Ralph Terry, former PGA TOUR Champions player and New York Yankee, dies at 86

Ralph Terry arrived at spring training for the Kansas City Athletics in 1958 with his hip in tatters.

Still feeling the effects of an automobile accident suffered the previous winter, the right-hander was in serious jeopardy of forfeiting at least a portion of his first full season with the team. At the behest of coaches Bob Swift and Don Heffner, the starting pitcher journeyed to a local course in the hopes of improving his flexibility.

“I couldn’t run or jog because the break was in the ball-and-socket joint,” he recalled to Tulsa World in 1989. “(They) suggested that I try playing golf. I rented some old clubs at a nearby golf course and went from there.”

The dual-sport athlete needed only a few months to card his first 73. It was the start of an impressive second career, as Terry played in nearly 100 PGA TOUR Champions events between 1986 and 1996, carding 16 top 25 finishes.

He died March 16 at a long-term care facility in Larned, Kansas, at the age of 86. His wife, Tanya Terry, said the cause was a head injury caused after he slipped and fell on ice.

“I hit nothing but grounders for two weeks,” he told Morning Read in 2017, “but when I got it airborne, I was hooked.”

Terry will largely be remembered for an outstanding 12-year baseball career that saw him win a pair of World Series titles with the New York Yankees in 1961 and 1962. That first title-winning season, he went 16-3 with a 3.15 ERA. He followed it up the next year with an American League-best 23 wins and 3.19 ERA.

He was the World Series MVP in 1962 after going 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 16 strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants, which included a 1-0 shutout in a decisive Game 7 over Jack Sanford. It helped erase some of the sting of the memorable 1960 World Series, when he gave up the walk-off home run to Bill Mazeroski and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 7.

Upon leaving baseball in 1967, Terry spent more than a decade as a head golf professional in New Jersey, New York and Kansas. It was a long time coming for Terry, who once turned down Arnold Palmer during the 1961 offseason while looking for a winter job.

“Arnie told me that he would teach me everything he knew about the golf business,” he recalled to Morning Read. “He said he only knew one way, and that was his way. He wanted me to play with the members every day before or after I worked in the shop.

“Arnie offered me $400 a month and a condo to live in,” he continued. “I was set to go to work for him in the winter of ’61, but I got a $10,000 raise from the Yankees plus the winners’ share in the World Series, plus my wife was expecting our first child, so I took a raincheck. But we became good friends over the years.”

Terry played in five career PGA TOUR events, never making the cut, and won the Midwest PGA Section Championship in 1980. Though he never managed to card a victory, he always felt like a winner after meeting the game’s legends. He never forgot Jack Nicklaus telling him that “the golf bag will take (him) a lot of places,” or the round he played with 82-time PGA TOUR winner Sam Snead.

“He hit two balls: one 5 feet left of the flag and one 5 feet right,” he told the Chicago Tribune afterward. “Now I can die happy. I played with Sam Snead.”