How to watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is hosted at Phoenix Country Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship takes place on Sunday at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the culmination of the 2020-2021 super season where the Schwab Cup will be crowned.
Jim Furyk leads by one over Kirk Triplett, while Bernhard Langer is still in the mix for the Schwab Cup after a sensational 63.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
Bernhard Langer, Freddie Couples
12:05 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Scott Parel
12:25 p.m.
Kirk Triplett, Jim Furyk
12:45 p.m.
