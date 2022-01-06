Steve Stricker rebounding after serious illness

Recent Ryder Cup Captain and 12-time PGA TOUR winner Steve Stricker feels lucky to be alive after he underwent two separate hospital stints in late November with inflammation around his heart.

Stricker, 54, told website Wisconsin.Golf that he fell to “freshman-in-high school weight” after losing 25 pounds due to a “mysterious ailment” that led to an irregular heart rate, soaring white blood cell count and declining liver count.

After 11 days at UW Health University Hospital, Stricker was discharged on the day before Thanksgiving, only to be re-admitted three days later.

“I look like an 85-year-old man, dude,” he told the publication. “My skin is hanging.”

The Wisconsin native captained the United States to a 19-9 victory over Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, embracing a raucous crowd at Whistling Straits, approximately two hours from his hometown of Edgerton.

“I’ve never won a major, but this is my major,” Stricker said in the emotional aftermath of the United States’ triumph.

Two weeks later, Stricker made his final TOUR-sanctioned appearance of 2021, finishing T7 at the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS on PGA TOUR Champions in early October.

According to the Wisconsin.Golf story, Stricker began experiencing health concerns in late October, first with a bad cough and sore throat. In November, he returned home from a hunting excursion and felt uneasy, taking a temperature of 103 and experiencing “the sweats.” His condition deteriorated upon arriving at the hospital, but doctors couldn’t pinpoint the exact malady.

“My liver numbers started getting worse. My white blood cell count was jacked up really high. I was fighting something, but they couldn’t find out what it was. My liver was going downhill. I got jaundice. I was yellow and peeing out Pepsi-colored pee,” Stricker added.

“A couple of times I was like, ‘What is going on?... Everything is going the wrong way. It wasn’t fun. You don’t know what’s happening. You don’t know where this road is leading to.

“I never thought that I’m not getting out of there kind of thing. But I didn’t eat for two weeks. I didn’t have any energy or appetite to eat. I had a hard time just getting up and walking because of the heart. I took a few steps to the bathroom in my room and I’d be out of breath. I was pretty sick, from what they tell me.”

Stricker also revealed he remains unable to eat solid food and is on several medications, including a blood thinner and beta blocker, but his condition is gradually improving. He was cleared to travel on Jan. 1 and is currently staying in a rented house in Bradenton, Florida, as he works to steadily gain strength.

“My heart is in rhythm now… it was jumping in and out of rhythm from Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas Eve. So, knock on wood,” he said. “And I’m on less medication. The inflammation number that they can find out with blood tests is saying that my inflammation is going down. And it must be, because I’m feeling better. I’m walking around a little bit. I’m starting to be a little bit more active and building a tolerance a little bit better. So, things are definitely better.”

While a return to golf is not yet on the table the veteran provided a goal of returning for THE PLAYERS Championship in March having gained entry through his victory at the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, one of seven wins on PGA TOUR Champions.