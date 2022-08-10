Monday qualifiers: Boeing Classic

Tim Bogue, Mark Walker, Joe Summerhays and Guy Boros each carded 6-under 66 at High Cedars GC to earn tee times at the Boeing Classic this weekend.

Bogue, who will be making his first PGA TOUR Champions start since the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, earned his spot with a bogey-free round, coming home with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to secure a tee time this Friday.

Walker also made his trip around the course without carding a bogey, posting a 31 on the front nine to secure his spot in the tournament. Walker will be making his fifth PGA TOUR Champions start this season, finishing T23 at last week’s Shaw Charity Classic.

Summerhays carded seven birdies against one bogey, tying him for the top spot with another 66. He will be making his first start on PGA TOUR Champions this season, but he did play in the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Boros also came in with a 66 to the tune of seven birdies and one bogey to join the three other men as this week’s Monday qualifiers. Boros will be making his third start on PGA TOUR Champions this season, finishing T66 at last week’s Shaw Charity Classic.

In all, 33 players competed for four spots in this week’s field at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge outside Seattle.

