Winner's bag: Bernhard Langer, Chubb Classic
February 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Bernhard Langer captured his 43rd PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Chubb Classic. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Bernhard Langer captured his 43rd career PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Chubb Classic, carding a three-round total of 16-under at Tiburon GC (Black) for a three-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic.
The Germany native, 64, began the final round two strokes clear of the field, and he did what he has done so many times throughout a sparkling PGA TOUR Champions career; he steadily engineered his way to a title.
With six birdies against two bogeys in a final-round, 4-under 68 in southwest Florida, Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on PGA TOUR Champions (originally set at last fall's Dominion Energy Charity Classic).
It marks Langer's fourth victory at the Chubb Classic (2011, 2013, 2016), and he moves to No. 2 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup Points List.
Here's what was in Langer's bag at the Chubb Classic.
Driver: Ping G400, 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 15 degrees
Hybrids (18, 20 degrees): Adams Idea Pro
Irons (4-7): Tour Edge Exotics CBX
Irons (8-9): Artisan
Pitching wedge: Tour Edge Exotics Prototype
56-degree wedge: Cleveland 588 Custom
60-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey Prototype
Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long
Ball: Titleist ProV1x 2019
