Celebrity Challenge for Charity raises $100,000

After the final PGA TOUR Champions group cleared the 10th tee on Friday afternoon, Jaguars greats Tony Boselli and Josh Scobee took on Steelers legends Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis on the back nine at Timuquana Country Club in this year’s Celebrity Challenge for Charity.

“It’s really special for them to come spend their time out here,” tournament host Jim Furyk said. “Ben brought his family and Jerome brought his buddies. To see smiles on their faces was great, we’re glad they had such a good time. Our event is super appreciative, the community is super appreciative, and they had the biggest crowd all day which was awesome. Apparently, they played some darn good golf, they were well under par on their scramble. Jerome putted like Steve Stricker today – he made everything.”

A total of $100,000 in charitable donations were awarded:

• Roethlisberger and Bettis won $36,000 for Habitat for Humanity

• Boselli made a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to help he and Scobee win $24,000 for Blessings in a backpack

• Each competitor was awarded an additional $10,000 for the charity of their choice by the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K:

- Boselli: The Boselli Foundation

- Scobee: The Josh Scobee Foundation

- Bettis: The Bus Stops Here Foundation

- Roethlisberger: Ben Roethlisberger Foundation