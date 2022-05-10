-
Inside the Field: Regions Tradition
May 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- After a well-deserved week off, PGA TOUR Champions star Steven Alker returns to competition this week in Alabama. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Field information as of May 10, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Schwab Cup money list
Jim Furyk
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Ernie Els
Jerry Kelly
Darren Clarke
Retief Goosen
Kevin Sutherland
Mike Weir
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Steve Stricker
Robert Karlsson
Brandt Jobe
K.J. Choi
Stephen Ames
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Kirk Triplett
Glen Day
Dicky Pride
Colin Montgomerie
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
Tim Herron
Ken Duke
PGA TOUR Points List (1 point for win; 3 points for major championship win)
Mark O'Meara
Corey Pavin
David Duval
Lee Janzen
Padraig Harrington
Sandy Lyle
Fred Funk
David Frost
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Tom Lehman
Scott McCarron
Jeff Maggert
Jeff Sluman
Top 11 all-time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Stuart Appleby
Scott Verplank
Robert Allenby
Brian Gay
Tom Pernice Jr.
Bob Estes
Chris DiMarco
Billy Mayfair
Rocco Mediate
Joe Durant
John Senden
Exempt members of World Golf Hall of Fame
José María Olazábal
Tournament winners
Cameron Beckman
PGA TOUR Champions major winners (last five years)
Stephen Dodd
Ken Tanigawa
2022 PGA TOUR Champions money list (top four available)
Billy Andrade
Scott Dunlap
Rob Labritz
David Branshaw
Restricted sponsor exemption
Matt Gogel
Gary Hallberg
Spike McRoy
Larry Mize
Prior year's Schwab Cup/money list
Stephen Leaney
Tom Byrum
David McKenzie
Kent Jones
PGA TOUR Points List
Steve Jones
John Daly
Alternates in field after deadline
John Huston
Joey Sindelar
