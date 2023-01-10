  • NEWS

    10 storylines to watch on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions

  • All eyes turn to Bernhard Langer in 2023 as he seeks a record-tying 45th title on PGA TOUR Champions. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)All eyes turn to Bernhard Langer in 2023 as he seeks a record-tying 45th title on PGA TOUR Champions. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)