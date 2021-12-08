Tom Gillis, David Branshaw tied at halfway point of Q-School

LUTZ, Fla. – Tom Gillis remained tied for the lead after the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage), as David Branshaw joined him at 8-under with two rounds to play.

Gillis, who carded 2-under 69 at TPC Tampa Bay on Wednesday, eagled the par-5 12th for the second consecutive day after making one in his opening-round 65 on Tuesday.

“I’ve hit two hybrids in there from the fairway,” Gillis said of Hole No. 12. “Yesterday I hit one to about 4 feet and today 20 feet – and made both putts. That hole has been good to me.”

Gillis added: “I made a couple dumb mistakes after we made that eagle. We got up to 9-under and then made two bogeys, so that’s frustrating. You have no choice this week. You have to let it go and move on. If you don’t, it’s going to kill you. It’s a grind, just like it was all those years for Q-School on the PGA TOUR. It’s the same feeling.”

Branshaw, who plays out of Tampa, Florida, carded 4-under 67, matching his score from the first round. After bogeying the par-3 second hole on Wednesday, Branshaw responded with a birdie on No. 3 and played bogey-free the rest of the round.

“There wasn’t much difference (with the two rounds),” Branshaw said. “I made a couple more bogeys yesterday and had some more birdies. Today it was a little tougher because the wind picked up a little bit.”

Branshaw was the medalist at the Buckhorn Springs First Stage Qualifier last month in Valrico, Florida. He made one start on PGA TOUR Champions during the 2020-21 season, finishing T22 at the PURE Insurance Championship. The 52-year-old Branshaw advanced to Final Stage in 2019 where he finished T21. He owns two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour and spent three years playing on the PGA TOUR (2004, 2006, 2007).

Jean-Francois Remesy of France is in solo third at 7-under after rounds of 67-68. The three-way tie for fourth includes Alan Morin, Ricardo Gonzalez and first-round co-leader Rob Labritz at 6-under. Morin posted the low round on Wednesday with 5-under 66 to move from T21 to T4 on the leaderboard.

At the end of four rounds, the top-5 finishers will be fully exempt into open, full-field events for PGA TOUR Champions in the 2022 season. In addition, players finishing sixth through 30th will be eligible to compete in open qualifiers on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022.

Tee times for Thursday’s third round will run from 8:30 – 10:53 a.m. (ET) off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees at TPC Tampa Bay.

