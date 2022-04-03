  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's bag: Steven Alker, Rapiscan Systems Classic

  Steven Alker put on a show at Grand Bear GC to the tune of 18-under and a six-stroke victory in Biloxi. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)