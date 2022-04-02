Ashley Menne progresses from PURE Insurance title to Augusta National Women's Amateur

Ashley Menne had no expectation of being at Augusta National this weekend.

The Arizona State sophomore had earned an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur via her spot on the Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking, but she wasn’t quite sure the event was still happening in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

In recent months, Menne’s mom Alicia informed her of a package tracking toward the Menne household, with point of origination being Augusta, Georgia.

“At that point in my life, I was ordering a lot of stuff online,” laughed Menne this week. “I got an email saying I was getting a package from Augusta National. I was like, ‘I don’t remember ordering anything that should be coming from Augusta.' My mom sent it to me, and I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and then I got the invitation in the mail.”

Menne didn’t just earn the opportunity to compete in this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur; she made the cut (top-30) with rounds of 74-74 at Champions Retreat. After a Friday practice round, she’s competing in Saturday’s final competitive round at Augusta National Golf Club.

It marks another chance for Menne to make memories in Augusta; she finished third at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (Girls 12-13 Division) in spring 2014, and was presented her trophy by Bubba Watson.