friends and fans who have helped make this possible.”

Alker won his first career Charles Schwab Cup in 2022, after sitting atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the final 21 weeks of the season. Alker’s run of more than 20 weeks atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings makes him only the fourth player to hold the top of the standings for 20-or-more weeks (also: Bernhard Langer, 2014, 2016, 2020-21; Tom Lehman, 2011; Scott McCarron, 2019).

Alker won the money title with $3,544,425, the second-most ever totaled in a PGA TOUR Champions season, trailing only Bernhard Langer in 2017 ($3,677,359). Prior to joining PGA TOUR Champions, Alker had $2,318,866 in combined career earnings between Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. Alker began his career on Champions Tour by Monday qualifying into the 2021 Boeing Classic. Since that time, he has earned more than $4.5 million as a member of PGA TOUR Champions.

The 2022 season saw Alker win four times, including his first career senior major. His four victories came at the Rapiscan Systems Classic, the Insperity Invitational, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Alker’s four wins tied for the most by any player on PGA TOUR Champions this season, along with Harrington and Steve Stricker.

Alker won the player vote over four other Player of the Year candidates: Harrington; Jerry Kelly, who won three times in 2022 and finished third in the Charles Schwab Cup standings; Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won three times and finished fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings; and Stricker, who posted four wins and finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.