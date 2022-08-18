  • NEWS

    Longshoreman Tim Bogue sleeps in van, qualifies for DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

  • Tim Bogue carded 8-under 64 to earn a spot in this week&apos;s field at En-Joie GC. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)Tim Bogue carded 8-under 64 to earn a spot in this week's field at En-Joie GC. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)