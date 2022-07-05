-
Inside the Field: Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
July 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Steve Stricker returns to defend his 2021 SENIOR PLAYERS title, which he won at Firestone with his wife Nicki on the bag. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Field information as of July 5, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Schwab Cup standings
Bernhard Langer
Jim Furyk
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Ernie Els
Jerry Kelly
Darren Clarke
Retief Goosen
Kevin Sutherland
Mike Weir
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Steve Stricker
Brandt Jobe
K.J. Choi
Stephen Ames
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Kirk Triplett
Glen Day
Vijay Singh
Dicky Pride
Colin Montgomerie
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
PGA TOUR Points List (1 Point for win; 3 Points for major championship win)
Davis Love III
Corey Pavin
David Duval
Justin Leonard
Lee Janzen
Fred Funk
David Frost
Jay Haas
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Scott McCarron
Michael Allen
Jeff Maggert
Tom Pernice Jr.
Top 11 all-time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Robert Allenby
Brian Gay
Bob Estes
Chris DiMarco
Billy Mayfair
Rocco Mediate
Joe Durant
John Senden
Tim Herron
Billy Andrade
Tournament winners (one-year exemption)
Cameron Beckman
Thongchai Jaidee
PGA TOUR Champions major winners (five-year exemption)
Ken Tanigawa
2022 PGA TOUR Champions earnings (four spots)
David Branshaw
Ken Duke
Rob Labritz
Scott Dunlap
Sponsor exemption
Mark Hensby
Frank Lickliter II
Restricted sponsor exemption
Olin Browne
Paul Stankowski
Duffy Waldorf
Y.E. Yang
Prior year's Schwab Cup standings (extended)
Tom Byrum
David McKenzie
Kent Jones
PGA TOUR Points List (extended)
John Daly
John Huston
Joey Sindelar
Jesper Parnevik
Alternates in field after deadline
Dan Forsman
Russ Cochran
Roger Rowland
Tom Gillis
