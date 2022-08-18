Longshoreman Tim Bogue sleeps in van, qualifies for DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

As a career longshoreman, Tim Bogue has plenty of experience when it comes to sleeping in a car.

His words.

The Californian channeled that experience into an 8-under 64 in Tuesday’s open qualifier for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, earning a PGA TOUR Champions tee time for the second straight week.

It came after arriving in Syracuse, New York, after midnight – still facing a 90-mile commute to Tuesday’s qualifying site. He procured a rental van and drove to the course, then slept a few hours in the van, next to the maintenance shed at The Links at Hiawatha Landing.

“Thank goodness the guy at (the rental counter) gave me a van,” quipped Bogue. “As a longshoreman, we sleep in our cars a lot, so I’ve got a lot of practice.”

Bogue has worked as a longshoreman in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1999, loading and unloading cargo on the Oakland docks. He’s required to work 1,300 hours per year to keep his pension and medical benefits, which computes to 32.5 workweeks of 40 hours.