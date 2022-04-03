Winner's bag: Steven Alker, Rapiscan Systems Classic

Steven Alker secured his second PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Rapiscan Systems Classic, carding a final-round, 7-under 65 for an 18-under total at Grand Bear GC, good for a six-stroke victory over Padraig Harrington and Alex Cejka.

Alker, 50, began the final round with a one-stroke advantage, propelled by a 10-under 62 in Saturday's second round. After making the turn Sunday in 2-under 34, the New Zealand native turned on the jets with four birdies in a five-hole stretch to begin the second nine, turning a closely contested tournament into a coronation.

Upon turning 50 last July, the four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner simply hoped to play his way into some PGA TOUR Champions events via Monday qualifiers. He has now established himself as one of the forces on Tour, now 15-for-15 in top-20 finishes on the 50-and-over circuit, with two victories.

Here's what was in Alker's bag this week in Biloxi, Mississippi.