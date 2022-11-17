Five rounds to remember: 2022 PGA TOUR Champions

What makes a great round of golf at the professional level?

First off, a player has to have the low round of the day to qualify. Not only that, but he really should beat the brakes off everybody over that 18 holes. Let’s say minimum two strokes better than the next-closest competitor.

The next thing to consider is importance. Yeah, it’s nice to shoot 64 in the first round and have a three-shot lead, but if you finish 11th, who really cares? A great round should relate to a victory, or at the very least a dramatic change in a player’s circumstances.

Given those two factors, here are the five best rounds on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022 in reverse order:

5. Rocco Mediate

Score: 64

Next closest to him: 67

When and where: Final round, Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Why it makes the list: Windy and cool conditions made it a difficult day at the Country Club of Virginia for the final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events. But Mediate carded a 64 that tied for low round of the tournament. He hit 12 fairways and 15 greens en route to eight birdies and no bogeys. More importantly for Mediate, he moved from 39th to a tie for eighth in the event and from 35th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings to 28th, all but ensuring himself a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

What he said: “I played well, hit it good, made a couple of nice up-and-downs to keep it going. Started solid and just started making a bunch of putts. … It was important because of what it did for me in the Schwab Cup standings. It’s nice to finish in the top 36. It’s so cool to be there and be in the last event. That round in Virginia was crazy. Just solid, solid stuff.”

4. Padraig Harrington

Score: 62

Next closest to him: 63

When and where: Third round, Charles Schwab Cup Championship