    Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker named 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

    Pádraig Harrington earns Rookie of the Year honors in stellar first season

  • Steven Alker with his 2022 season awards. From left to right: Charles Schwab Cup, Byron Nelson Award, Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)Steven Alker with his 2022 season awards. From left to right: Charles Schwab Cup, Byron Nelson Award, Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)