Sponsor exemption Tim O’Neal finds new beginnings at Pebble Beach

As a member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 2001-2007, O’Neal collected nine top-10 finishes in 154 starts, including a runner-up finish in Scranton, PA. in 2005.

Even with those encouraging bricks helping pave his way, the frustration of near misses held the potential of turning the 1997 Savannah Golf Hall of Fame inductee into one of the many who gave the game his all, but came up short.

An unfortunate turn of events down the final stretch of both the 2001 and 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournaments left O’Neal one stroke shy of securing his TOUR card.

“There have been a few times when I could have stopped playing golf,” O’Neal admitted. “I was not playing well in 2011 and 2012. I didn’t have any sponsors and golf is expensive to try to play. I was in a bad spot. I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”

Even when things weren’t going O’Neal’s way, it was his mother’s unwavering support of and belief in him that kept him going. O’Neal did just that.

“She said I should figure out a way and just believe that it was going to happen,” he said.

What happened was that O’Neal got an opportunity to compete in Morocco in 2011. He won the first event in which he competed, which was followed by two additional victories. He then recalled a made cut in a DP World Tour event in 2011. Bounces then, he believed, were working in his favor.

“I do very much believe that things happen for a reason,” he said “I just persevered and kept believing that things were going to work out and they did. And here I am today, still grinding hard and playing in this beautiful place, Pebble Beach. I never thought I’d be here. So yeah, it’s been awesome.”

O’Neal was exposed to the game early in life from his father at home in Savannah on a par-3 course. In high school, he played baseball, but in Georgia at the time, baseball and golf overlapped in the same season. Knowing he couldn’t do both, O’Neal chose golf.

“I grew up playing a public course, but a lot of these kids didn’t have access to any of that. When I was coming up there wasn’t a First Tee, any of that. I came up through junior tournaments they had in Savannah and built from there.”

Even though First Tee wasn’t around when O’Neal was growing up, O’Neal is a staunch supporter of it today and everything it represents and does for young people.

“Kids being introduced to golf through First Tee is amazing, because you can use what you learn in golf in life in a lot of different ways,” O’Neal said. “Just having access, being able to play golf is huge. What First Tee is doing with these kids is getting them involved in life lessons. It’s definitely huge, and I’ll do whatever I can to help at home with First Tee. I’ve always wanted to do that, and I have done that. You can’t go wrong when you’re teaching kids the lessons of life like First Tee does.”

Poised for the final round of the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee in terrific position, not only is O’Neal humble and grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talent, but he’s also confident. It’s a confidence backed not only by what he has achieved, but also by the fortitude he never strayed from when things didn’t go exactly his way.