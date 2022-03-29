Monday qualifiers: Rapiscan Systems Classic

Mark Brown led the way at open qualifying for this week's Rapiscan Systems Classic, carding 6-under 66 at The Club at Diamondhead to earn a tee time this week at Grand Bear GC in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Brown started fast with a 6-under 30 on the front nine Monday, and he added three birdies on the back nine to offset three bogeys.

The Boston native, 55, narrowly missed securing full PGA TOUR Champions status via Final Stage of Q-School last fall, finishing T6 at TPC Tampa Bay, one stroke back of forcing a playoff for the final card (five cards were awarded via Q-School). Brown has made six career PGA TOUR Champions starts; the longtime teaching pro at Tam O'Shanter GC outside New York City has also appeared in six PGA Championships.

Jonathan Kaye, Mario Tiziani and Len Mattiace each carded 5-under 67 to also earn spots in this week's field.

Kaye, 51, made six birdies Monday against a bogey. The Colorado native has won twice on the PGA TOUR -- 2003 Buick Classic, 2004 WM Phoenix Open. He has made three career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T16 at the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic.

Tiziani, 51, made six birdies Monday against a bogey, and the University of Wisconsin alum is set for his fourth career PGA TOUR Champions start. His best finish (T11) came at the 2021 Sanford International. He is brother-in-law of PGA TOUR Champions pro Steve Stricker.

Mattiace, 54, made seven birdies against two bogeys to earn the final spot available via Monday's qualifier. The Wake Forest alum has captured two career PGA TOUR titles, both in 2002 -- Genesis Invitational and FedEx St. Jude Classic. The New York native also finished runner-up at the 2003 Masters Tournament, bested by Mike Weir in a playoff.

In all, 36 players competed for four spots in this week's field.

For all scores from the Rapiscan Systems Classic qualifier, click here.