Tom Weiskopf’s career was a study in both grace and fire

In the years when he was one of the PGA TOUR’s best players, there was a paradox within Tom Weiskopf.

His swing, which countless junior golfers from the 1960s into the 1980s tried to emulate (one was a kid in faraway Fiji named Vijay Singh), exuded a classic beauty not fully revealed by a sequence of still photographs in a golf magazine. From waggle to finish, Weiskopf looked as if he was born to swing a club. And given that upon taking up the sport at 15, he shot 92 the first time he played and was consistently breaking 80 within months, perhaps he was.

After a big growth spurt during college, Weiskopf stood an athletic 6 feet, 3 inches. He was among the tallest TOUR players of his time and strode the fairways with the carriage of a kid trying to prove he measures up for an amusement-park ride. It was one of the most distinctive gaits in the game. Weiskopf walked, as Sports Illustrated’s Mark Mulvoy described in 1968, “with his feet set at 10 minutes before 2.”

Weiskopf had a powerfully silky swing seen by some as a beau ideal. “There was both an arrogance and elegance to it,” author Gil Capps wrote in The Magnificent Masters. Roger Maltbie, a TOUR player in the 1970s and ’80s before becoming a longtime golf broadcaster, said of Weiskopf to Capps: “Impeccable golf swing. Impeccable fundamentals. His strength. His power. He could hit some of the most majestic long irons, and that’s back when we were playing with things that looked like scalpels. Rarely did Tom mishit a shot.”

But beneath the grace of Weiskopf’s well synchronized action, the gifted and talented golfer—the first to be touted as the “Next Nicklaus”—didn’t handle it well when the gifts and talents were temporarily misplaced. Weiskopf’s temper when shots or putts didn’t go his way wasn’t manifested by club throwing or foul language. “He just steamed,” Al Barkow wrote in Golf World, “the internal anguish rushing the color red up into his face like the mercury in a thermometer and overcooking his game.” Nicknames like “The Towering Inferno” didn’t land without cause.

Weiskopf, who died Aug. 20 at age 79 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late 2020, wasn’t the first champion golfer to smolder when things started to go south on the course. Nor is the Ohio native alone among elite players in lamenting what he left on the table. He won 16 PGA TOUR titles, including the 1973 Open Championship, and four times on PGA TOUR Champions highlighted by the 1995 U.S. Senior Open, but some still wondered why his considerable skills didn’t lead to even more success.

Yet Weiskopf’s candor was no small thing.

His commentary for CBS Sports at a key juncture during the final round of the 1986 Masters remains one of the best moments on golf television. Jack Nicklaus was readying to hit his tee shot at the par-3 16th at Augusta National, the 46-year-old Golden Bear making a furious charge up a star-studded leaderboard toward his sixth green jacket.

Weiskopf was broadcasting from Butler Cabin, having never had the pleasure of going there as a champion on Sunday afternoon He was a four-time runner-up, including in 1975 when he and Johnny Miller finished just behind Nicklaus, who sank a lengthy birdie putt on No. 16 during an epic final round

“Tom Weiskopf, what is going through Jack’s mind right now?” Jim Nantz, working his first Masters, asked. “He has not experienced this kind of streak in a long time.”

“If I knew the way he thought, I would have won this tournament,” Weiskopf replied.

There was laughter and a bit more commentary. Just before Nicklaus cocked his head and began his backswing, Weiskopf concluded, “Make a good golf swing. Your destiny is right here.”

Nicklaus hit a 5-iron that covered the flagstick, scared the cup as it rolled down a slope and set up a crucial birdie putt from short range. He sank it, made a longer one on the 17th hole and got to return to Butler Cabin to slip on the coveted garment once more.

Weiskopf’s destiny -- back in the days when he was described as “tall Tom, a long-hitting blaster” and he was expected to follow the footsteps of Nicklaus from Ohio State’s campus to major-championship trophy ceremonies —was to be sabotaged by his perfectionist’s mindset.

"We play 40 tournaments a year—that’s 160 rounds of golf, 70 shots a round," Frank Beard told Sports Illustrated in 1968. “Tommy used to think he should hit every shot down the flagstick, and when he didn’t, he’d lose his temper. It’s impossible to hit every shot perfectly."

The unyielding approach that he couldn’t ever shake exacted a toll. “In the end the game ate me up inside,” Weiskopf told Golf Digest’s Guy Yocom after he’d left competition and forged a successful golf architecture career, “and I retired earlier than a lot of guys do. Perfectionists are determined to master things, and you can never master golf.”

There was more to it than that, of course. By his own admission, Weiskopf didn’t possess a passion for golf that he might have, didn’t crave success like those who win multiple major titles. There were times when he practiced too little and drank too much. “Why couldn’t I have worked out? Why did I drink?” he said to Adam Schupak of Golfweek in 2020. “Well, I’m 20 years sober. It’s my greatest accomplishment. Because I was a partier, a good-time guy. I had so much talent that I could turn it on at times when I wanted to, when I needed to, but it wasn’t important to me.”

For better or worse, he was the First Weiskopf. Not the Next Nicklaus.