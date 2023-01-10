10 storylines to watch on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions

Climbing the charts

In addition to Langer, seven other active players have at least 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions entering the season. Of those seven players, four of them added to their win totals in 2022:

• Fred Couples (14 wins) closed his season in style with a final-round 60 and a six-stroke victory at the SAS Championship. It snapped a winless streak of 5 years, 3 months, 21 days for Couples.

• Miguel Angel Jimenez (13 wins) notched a three-win season for the first time on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022. Jimenez, who has four consecutive multi-win seasons, has at least one victory in each of his eight seasons on PGA TOUR Champions.

• Steve Stricker (11 wins) won four times last season, marking his fourth consecutive multi-win season. Stricker has won 23.4% of his starts on PGA TOUR Champions, the most of any player with 10 or more wins.

• Jerry Kelly (11 wins) tallied three wins en route to a No. 3 finish in the final 2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings. Kelly, who has three consecutive multi-win seasons, has won at least once in each of his five seasons on PGA TOUR Champions.

Most wins on PGA TOUR Champions by active players