Winner's bag: Bernhard Langer, Chubb Classic

Bernhard Langer captured his 43rd career PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Chubb Classic, carding a three-round total of 16-under at Tiburon GC (Black) for a three-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic.

The Germany native, 64, began the final round two strokes clear of the field, and he did what he has done so many times throughout a sparkling PGA TOUR Champions career; he steadily engineered his way to a title.

With six birdies against two bogeys in a final-round, 4-under 68 in southwest Florida, Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on PGA TOUR Champions (originally set at last fall's Dominion Energy Charity Classic).

It marks Langer's fourth victory at the Chubb Classic (2011, 2013, 2016), and he moves to No. 2 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup Points List.

Here's what was in Langer's bag at the Chubb Classic.