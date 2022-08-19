Socking out cancer at DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

To help with the successful kickoff of round one of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open at historic En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, NY, the PGA TOUR Champions’ event designated Friday as “Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day.”

From a medical standpoint alone, fighting cancer presents tremendous financial and emotional challenges to afflicted patients and their families. In short, it’s all-consuming.

Even as cancer stops a person in his or her tracks, there are many day-to-day necessities which must continue to be tended to. Immersed in the fight against cancer, though, renders many patients and families helpless to accomplish such basic things as driving, shopping for food or even preparing meals. Sock Out Cancer is a non-profit initiative committed to helping cancer patients and their families by providing such non-medical needs as food, housing and transportation.

The objective of Sock Out Cancer is to remove those necessary tasks from patients and their families, thereby affording them the opportunity to remain solely focused on the fight at hand.

As a way of bringing awareness to the initiative, players and spectators were encouraged to wear Sock Out Cancer socks, which were available on site at En-Joie Golf Club or on the Sock Out Cancer website.

Cancer’s various forms are represented by more than two dozen different colors. As such, the pair of multi-hued socks which serves as the Sock Out Cancer logo symbolizes the fight against the disease in all its forms.

In addition to on-going fundraising efforts in the communities, Friday’s sale of Sock Out Cancer socks at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open helped raise awareness and funds to help lessen the blow of some of the financial challenges families fighting cancer must contend with. Players, spectators and staff were encouraged to help spread the word and bring awareness to the organization by sporting the colorful socks.

“The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is all about utilizing the power of sports to drive meaningful change in our community,” said Security Mutual Life Chairman Bruce W. Boyea “We are incredibly grateful to the tournament for designating August 19 as Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day and helping spread the word how Sock Out Cancer helps cancer patients.”

"We appreciate the support of Security Mutual Life and the opportunity to partner in support of Sock Out Cancer," said DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tournament Director John Karedes. “Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day is a wonderful opportunity to spark positive action for those who need assistance.”

Participating hospital foundations and other charitable organizations identify eligible individuals, after which time the funds and other forms of assistance are distributed.

Sock Out Cancer, LLC, is owned and operated by the Security Mutual Life Foundation, a New York 501(c)(3) public charity. Deductible charitable donations may be made directly to Sock Out Cancer, LLC, or to the Security Mutual Life Foundation.