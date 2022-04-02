  • NEWS

    Ashley Menne progresses from PURE Insurance title to Augusta National Women's Amateur

    Arizona State sophomore makes cut and will compete at Augusta National in Saturday's final round

  • Ashley Menne developed her game as a middle and high schooler in Arizona through the First Tee program. (David Cannon/Getty Images)Ashley Menne developed her game as a middle and high schooler in Arizona through the First Tee program. (David Cannon/Getty Images)