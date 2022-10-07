Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS shows strong support for military community in Jacksonville

The big picture of an annual PGA TOUR Champions schedule reveals an impressive composite. In 2022, 27 events, including five major championships, span 19 different states, Canada and Scotland. No doubt, it’s big business.

But, it’s not until one takes an up-close and personal look that the intricate details and benefits of each week’s event become clear. Cliché sounding, perhaps, but when it comes to PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, the last man standing Sunday afternoon is neither the only nor biggest winner.

Each in its own way, PGA TOUR Champions events support, promote and elevate the communities in which they play, including the businesses and families of which those communities are comprised.

Now in its second year after a wildly successful 2021 debut, this week’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K returns to Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, FL. And, once again this year, Jacksonville residents began to feel the positive impact long before the first tee was ever even placed into the ground.

While competition sustains the Jacksonville event, support and appreciation for the U.S. military largely defines it. Between the United States’ large Navy Base Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the city is a military town at heart.

“Military is a very integral part of the Jacksonville community,” said Jon Reaves, Director of Partnerships for the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. “When Jim and Tabitha started this event – being a true-to-Jacksonville event – military was always going to be a big part of that. One of the first things we did was find a way to make access to our tournament as easy as possible for military members.”

As the country’s third-largest Naval Base at upwards of 4,000 acres bordering Timuquana Country Club, for more than 80 years, Naval Air Station Jacksonville has been an integral part of the fabric of Jacksonville and all surrounding communities.

As a master air and industrial base, the mission of Naval Air Station Jacksonville is to provide the premier platform for generating and projecting naval power from the shore. Naval Air Station Jacksonville hosts more than 100 aircraft operating full time from the installation and is home to the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon Fleet Replacement Squadron and Patrol Squadron 30, which trains U.S. and foreign pilots, aircrew and maintenance personnel.

Because Timuquana Country Club and the Naval Air Station Jacksonville are geographically shoulder-to-shoulder, that common ground, so to speak, has resulted in a mutual respect that’s stronger than ever today.

Driven by its profound respect for the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families, all week long, the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, tournament sponsors, volunteers and players host and/or take part in a variety of events and initiatives to stress that appreciation.

The mission of Operation Shower is to recognize military moms and military families who serve in the Armed Forces. A primary way of doing that is through hosting joyful baby showers for those who routinely go above and beyond.

On Sunday to begin tournament week, along with Tabitha Furyk and Operation Shower VP of Client and Community Relations Karen Feagins, Timuquana Country Club hosted approximately 40 “military moms” at the Operation Shower supported by PNC and Circle K for an afternoon of relaxation and gifting as a way to extend appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

“Operation Shower has always been near and dear to Jim and Tabitha’s heart,” said Reaves. “They supported it through the PGA TOUR Wives Association and now through our tournament, as well. We had a number of military moms-to-be. To have the support and community of Operation Shower for them. It’s such a unique situation that they’re going through, made even more unique by what they or their husbands are doing to serve our country. Trying to provide a wonderful experience out here is a small thing we can do to thank them. They were showered with gifts and love and got to meet other military moms-to-be to help continue to build that community. It was really nice.”

For Tuesday night’s Jake Owen concert at Daily’s Place in downtown Jacksonville, presenting sponsor SRS Distribution donated 1,000 tickets to military families. During the show, Circle K was recognized for its support of K9 for Warriors with “K,” the dog the tournament sponsored in 2021, as well as the military warrior “K” was paired with.

“VyStar has deep roots with the military here,” said Dan Oakey, NAS Jacksonville Branch Vice President & Military Liaison. “We were founded at NAS Jacksonville in 1952 by military and civil service members who were looking for a place to safely save and borrow. Now, 70 years later, we’re still passionate about supporting the military and veterans’ community. So, our partnership with the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is a good way to expand on that support.”

Courtesy of VyStar Credit Union, Active Duty, Military Reserve, National Guard, Military Retirees, Military Veterans, Military Spouses and/or dependents were treated to complimentary tournament tickets, including access to the VyStar Patriots Outpost. The venue features exclusive complimentary hospitality, food and drinks for military, veterans and their families.

“Whether people are coming out to watch because they are big golf fans, because it’s a great day to get outside with family and friends, or even to get introduced to the game, we’re proud to be a part of it and to let them know we are here to support them,” said Oakey. “The tournament is great exposure for us, but it is also a great opportunity for our members in the military and veteran community.”

In addition to the family-friendly activities for military, the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS has made tremendous strides at giving people the chance to get up close and personal with the game, the players and a professional golf tournament.

“It’s amazing how many times that we – as a tournament – or Jim and/or Tabitha hear from military members who talk about how much golf has done for them in their post-military life to help them build the camaraderie they miss, because it was something they had during their military days,” Reaves said. “It helps them with physical ailments. It’s been therapeutic for them. So, for the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS to be able to serve and indulge that new part of military members’ lives is really, really incredible.”

The last man standing Sunday afternoon at Timuquana Country Club will hoist the trophy before heading out of town and on to the next event. But, across many levels, the bigger victory from the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is the one bestowed upon the men and women of the Armed Forces; the heart and soul of Jacksonville. And, best of all, it’s a win that will forever remain in town.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for military and their families from Jacksonville and all over to come out and be exposed to the game of golf,” Reaves said. “This is just a small token of our appreciation of the servicemen and servicewomen and what they do for our country.”